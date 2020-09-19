GRAYSON For the second straight year, East Carter and Fleming County took spectators right to the edge.
You give Jacob Underwood the edge, and he will take it to the house.
The Raiders speedster gobbled up plenty of real estate at Steve Womack Field on Friday night. He toted the football 20 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns as East Carter found a way to outlast the visiting Panthers in overtime, 36-34.
The Raiders trailed at intermission, 12-0, increasing their scoreless streak to six quarters to start the season. That all changed in the blink of an eye when Underwood took the handoff, found a lane to the outside and sprinted down the sideline to score on East Carter’s first play of the second half.
“I think he is one of the fastest kids in (this area),” Raiders coach Tim Champlin said. “And man, when he gets on the edge, he is gone. We struggled get that edge last week (against West Carter) and we were struggling early this week. We found it in the second half, and when we did, it was hard to stop.”
“It really opened up a lot for us,” he added. “Kanyon (Kozee) was able to run the ball a bit. We are happy for those guys and the way they got rolling.”
East Carter already entered the contest with extra motivation after a 43-0 setback in Olive Hill and giving back the Barrel in its season opener. The Raiders also played inspired and with a heavy heart after a beloved member of the community and mom to Bryson and Braydon Kiser passed away during the week. Bryson has become a key piece of the defense and had a big sack in overtime. He was awarded the game ball at midfield surrounded by his teammates and the Grayson faithful.
“It was amazing to see this team fight the way they did,” Champlin said, “and to be led by Bryson Kiser the way they did tonight on defense. I felt like he was the motor. He was the energy on defense and kept making plays. He was in on multiple tackles and had a couple of sacks. ... I was really proud of the way he stepped up tonight and the way he handled this game. The kids just rallied around him.”
The game went down to the wire last season in Flemingsburg. The outcome resulted from a missed two-point conversion by the Raiders. East Carter was ready to return the favor.
“It’s a great matchup and coach (Bill) Spencer does a great job getting his team ready,” Champlin said. “It doesn’t lack for excitement. It was still a great atmosphere for what it is with all the COVID-19 restrictions. I thought it was a lot of fun.”
Two long runs by Underwood put the Raiders in the red zone late in regulation. East Carter sent out its kicker for a possible game winner. After two offsides penalties by Fleming County, the field goal snap was mishandled, sending the game into the extra session.
It took just two plays for Kozee to find Ethan Moore in the corner of the end zone for a 6-yard TD pass. Underwood changed direction and found a path to the end zone to add two more points.
Fleming County quarterback Zeke Conn zipped a 14-yard touchdown toss to Buddy Morgan in the Panthers portion of overtime, but Conn provided too much heat on his next pass attempt and East Carter (1-1) secured its first win of the season.
Fleming County (0-1) was playing it opening game of the year after canceling its first contest against Rowan County due to COVID-19.
“I am proud of the way our kids played,” Spencer said. “They played hard. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but after not playing a game for 42 weeks, we knew that the first game experience is always tough. We missed out on those scrimmages and playing last week. They fought hard and gave us an opportunity to win a ball game.”
Payton Roark recorded two touchdown receptions in the first half for the Panthers. The second scoring catch came from halfback Tanner Weaver. Conn, a senior, started his first varsity game. He completed 16 of his 28 pass attempts and had four TD passes.
“Zeke played an excellent game for us,” Spencer said. “He went from being a blocking fullback to a quarterback. The offense couldn’t be any more different for him, but I thought for the most part, his throws were on point tonight. He did what he needed to do.”
A defensive battle turned into an offensive show in the final 24 minutes. East Carter answered the bell in the second half as the sound of cowbells rang out to spur the Raiders on to victory.
“All our assistant coaches do a great job,” Champlin said. “They had these kids prepared the best we could. We didn’t have any film on them. We had no idea what they were going to do. They made adjustments throughout the game. I am extremely proud of those guys. Our offensive guys made some adjustments, too. We felt like we were there in the first half. We just couldn’t finish it up. ... Our offense followed the adjustments and we started rolling.”
Charlie Terry tallied 55 rushing yards and Brodey Stamper added a 4-yard scoring run and the subsequent, game-tying conversion for East Carter. The Panthers got 89 rushing yards from Weaver and Levi Denton caught six balls for 81 yards and touchdown.
FLEMING CO. 6 6 8 8 6 — 34
E. CARTER 0 0 12 16 8 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
FC—Payton Roark 18 pass from Zeke Conn (kick failed) 6:21
SECOND QUARTER
FC—Roark 19 pass from Tanner Weaver (run failed) 3:47
THIRD QUARTER
EC—Jacob Underwood 56 run (pass failed) 11:51
FC—Logan Pinkley 7 pass from Conn (Weaver pass from Conn) 6:58
EC—Underwood 34 run (run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Brodey Stamper 4 run (Stamper run) 8:59
FC—Levi Denton 9 pass from Conn (Pinkley pass from Conn) 5:28
EC—Underwood 5 run (Underwood run) 2:53
OVERTIME
EC—Ethan Moore 7 pass from Kanyon Kozee (Underwood run)
FC—Buddy Morgan 14 pass from Conn (pass failed)
FC EC
First downs 16 17
Rushes-Yards 31-168 43-282
Comp-Att-Int 17-29-0 7-18-0
Passing Yards 156 68
Penalties-Yards 8-70 7-75
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts-Avg. 5-28.8 2-31.5
INDIVIDUAL STATSTICS
Fleming County rushing: Denton 2-8, Weaver 14-89, Conn 15-71.
East Carter rushing: Underwood 20-209, Kozee 9-3, Terry 11-55, Stamper 1-4, Team 2-11.
Fleming County passing: Conn 16 of 28 for 137 yards, Weaver 1 of 1 for 19 yards.
East Carter passing: Kozee 7 of 18 for 68 yards.
Fleming County receiving: Pinkley 6-25, Denton 6-81, Roark 2-37, Argo 1-2, Weaver 1-(-3), Morgan 1-15.
East Carter receiving: Whitt 5-59, Goodman 1-3, Moore 1-6.