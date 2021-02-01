RACELAND Every successful story usually has a good beginning, middle and ending. Three players for Fairview Monday night at Raceland gave the Eagles a very happy ending.
Sophomore Steven Day scored seven of his 15 points in the opening quarter to keep the Eagles close to the Rams. High-scoring guard Jaxon Manning poured in 16 of his team-high 23 points in the middle quarters to push the boys from Westwood into 36-32 lead heading to the final stanza. And Cody Caldwell provided the happy ending with nine fourth-quarter points to give the Eagles a huge win over their rivals, 62-53.
Caldwell’s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter was the Eagles’ only field goal of the game’s final eight minutes. He also drained seven of eight free throws down the stretch and teammates Day and Manning combined to knock down 13 of 14 free throws in the quarter to seal the upset win.
Fairview coach Roger Newton was ecstatic with the win.
“I love coaching this group,” Newton said. “They bear down when we face adversity. We hit free throws and took care of the basketball. I am so proud of this group. This was the victory we have been looking for after falling short in some close losses.”
The game started out slowly for both teams. The Rams took a 15-11 lead after one quarter behind the play of star guard Kirk Pence. Pence, who led the Rams with 24 points, scored eight points to put the Rams in front.
The second quarter featured a run by each squad. The Rams went on a 7-0 run, sparked by two baskets by sophomore Jacob Gauze, to take a 24-14 lead. The Rams were on the verge of taking control of the contest, but Manning led a 10-0 run to tie the game at 24 at the intermission. Both coaches felt this was a key junction of the game.
“That spurt was the ball game, in my opinion,” Rams coach Bob Trimble said. “We took some rushed shots and gave up two offensive rebounds in that stretch. We have to take care of the ball late in the half and Fairview, to their credit, took advantage.”
Newton agreed with Trimble.
“We told our kids we had to bear down and get some stops,” he said. “We got Jaxon some runouts and went into the half with a lot of momentum.”
The second half continued to be Manning leading his team. He scored eight of his team’s dozen points to give the Eagles their first lead at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter. Newton also made a key defensive change and went to a triangle-and-two on Pence and his running mate, Andrew Floyd.
“Cody Caldwell did a great job on Pence,” Newton said. “Pence is a great player who has signed to play Division II basketball. Cody is a high-energy guy that people sometimes forget about. We also had great contributions from Dalton Tucker, Cameron Shannon, Jaylen Terry and Tucker Adams. It was a team effort on the defensive end of the floor.”
The deciding fourth quarter was dominated by the free throw shooting of the Eagles. They hit 23 of 27 free throws in the final quarter. The Rams continued to fight back until the final buzzer, cutting a nine-point lead to five on two different occasions. But the Eagles showed poise to finish off the win.
Trimble was not pleased with his team’s effort coming off a 17-day layoff due to COVID-19 issues.
“We missed some easy shots around the rim,” he said. “You have to give Fairview a lot of credit. They outplayed us and outworked us. We lost the 50-50 balls and gave up too many offensive rebounds. It was just a disappointing effort from our guys. I really thought we would be ready to play after the long layoff. We will learn from it and get back in the gym and get better.”
Floyd was the other Ram in double figures with 13 points.
Newton feels the 16th Region is very balanced.
“I have told my guys all season that teams five through 16 can beat each other any night,” he said. “It is just a big win for our program over a quality team with a very good player like Pence.”
The Eagles improved to 3-8 with the win, while the Rams fall to 3-3.
FAIRVIEW 11 13 12 26 62
RACELAND 15 9 8 21 53
FAIRVIEW FGS FTS REBS PTS
Manning 7-17 8-9 2 23
Day 3-8 5-8 6 15
Terry 1-1 0-0 4 2
Shannon 1-2 0-0 5 2
Caldwell 2-4 7-8 1 13
Harper 0-1 0-0 0 0
Adams 0-1 1-2 3. 1
Tucker 1-4. 4-7 4 6
Totals 15-38 28-34 25 62
FG Pct 39.5. FT PCT: 82.4. 3 PT: 4-9 (Caldwell 2-3, Manning 1-4, Day 1-2,) Turnovers:10.
RACELAND FGS FTS REBS PTS
Pence 7-15 9-9 3 24
Floyd 4-16 3-4 3 13
Reed 1-2 0-0 2 2
Gauze 3-7 1-2 6. 7
Gallion 1-2 0-0 5 2
Newman 2-7 0-0 1 5
Perkins 0-3 0-0 1 0
Fannin 0-1 0-0 0 0
Totals 18-49 13-15 22 53
FG PCT: 36.7 FT Pct:86.7 3PT 4-18 (Floyd 2-6, Pence 1-3, Newman 1-4, Perkins 0-3, Gallion 0-1, Fannin 0-1) Turnovers: 11.
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Roy Wright, Gavin Ramsey.