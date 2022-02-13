MOUNT STERLING Jim Matney was not there, but the legacy of dominance he brought to Johnson Central wrestling as its head coach was as evident as ever at Saturday’s 8th Region Championship at Montgomery County.
The Eagles cruised to their 14th straight regional title after winning 12 of the 14 weight classes.
James Morris (113 pounds), Patrick Meek (120 pounds), Adam Williams (126 pounds), Caleb Barnes (132 pounds), Jake Cain (138 pounds), Reece Goss (144 pounds), Seth Davis (150 pounds), Zack McCourt (165 pounds) and Chase Price (190 pounds) all defended their titles on Saturday, although several did so at different weights than last year.
Three of those repeat winners: Williams, Goss and Price also won titles in 2020, while Cain’s 2022 crown is his fifth, having previously bested the field in the 132-pound class in 2020 and 2021, the 120-pound class in 2019 and the 106-pound class in 2018.
Johnson Central lost only two matches on the day, one in the 157-pound finals and the other in the 285-pound quarterfinals, and scored 348.5 points to nearly double the total of runner-up Martin County (179.0 points). Boyd County finished third with 129.0 points, followed by Pikeville (122.0), Ashland (118.0) and West Carter (95.0).
“We’ve got a great group of kids. They’ve worked their hind ends off the whole year. We came into the day with high expectations of each kid,” Johnson Central coach Darren Gamble said. “We start nine eighth-graders and freshmen, so any time you are competing at this age against seniors in high school, good-looking kids in a tough region, every win is a tough win for us. They really wrestled well today.
“Our seniors always stand out,” he added. “I think all four of our seniors got first place and I think all of them finished with a pin every match: Jake Cain, Patrick Meek, Adam Williams — I think he picked up his 200th win today in high fashion — and Reece Goss. All four of them (won) by pins … great leaders.”
For Boyd County, it was a significant improvement for the Lions over last year’s sixth-place finish in which the team scored 76 points.
“We wanted to be in the top five. It was a realistic goal for our team, but we didn’t know that third would be possible,” coach Clayton McClelland said. “To be in the top three we had to have some upsets and win some matches we weren’t expected to win.
“As far as I know this is the highest finish as a team that’d we’d ever had,” he added. “We started quick with all of your guys getting some early wins. We’ve not had a regional finalist since 2016 and we had three. … Two guys got hurt and if they hadn’t gotten hurt, they would be been right there in the mix for (semi-state) qualification well.”
Sixteen teams competed in the regional this year, including three either as first-year or resurrected programs: Mason County, Greenup County and Paintsville. The Royals placed 11th with 40 points, with the Musketeers in 12th at 34.0 points and the Tigers in 16th with six points. Greenup’s Zach Dyer had the best performance of those first-timers after taking third in the 120-pound weight class a finish which earned him a berth in next weekend’s sub-state meet at Great Crossing High School.
Every squad collected at least one win in the tournament and 14 schools will send representatives to the sub-state. Mason County, which has only been wrestling for about a month, had two fifth-place finishes (Colby Doyle at 138 pounds and Carson Ginn at 150 pounds) and both are alternates for next week’s tournament. Paintsville’s Greg Ramey went 2-2 in the 157-weight class to post the best result for the Tigers.
As they have all season, the Golden Eagles have been wrestling to honor coach Matney who passed away last September.
“First of all, coach Matney could never be replaced in Johnson Central history, regardless of how this year comes out,” coach Gamble said. “As far as filling his shoes, no one ever fills Jim Matney’s shoes in wrestling or football. But as a friend and a colleague, I hope to work with the rest of my coaches, coaching staff — we’ve all been together for a long time, all of these wrestlers (have) come up under Jim Matney — and my plan is to just keep this program going the way it’s going today.
“I don’t think coach Matney would want us to feel pressure, but we all know what coach Matney expected. I’ve run every day of practice exactly the way coach Matney ran practice,” he continued. “As far as wrestling, we use the same style coach Matney has taught these kids. I’ve just come in and really worked really hard to keep what he’s gotten started continuing.”
In particular one Johnson Central team member wanted to represent the ideals and work ethic instilled in him from an early age, Dalton Matney, coach Matney’s oldest son.
“He got me to where I am today. I really wouldn’t be able to say that I won half the stuff I’ve won or be the man I am today without him leading me through the past 14 years of my life. And he really left an influence, just not in me, but with everyone else in the state and especially in our program. Building a program that’s ready for success no matter who steps in,” Dalton Matney said. "I know what he’d want me to do. I know that I had to perform how he would want me to do. I know I had to put in the work that he’d want me to do. I just needed to keep it up and I wanted to try to make him proud even though he is not here to see (me).”
The second-year eighth-grade Matney elected to give up his spot in the lineup at the 2021 regional so that a senior teammate (Nick Stapleton) could wrestle in his place and attempt to qualify for the state tournament in his final season. It was a decision that made his father proud, one the coach bragged about after last year’s regional tournament.
“Well, I knew that it was his last time wrestling. I knew I had plenty more chances,” Dalton Matney said of his decision. “I knew really that it was going to be just as good for him to wrestle and I felt like that he deserved that opportunity.”
On Saturday, Matney captured the 175-pound title after a forfeit by Ashland’s Eric Billups in the finals. Matney pinned Boyd County’s Jack Hogsten in 27 seconds in the semifinals and Pikeville’s Cort Noud in just 13 seconds in the quarterfinals.
The young Matney’s answers to questions about his performance seemed to channel what his father would say.
“It was a very well-rounded day. I had to work on my feet. I had to work top and bottom, really mainly on my top wrestling to improve for the semi-state,” he said. “t was smoother sailing today, but we really have to gear up for the storm next weekend at a very tough semi-state tournament.”
Johnson Central will send representatives to the sub-state meet in all 14 weight classes, one more than last season’s total of qualifiers.
In addition to the aforementioned victors, this year’s winners also included: Johnson Central’s Ryan Smith (106 pounds) and Jesse McCoy (215 pounds), Prestonsburg’s Carter Akers (157 pounds) and three-time champ Branson Smith in the heavyweight division.
Ashland (Troy Gardner, Cameron Burnside, Eric Billups, Cole Christian and Nick Williams) and West Carter (Ethan Swearingen, Sebastian Crow, Darren Skinner, Bradyn Fiener and Samuel Rayburn) will each send five wrestlers on to next weekend’s tournament, while Boyd County (Kaiden Nottingham, Bentley Green, John Jackson and Skyeler Tallent) will have four representatives at the meet. Johnson Central’s Logan Castle and Kolton Adkins, and Greenup County’s Zach Dyer will also represent the area.
The Sub-State 2 meet will take place on Saturday at Great Crossing.