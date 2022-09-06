ASHLAND The Price was right for the Fairview Eagle volleyball team throughout their match with Ashland Tuesday night and it ended with a Loving feeling for their fans.
Senior Graycin Price recorded 24 kills while setter Kiera Loving was effective as a setter and blocker in the Eagles' 3-1 64th District win over the Volleycats (25-20, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16) at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
“I challenged Graycin to be a dominant player like Charlee Hobbs was for us last year," Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. "She has responded very well. She was all over the floor tonight. We got good plays from all of our players. Kameron Fry made some huge plays and Kiera was very versatile for us setting the ball and blocking at the net. These girls have won since the fifth grade, so they know how to win. It was an exciting win over a great team."
The Eagles, now winners of nine of their last 10 matches, raced out to a 20-7 lead behind nine kills from Price. Ashland battled back to make the score 24-20 before another Price kill gave the Eagles Set 1.
Ashland (9-4) came roaring back in the second set of the match. Sophie Suman’s all-around play, coupled with the hitting of Khia Robinson and Gracen Layman, gave the Volleycats a quick 6-2 lead. Back-to-back Layman kills gave Ashland a 22-12 lead and they went on to a 25-18 second-set win.
The third set proved to be the turning point in the match. Ashland jumped out to a 9-4 as Karli McCarty provided excellent serving off the bench. The lead was extended to 23-18 when Lambert called timeout to stem the Ashland momentum. The Eagles responded with a quick 6-0 run to take their first lead of the set at 24-23.
Robinson then came through with a clutch kill to knot the score at 24. A Layman kill gave Ashland a brief 25-24 lead before two Price kills and a winning point from Fry gave the Eagles the set, 27-25.
Lambert gave his team some instruction in the timeout on how to handle the Volleycat serves.
“They were hitting top-spin serves," he said. "We had to get our hands a little bit lower on our platform to get the ball to go forward instead of backwards. The girls made the adjustments, and it led to us winning that third set.”
Ashland coach Phillip Caudill noted the importance of the Eagles' momentum swing in the third set.
"It was like a punch in the gut," Caudill said. "Those things are hard to recover from. That is one thing that has been a stumbling block for us. When our backs are against the wall, we haven’t responded well. It is something we will improve on in the next 23 matches. We have seniors that are hungry, as well as the rest of the team. We had a good discussion after the match and we will bounce back."
The fourth set was knotted at 6-6 when the Eagles took control with an 11-4 run highlighted by strong Eagle defense. A Caudill timeout could not stop the Eagle run. Fairview used another 8-1 spurt to seal the match by the final of 25-16.
Both coaches know they could potentially meet in the postseason with much more on the line.
“It would be nice to get over that hump this season," Lambert said. "We have had some really good teams and haven’t been able to get to the regional tournament. We just happen to play in a very tough district. I am very proud of these girls tonight. I think this win will definitely help our confidence."
Noted Caudill: “Fairview has one of the best back-row hitting teams in the region. I felt at times that caused us to be out of position. We will probably have to go through them to get to the region. These matches are exciting, but it is definitely better to be on the winning end."