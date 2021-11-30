LLOYD Fairview started out its season in the best possible fashion Tuesday night when the Eagles visited Greenup County.
Tanner Johnson buried back-to-back buckets and Steven Day splashed home a triple as the Eagles raced out to an 8-0 lead before the Musketeers got away a shot.
Turns out that helped as Greenup County erased a 15-point first half deficit, several double-digit deficits in the second half and had a chance for the tie with five seconds remaining in regulation.
The shot, however, missed its mark and Fairview hung on for a 59-56 win to open its season.
“I told our kids if we could come out on the road and get out to a fast start … make sure we were setting the tone and getting a fast start, that we would have a good chance of coming out of here with a win,” Fairview coach Roger Newton said. “That 8-0 run was the difference that held us off. We were up several times in double digits. Credit to (Greenup County) coach (Steve) Barker and his team. They fought back.”
Fairview led 17-14 after one and after a quick four points off the bench by Logan Bays, Greenup County trailed by only one, 19-18. Johnson and Jaxon Manning ignited a 10-0 run capped off by a Manning and-1 to open the Eagles’ largest lead of the night, 31-18.
“The entire first half we just dug ourselves in a hole,” Barker said. “I told the team I appreciated their effort. Those are the kind of games you want to win at home. Late we played hard and good, but what killed us was that first half. We just didn’t play well in the first half.”
Manning added another bucket to push the lead to 15 before the break, but a 6-1 Greenup County run to close the half trimmed the Eagles’ lead to 34-24. Manning had only 12 points at the half, but Newton did not make any adjustments to force the ball to his leading scorer from a year ago — rather, just reminding the team of where and how to get him the ball to be successful.
“I just talked to him and the team to make sure we were getting him enough looks and touches in the spots that he can be effective,” Newton said of Manning.
With Greenup County clamping down on Manning in the first half, Johnson took advantage of the open space, something Newton said was a part of the Eagles’ offensive plan.
“There’s times when we clear out and run stuff for him because he’s strong enough to get to the rim and he’s good enough to make that 3-point shot,” Newton said.
The Musketeers used an 18-10 third-quarter surge to cut the Fairview (1-0) lead to 44-42 after three. Manning connected on a pair of free throws with two-tenths of a second remaining after drawing a foul to close the frame.
“Manning had 30 tonight and shot 17 free throws,” Barker said. “He attempted more free throws than our whole team. That’s tough to swallow. I know he’s a good player, but we need to get to the line more ourselves.”
Manning finished 11 of 17 from the line and Fairview was 14 of 25, a stat that Newton immediately pointed to in postgame.
“We didn’t shoot at the free throw line very good tonight,” Newton said. “That’s not going to get it done on the road against good teams.”
Carson Wireman pulled the Musketeers (0-1) to within three after a triple from the top of the key and a tie-up by Boone Gibson gave Greenup County the ball with less than a minute to play down 58-56, but couldn’t convert.
“We weathered the storm and that’s what we have talked to them about,” Newton said. “There’s going to be ups and downs in games, but we have to be able to weather that storm when it comes and not panic.”
Barker was displeased with two elements of his offense: poor 3-point shooting (2 of 14) and lack of solid post play.
“In our two scrimmages we shot it really well, so I think we were fooling ourselves a little bit,” Barker said. “We have to understand, when you have those opportunities, you have to look at time and score and situations. Only hitting two 3s in an entire game, those are times when you have to get to the basket and try to get it the old-fashioned way.”
Barker added: “We really struggled with our post tonight. Beau Barker is kind of a tweener. He’s not really a post, but he’s big enough to be a post. When we made our run, we had a smaller guard alignment in, so we may to look at that some more. With two seniors (post players) in Logan Bays and Trenton Hannah, we’ve got to have more out of them.”
Manning led all scorers with 30 points. Johnson had 18. Steven Day added 10.
Wireman and Gibson both had double doubles for Greenup County. Wireman finished with 13 and 10. Gibson had 11 and 11. Eli Adkins added 12.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Johnson 8-12 1-4 5 18
Manning 8-14 11-17 4 30
Caldwell 0-3 0-0 5 0
Day 4-13 1-2 4 10
Harper 0-1 0-0 0 0
Mitchell 0-3 1-2 5 1
Muncy 0-0 0-0 1 0
Terry 0-0 0-0 1 0
Smith 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 20-47 14-25 31 59
FG Pct.: 42.6. FT Pct.: 56.0. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Manning 3-7, Johnson 1-2, Day 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Smith 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
B. Gibson 5-13 1-4 11 11
Adkins 4-8 3-3 1 12
Wireman 5-14 2-2 10 13
Barker 3-8 2-3 7 8
Hannah 3-5 0-2 2 6
Bays 2-2 0-0 1 4
Underwood 0-1 2-2 4 2
J. Gibson 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 5
TOTAL 22-51 10-16 41 56
FG Pct.: 43.1. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 2-14 (Wireman 1-5, Adkins 1-4, B. Gibson 0-1, Barker 0-3, Underwood 0-1) PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
FAIRVIEW 17 17 10 15 — 59
GREENUP CO. 14 10 18 14 — 56
Officials: Jobe Jordan, Kenny Huddleston, Brian Taylor.