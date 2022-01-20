MOREHEAD Johni Broome was in the Johnson Arena stands Thursday, watching his son, Morehead State freshman Johni Broome, do battle with Belmont.
About eight minutes into the second half, there was a brief conversation.
“I told (Johni) to turn it up because he's been chilling the last couple minutes,” the elder Broome said.
Broome – and the rest of the Eagles – heated up just enough. Broome's 17 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks helped the Eagles hold off the Bruins, 83-74.
When asked about the heart-to-heart with his dad, Johni laughed.
“It sounds just like him,” the younger Broome said.
Skyelar Potter matched Broome with 17 points. Tray Hollowell added 15 points, which gave him 1,011 for his career at Morehead State and Wofford College; and Ta'lon Cooper tallied another 14 and eight assists.
“It was a wing 3 on the left wing, yes sir” Hollowell said of the shot that gave him 1,000 points. “It means a lot. It means I've put in a lot of work, (and) a lot of work outside of basketball practice.
“It's also a tribute to all the teammates I've had, all the coaches I've had that have trusted me to take all the shots I've taken.”
Cooper has 311 career assists, which places him seventh in program history. Nik Stojakovic (2006-2008) is sixth with 329.
There were also team streaks aplenty. The Eagles have collected seven straight wins, the longest string in the Ohio Valley Conference this season, a 5-0 conference record that is the best start since the 2009-10 squad opened at 9-0, an 11-2 mark after starting the season at 2-3 and 16 consecutive home wins.
The other word to describe what Morehead State (13-5, 5-0 in conference) is doing this season: parallel. The 2020-21 Eagles were 12-6 before rolling to the OVC tournament title and an NCAA berth.
Just don't tell Broome.
“It's a new year, new team, different pieces,” he said.
What Morehead State head coach Preston Spradlin liked on Thursday: 11 of 22 from 3-point range, a 43-34 edge in rebounding and not having a turnover until four minutes into the second half. (The Eagles finished with seven – two shot clock violations, stepping out of bounds once and four live ball miscues.)
“We go 11 of 22,” Spradlin said. “That's easy math for me. I'm not great at math, but that's 50%. We held them to 8 for 24.”
Belmont's (14-5, 4-2) early strategy involved getting the ball to Nick Muszynski (15 points, six rebounds) down low. It worked for a while. He canned two baby hooks over Broome.
Broome countered with two buckets, including a 15-footer.
A JaCobi Wood 3-pointer gave Belmont a 17-10 lead a little more than eight minutes in, and Morehead State was somewhat icy from the field. They made only 4 of 14 field goals while the Bruins were 7 of 12.
Hollowell's 3 gave Morehead State its first lead at 20-19 with 10:02 to go in the half. It was the beginning of a 24-14 run the rest of the way.
Potter's 3 put Morehead State up 70-51 lead with 8:17 to go, which Belmont reduced to 76-72 on Wood's 3 with 54 seconds remaining. Hollowell's four free throws, Broome's dunk and a Jaylon Hall free throw clinched the win.
Spradlin was at least a little anxious.
“I'm always sweating, always sweating anyway just coaching the guys,” he said. “(Belmont's) a great team. That's what they do. They fight back, and they're not going to quit.”
Ben Sheppard led Belmont with 18 points, Will Richard had 13 and Luke Smith added 10.
“We didn't execute any of our game plan on either end very well,” Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said. “We didn't play hard enough to beat a good team.”
Morehead State hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Women
Belmont 103
Morehead State 50
It was ugly early, at least for the Eagles (1-14, 0-5).
After Jada Claude's 3-pointer closed Belmont's lead to 7-5, the Bruins (10-5, 6-0) galloped away on an 18-3 run. By halftime, Belmont led, 49-20.
Claude led the Eagles with a career-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Freddy Adams was next with 13 points.
Tuti Jones led Belmont with 19 points. Following her were Tessa Miller with 16 points, Madison Bartley with 15 and Blair Schoenwald with 14.
The Eagles host SIUE at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BELMONT FG FT REB TP
Murphy 4-10 1-4 5 9
Smith 4-9 0-0 0 10
Richard 3-12 7-9 7 13
Sheppard 6-14 2-4 6 18
Muszynski 5-9 5-6 5 15
Brauns 0-0 0-0 0 0
Pierson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wood 2-5 0-2 3 6
Jakubicek 1-2 1-2 5 3
Team 2
TOTAL 25-61 16-27 34 74
FG Pct.: 41.0. FT Pct: 59.3. 3-point FG: 8-24 (Murphy 0-3, Smith 2-6, Richard 0-4, Sheppard 4-7, Wood 2-4). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
MOREHEAD ST. FG FT REB TP
Broome 6-14 5-6 18 17
Potter 6-11 1-2 2 17
Hollowell 4-9 4-4 5 15
Wolfe 1-2 0-1 2 2
Cooper 5-8 1-1 4 14
Sebree 1-8 4-4 3 6
Hall 3-7 1-3 4 8
Bryan 2-2 0-0 2 4
Team 3
TOTAL 28-61 16-20 43 83
FG Pct.: 45.9. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-point FG: 11-22 (Potter 4-6, Hollowell 3-5, Wolfe 0-1, Cooper 3-4, Sebree 0-2, Hall 1-4). PF: 18. Fouled out: Potter. Turnovers: 7.
BELMONT 33 41 – 74
MOREHEAD STATE 44 39 – 83
Officials: John Dillon, Blake Harris and Chris Hudson. Technical fouls: Potter.