MOREHEAD New Morehead State women’s basketball coach Cayla Petree worked in a Will Ferrell movie reference.
Eagles men’s coach Preston Spradlin took a shot at a former Ohio Valley Conference rival.
Petree and Spradlin mixed levity with talk of strategy during Tuesday’s Media Day press conference at Johnson Arena. Petree talked about the challenge of replacing eight players from last year’s 7-16 season, and Spradlin spoke of matching the 2020-21 team’s 23-8 record, OVC Tournament title and 19-1 streak before falling to West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.
“I really like where our team is,” Spradlin said. “This has been a fun team to coach, the new guys jelling and meshing with the returning guys. Everyone learning and identifying what their roles are and accepting those has been a lot of fun.”
However, before talk of full-court presses and improved shooting percentages, Petree and Spradlin responded to media queries that had little to do with Xs and Os.
Petree was first. When asked to describe her coaching style, she praised her team’s buying what she was teaching – followed by a mention of Ferrell’s 2006 comedy.
“Have you ever seen ‘Talladega Nights?’” Petree said. “Ricky Bobby – I want to go fast. That’s what we want to do; we want to be aggressive, pedal to the metal.”
About a half hour later, Spradlin was asked about the OVC’s future, with Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State gone to the Atlantic Sun Conference, Austin Peay headed there next year and Belmont going to the Missouri Valley Conference. Mentioning EKU elicited Spradlin’s one-word response.
“Who?” Spradlin said of the Colonels’ move.
Forward Johni Broome and guard Skyelar Potter were selected to the preseason All-OVC team.
“We’re just trying to get better every day,” Potter said. “Last year we had a great time; this year is a new year.”
Broome’s 2020-21 list of honors was lengthy: OVC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-OVC, OVC All-Newcomer and OVC All-Tournament Team, OVC Tournament MVP and nine-time OVC Freshman of the Week.
When you ask Broome about what he needs to improve this year, two things stand out.
“I’d probably say being more patient and working on my passing skills,” Broome said. “Obviously, a lot of teams try to disrupt offense, so if I’m able to be a good passer, that helps our team out.
“I’ve been working on my game, as in staying away from the basket, being able to drive.”
Redshirt sophomore Tyzhaun Claude returns from an injury that kept him out last season. Among the newcomers are: Hopkinsville native Tray Hollowell, a graduate transfer from Wofford, Jaylon Hall, a redshirt junior from Wright State and Jake Wolfe, a redshirt junior from Lipscomb.
“It was no coincidence that all of the guys that we got via the transfer portal came from programs where they were very well-coached,” Spradlin said. “They come in with a great set of habits, and they have what we call championship DNA.”
Petree comes to Morehead State from successful stops at two junior colleges – Gulf Coast State (Panama City, Florida) and South Plains College (Levelland, Texas). Before that, she was head coach at Division II Angelo State in Texas.
One thing Petree is not: easily intimidated.
“Absolutely zero of a culture shock,” she said. “I am from a little town called Cisco, Texas. It has a Sonic and a Dairy Queen and about 3,500 people. … Eastern Kentucky and northern Kentucky (are) very similar to west Texas, and so I feel very comfortable.”
The biggest change Petree noticed: more moving parts in a Division I program.
“There’s a lot of people outside of our little coaching staff,” Petree said. “There’s compliance, there’s an academic person; there’s so many dynamics that are a little bit different – just more people involved.”
Morehead State’s women’s roster is pretty much a remake – graduate student guard Tyler Moore and redshirt junior Lauren Carter are the only two Eagles who played significant minutes last year. Redshirt junior Freddy Adams is back from a knee injury, and redshirt sophomore Aiden Rainford was also in the program.
“I think offensively, coach Petree’s biggest thing is putting everybody in the best position for them to be their best,” Moore said. “Lauren is more of a downhill driver, so she’s able to get into positions when she can get to the rim (and) get her two feet in the paint, go up and score.
“I’m more of a shooter, so coach is looking to find me open 3s, especially in transition.”
There is some size among the newcomers: 6-foot-2 forward Charlette Luers, a transfer from Hartford, 6-1 true freshman Janay Rose (from Cincinnati) and 6-0 graduate Julan McDonald (Memphis).
Petree asks for one more thing: more fan support.
“Here at Morehead State, we really need each and every person to come and to help us build this culture,” Petree said. “This is a special place that has had very good teams in the past, very successful programs currently in other sports – volleyball and men’s basketball. We want to be nationally relevant; we want to be in the conversation to go to the NCAA Tournament.”