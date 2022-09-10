WESTWOOD If Fairview was just seeking a victory on Friday night, it got more than that.
The Eagles snapped a skid with a rout.
Caden Thomas rushed and received for 217 yards and three touchdowns and an opportunistic defense forced four turnovers as host Fairview won for the first time since the penultimate game of the 2020 season by walloping Morgan County, 36-8.
Austin Miller ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter to lift the Eagles ahead. Thomas doubled the margin with a 5-yard plunge in the second frame.
The Cougars (1-3) drew closer with a second-quarter TD to get within 16-6 at halftime, but Fairview (1-3) scored the next 20 points – on Thomas’s 50-yard reception from Miller, Thomas’s 3-yard rush and Bubba Day’s 35-yard catch from Miller.
Morgan County cashed in a safety to conclude the game.
Fairview picked up its first win under new coach Brent Wilcoxon in addition to snapping a 16-game skid.
Thomas rushed for 161 yards and two scores on 20 rushes and caught two passes for 56 yards and a house call.
Miller completed 9 of 13 passes for 119 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also ran for 34 yards and a TD.
Cameron Harper rushed nine times for 42 yards.
Fairview’s Logan Jenkins, Xavien Kouns and Ethan Marcum all recovered Cougars fumbles, and Jeremy Harper returned a pick 45 yards to set up a Thomas scoring run.
MORGAN CO. 0 6 0 2 -- 8
FAIRVIEW 8 8 20 0 -- 36
Fairview rushing: Thomas 20-161, C. Harper 8-42, Miller 7-34, Wilkerson 3-2.
Fairview passing: Miller 9 of 13 for 119 yards.
Fairview receiving: Thomas 2-56, Day 1-35, J. Harper 2-13, Kouns 3-8, Mills 1-7.