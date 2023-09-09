PIKEVILLE In a series that has been dominated by Pikeville over the last five meetings, a quote by the legendary Howard Cosell would have been fitting when the clock struck zero Friday night at Hillard Howard Field.
‘Down goes Frazier, down goes Frazier,’ Cosell proclaimed as George Foreman finally took the champ off his feet. Pikeville was Frazier Friday night and Raceland was Foreman as the Rams shocked the top team in Class A with a 7-6 win over the Panthers for their first win over their rival since the state semifinals in 2017.
A pair of first-quarter touchdowns provided the entirety of the scoring in the contest that showcased several defensive stops and stands by both squads over the 48-minute contest.
“Our kids were really resilient tonight,” Raceland coach Mike Salmons said. “A lot of momentum swings both ways. We had chances to capitalize but we also had chances to give in. Our kids just don’t know any better. Just proud of who we are and what our program is.”
After the Rams failed to convert on third down in the final two minutes of the game, they would make one final call to their defense which had stood tall throughout to make one more stop to secure the win.
Pikeville started on their own 23 and quickly moved to their 36 with just over one minute to play. Isaac Duty missed a deep ball on first down, but the Panthers elected to try the same pass on second down with an unfavorable outcome looming in the balance.
The Panthers line failed to account for Raceland linebacker Ty Tyson who came free off the edge and delivered a punishing blow to Duty as he fired the pass down field which fell incomplete while leaving the Panthers signal caller down after the play. Tyson followed with a tackle for loss on Blake Caudill on third down and earned high praises from his coach following the win.
“Early on, I was on Ty pretty good because we felt like he made a couple of poor reads with his ability to run through blocks and his ability to tackle,” Salmons said. “Credit to him. He kept pounding and he’s the epitome of a program guy who’s come through our ranks since JFL.”
Duty returned to the game for a fourth down conversion attempt, but the pass came up short, leaving Raceland needing only two kneel downs in victory formation to earn only their second-ever win in Pikeville and the first since 1957 when the Rams won 28-6.
“Raceland is a good football team and well-coached,” Pikeville coach Chris McNamee said. “It was just a physical football and not much to say. We had our opportunities and didn’t take advantage of it. Hats off to them. They did what they had to do to win it.”
Pikeville marched the opening drive down the field with a 38-yard strike from Duty to Bradyn Hall, capping off a 6-play, 56-yard drive for a 6-0 lead. One of the biggest plays of the game, however, would come on the Panthers' point after try after the Rams surged through the line to block the kick which would ultimately decide the outcome.
Raceland countered with a 15-play, 70-yard drive that milked 8:21 off the first quarter clock with Noah Wallace accounting for the final five yards and a 7-6 lead. Wallace said the moment he heard the play call from the sideline, he knew a visit to the end zone was certain.
“I felt like I knew it was going to work,” Wallace said. “I felt pretty confident running stretch and just follow my line and let the defense choose which way I go. If they jump outside a block or get inside a block, I’ll go the other way. I got stopped at the three, but I just kept churning and got in for the touchdown.”
Wallace led the Rams with 64 yards on 13 carries while delivering a pair of powerful runs late in the contest to move the sticks.
“Our teammates look for him but he’s not a real vocal kind of guy,” Salmons said of Wallace. “But he’s kind of taken on this silent type of leader guy and is the show-me-the-way guy when we run sprints at practice or are in the weight room. There’s nobody that will outwork Noah and that’s not something I could say two years ago. That’s a credit to him and we are happy to have him in the orange and black.”
Each team had the ball only three times in each half with game-saving stops on both sides coming in the second half. Pikeville forced a Raceland punt out of the locker room but found themselves looking at 92 yards of green space after Parker Ison pinned the Panthers on their own 8-yard line. Pikeville orchestrated a 17-play, 91-yard drive that stalled inside the Rams one after the defensive line stopped Blake Caudill for no gain.
“It was huge,” McNamee said of the stop that started the final stanza. “It is what it is and we are going to learn from it, hopefully get better from it, and hopefully meet these guys again somewhere.”
Caudill led the Panthers with 88 yards on 15 carries.
Raceland missed a big play on first down working out of their own end zone and elected to roll the dice on third-and-10 with a bit of trickery on a halfback pass from Jaxon Heighton. Logan Lundy fed the pitch to Heighton who rolled to his right and floated a ball to Parker Ison in stride for an 82-yard gain.
“We just wanted to be aggressive and we were thinking the best time to take a shot is when your back is against the wall,” Salmons said. “When you have all the momentum, it's easy. You can dial them up left and right. So, on third down, we said what the heck. We’ve got to get this ball out of here and we hit it. It just shows the growth of our team. It was good that we were able to make that play but it also shows the growth that remains because two plays later we turned it back over (on a fumble).”
But the Panthers would once again stub their toe deep in Raceland territory after Elias Jackson recovered a fumble at the Rams' 15-yard line with 3:43 to play in the contest, leaving the Panthers scrambling to make one final defensive stand to regain possession with a shot at the win.
“In a close game like that, you can’t have turnovers,” McNamee said. “You can’t let them continue to move the chains like they did in the first half. Offensively, we’ve got a long way to go but hopefully, our kids will buckle down and keep their heads up and keep working.”
Minus the 82-yard pass by the Rams in the second half, the Panthers limited Raceland to only 35 additional yards in the final 24 minutes of play.
“They made some good halftime adjustments,” Salmons said. “They’ve got good football coaches and banners hanging down there on that wall for a reason. It was just who could survive and who could be standing there at the end after 48 minutes.”
Salmons added: “At times, it was like we were spinning our wheels. But the one thing we knew all night long was we just kept pounding and kept playing hard. It was a war of attrition with both teams really duking it out. Glad to come out on top but it's the third game of the season, so you have to keep that in perspective and know where your feet are.”
Raceland welcomes Ft. Thomas Highlands Friday night in their home opener. Pikeville travels to Belfry.
RACELAND 7 0 0 0 — 7
PIKEVILLE 6 0 0 0 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
P—Braydn Hall 38 pass from Isaac Duty, (kick blocked), 8:55
R—Noah Wallace 5 run, (Talon Stanley kick), 0:33.
R P
First Downs 11 12
Rushes-Yards 34-107 23-47
Comp-Att-Int 5-7-0 10-22-1
Passing Yards 108 150
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 1-5 1-5
Punts-Avg. 2-41.0 0-0.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Wallace 13-64, Lundy 10-27, Heighton 3-3, Browning 9-13.
Pikeville rushing: Duty 6-16, Caudill 15-88, Boykins 6-36.
Raceland passing: Lundy 4 of 6 for 28 yards; Heighton 1 of 1 for 82 yards.
Pikeville passing: Duty 12 of 18 for 137 yards.
Raceland receiving: Rowsey 2-9, Wallace 1-17, Ison 1-82, Browning 1-3.
Pikeville receiving: Hall 2-44, Wilkerson 3-56, Hager 1-5, Bevins 1-3, Boykins 5-32.