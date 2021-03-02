Preston Spradlin talked about "pounding the stone."
In the process, Morehead State broke the door down.
The Eagles, picked eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll after consecutive seasons of 8-21, 13-20 and 13-19, are 20-7 going into their OVC Tournament opener tonight against Southeast Missouri State.
Morehead State was preparing to board a bus Tuesday for Evansville, Indiana, the site of that win-three-and-you-make-the-Big Dance event, when news broke that OVC coaches and communications directors had voted Spradlin the league's Coach of the Year for his role in engineering that turnaround.
"I'm honored to have it," Spradlin said. "It's a great honor, with the coaches and great teams that we've got in our league, to be recognized."
Few, if any, better in the OVC this year than Spradlin and the Eagles, with whom -- in typical coach fashion -- he was quick to spread the credit.
Morehead State's 17 conference wins are the most in school history and second-most ever in the OVC. The Eagles enter the postseason as the league tournament's No. 2 seed, behind only Belmont.
Morehead State's Johni Broome has been instrumental in the turnaround, averaging 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, both team highs. He was rewarded with OVC Freshman of the Year honors.
Broome is first in the league in blocks (1.9 per game), second in rebounding and 12th in scoring, and he has 10 double-doubles, second in the country among freshmen and the most by a Morehead State frosh in more than 30 years.
Broome, a product of Plant City, Florida, was also tabbed first-team All-OVC. Eagles redshirt junior Devon Cooper, a Louisville native, is a second-teamer, and Skyelar Potter, from Bowling Green, joined Broome on the conference's All-Newcomer team.
The award-winning Eagles were informed of their accolades in a team meeting Tuesday right before boarding the bus for Evansville, Spradlin said.
"We talked about what that meant and made sure that we gave credit to our entire team for those guys to be able to have those awards," Spradlin said.
Morehead State won 12 games in a row at one point this season. It was at the outset of that streak -- oddly enough, in a game without Broome -- that the Eagles saw where they were headed, Spradlin said.
"We had a tough nonconference, played four top-25 teams, and we were just worn down physically," Spradlin said. "We had a chance to go home for Christmas, and guys got a chance to hit the reset button and see their families for the first time in four months and get physically rejuvenated, and when we came back, we had a week to work on us."
After that was a date Jan. 2 at Murray State, where the Eagles hadn't won in 18 years. Morehead State prevailed, 61-56, the first of a dozen straight wins.
"I think that really got us going that, hey, we belong at the top of this league and we can compete with anybody," Spradlin said, "and we're gonna be able to do it."
