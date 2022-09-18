MOREHEAD Grady Cramer called Saturday's contest against Kentucky Christian University a “little vengeful game.”
Morehead State's redshirt sophomore quarterback – and the Eagles – purged whatever bitterness lingered over blowout losses to Mercer and Montana State by taking a 49-14 win over the Knights at Jayne Stadium.
“Obviously we had to get a win going into (Pioneer Football League) play,” Cramer said. “It was really good for the confidence of the entire team.”
Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer, however, was not exactly enamored of his team's performance in the second quarter.
“We had a bunch of breakdowns,” he said. “We've got to figure some things out and figure out who we're going to be, what we're going to do well. We're gonna keep progressing and getting better.”
Morehead State (1-2) gained 500 yards. Cramer threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns, two to Christian Graves and one each to Gunnison Bloodgood and Kenny Lewis Jr.
“It's just how our offense works,” Cramer said. “Spread offense, and the guys are gonna get open. My job is to spread the ball around the field. Offensive line is doing a great job.”
What was more: James Louis needed just eight carries to gain 125 yards and score twice.
And the Eagle defense? It sacked Kentucky Christian quarterback Maxwell Ward five times and limited the Knights to 3 of 15 on third-down conversions and 0 for 3 on fourth down.
Despite the score, Kentucky Christian coach Jake Russell likewise found a lot to like: the Knights' 418 yards of total offense, Ward's 334 passing yards with a touchdown, a 66-yarder to Vincent Taylor, and Desmond Dailey's two interceptions, which included a 61-yard pick-six with 5:44 left in the half.
“A lot of encouraging things,” Russell said. “It's 28-14, and we've got the ball in the red zone (inside the 20-yard-line) twice in the second half. We're right in the game midway through the third quarter.”
Still, Russell is tired of “being close” to a breakout and ready to compete for an Appalachian Athletic Conference championship.
“I told my team next week (against Bluefield at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Grayson), that's what we've been building towards, winning a conference championship," Russell said.
It didn't take long for Morehead State to take a 7-0 lead when Cramer found Graves for a 25-yard score with 12:23 left.
Kenttucky Christian (0-4) sputtered on its opening possession, and the Eagles capitalized. Six plays after Morehead State's Lukas Reynolds blocked a Connor Ignacio punt, Louis was in from 13 yards out.
It wasn't like the Knights were devoid of offense – Ward found Davonte Williams for 18 yards to put the ball on their 47. Problem was, the Eagles' Kaleb Lyons picked off Ward, and Louis scored from 65 yards out.
Kentucky Christian's major concern after one quarter was its anemic running game – the Knights managed just 11 yards to the Eagles' 111. Morehead State outgained Kentucky Christian in total offense, 249-139.
Cramer and Bloodgood turned in a flashy touchdown pass late in the quarter – Bloodgood split the Knights' Shedrick Smith and Josiah Price and took off on a 55-yard score.
“(Bloodgood's) the fastest guy on our team,” Cramer said.
Cramer-to-Lewis from 50 yards out with 8:42 to go was as good example of perfect timing – Lewis had not made the second of his two moves when the ball was on its way.
“I saw the corner come inside on the five-yard out we ran,” Cramer said. “He got his head turned, and the ball was there.”
Morehead State opens Pioneer Football League play against Stetson at 1 p.m. Saturday in DeLand, Florida.
KY. CHRISTIAN 7 7 0 0 – 14
MOREHEAD ST. 28 0 7 14 – 49
FIRST QUARTER
MSU-Christian Graves 25 pass from Grady Cramer (Nathan Hazlett kick), 12:23
MSU-James Louis 11 run (Hazlett kick), 8:11
MSU-Louis 65 run (Hazlett kick), 6:37
KCU-Vincent Taylor 66 pass from Maxwell Ward (Paul Rodriquez kick), 5:05
MSU-Gunnison Bloodgood 55 pass from Cramer (Hazlett kick), 1:44
SECOND QUARTER
KCU-Desmond Dailey 62 interception return (Rodriguez kick), 5:44
THIRD QUARTER
MSU-Graves 22 pass from Cramer (Hazlett kick), 2:51
FOURTH QUARTER
MSU-Chance Harris 1 run (Hazlett kick), 14:10
MSU-Kenny Lewis 50 pass from Cramer (Hazlett kick), 8:42
KCU MSU
First downs 20 20
Rushes-yards 29-57 35-210
Comp-Att-Int 28-46-2 INT 17-33-2 INT
Passing yards 361 290
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 6-24.8 3-35.3
Penalties-yards 5-33 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kentucky Christian rushing: Carter 4-36, Daniels 5-23, Williams 2-21, Lewis 1-5, Traylor 8-2, Ward 9-(minus-30).
Morehead State rushing: Louis 8-125, Harris 17-54, Cramer 4-12, Lomax 2-9, Adebayo 2-6, Parachek 1-5. Team: 1-(minus-1).
Kentucky Christian passing: Ward 24 of 41 for 334 yards, Sarvis 4 of 5 for 27 yards.
Morehead State passing: Cramer 17 of 32 for 290 yards, Parachek 0 of 1.
Kentucky Christian receiving: V. Taylor 4-123, Daniels 3-40, Mullins 3-38, K. Taylor 3-22, Henry 3-15, Hankins 2-16, Carter 2-5, Traylor 2-5, Sims 1-49, Williams 1-18, Rucker-Dailey 1-15, J. Brown 1-9, Smith 1-3, C. Brown 1-3.
Morehead State receiving: Lewis 3-77, Graves 3-54, Bloodgood 2-58, Scott 2-43, Davis 2-26, Harris 1-12, Armour 1-8, Dottore 1-6, Geraghty 1-4, Louis 1-2.