Johnson Central's Reece Goss and Martin County's Branson Smith shared Most Outstanding Wrestler honors and Boyd County's Clayton McClelland was tabbed Coach of the Year on the All-Region 8 Wrestling Team announced Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles' Goss, who wrestles at 145 pounds, represents region wrestlers in the 106- to 145-pound weight classes. Smith, who competes as a heavyweight for the Cardinals, represents 152-pounders through heavyweights.
The Lions went 20-6 in duals under McClelland and finished sixth at the region competition, believed to be their best finish in school history.
Thirteen wrestlers from Johnson Central, which won its 13th consecutive region tournament title, claimed first-team honors. Ashland had the next-most, with five.
James Morris (106), Adam Williams (113), Patrick Meek (120), Caleb Barnes (126), Jacob Cain (132), Seth Davis (138), Goss (145), Logan Castle (152), Zack McCoart (160), Nick Stapleton (170), Chase Price (182), Levid Rodriguez (195) and Jesse McCoy (heavyweight) represented Johnson Central on the All-Region first team. The Golden Eagles registered a first-teamer in every weight class except one.
Troy Gardner (106), Caleb Lovin (126), Jack Latherow (182), Kolby Coburn (195) and Zane Christian (220) represent the Matcats as first-teamers.
West Carter's Davin Skinner rounded out northeastern Kentucky first-teamers. Skinner wrestled at 113 for the Comets.
Harrison County's Bryce Zumwalt (120), Belfry's Elijah Fields (132), Pike County Central's Xavier Rogers (138), the Thorobreds' Micheal Watts (145), Martin County's Kolby Sparks (152), Perry County Central's Javine Crowley (160), the Cardinals' Randy Kinser (170), Montgomery County's Jordan Diaz (220) and Smith (285 and up) finish out the first team.
The All-Region first team was composed of region finalists in their weight class. The second team was third- and fourth-place region finishers and state qualifiers, and honorable mention was fifth- and sixth-place placers, who were state alternates.
All-Region 8 Team
First Team
106 -- James Morris (Johnson Central), Troy Gardner (Ashland)
113 -- Adam Williams (Johnson Central), Davin Skinner (West Carter)
120 -- Patrick Meek (Johnson Central), Bryce Zumwalt (Harrison County)
126 -- Caleb Barnes (Johnson Central), Caleb Lovin (Ashland)
132 -- Jacob Cain (Johnson Central), Elijah Fields (Belfry)
138 -- Seth Davis (Johnson Central), Xavier Rogers (Pike County Central)
145 -- Reece Goss (Johnson Central), Micheal Watts (Harrison County)
152 -- Logan Castle (Johnson Central), Kolby Sparks (Martin County)
160 -- Zack McCoart (Johnson Central), Javine Crowley (Perry County Central)
170 -- Nick Stapleton (Johnson Central), Randy Kinser (Martin County)
182 -- Chase Price (Johnson Central), Jack Latherow (Ashland)
195 -- Levid Rodriguez (Johnson Central), Kolby Coburn (Ashland)
220 -- Zane Christian (Ashland), Jordan Diaz (Montgomery County)
Heavyweight -- Branson Smith (Martin County), Jesse McCoy (Johnson Central)
Second Team
106 -- Aydn Funkhouser (Harrison County), Dylan Plummer (Bourbon County)
113 -- Clayton Bradley (Montgomery County), Leydon Nelson (Harrison County)
120 -- Brock Messer (Martin County), Landon Scroggins (Perry County Central)
126 -- Hayden Canady (Perry County Central), Reece Hamilton (Prestonsburg)
132 -- Logan Hein (Harrison County), Stryker Davidson (Montgomery County)
138 -- Cainon Akemon (Bourbon County), Raymond Rayburn (West Carter)
145 -- Bobby Hale (Martin County), Bradyn Flener (West Carter)
152 -- Grant Holland (Pikeville), Logan Dingus (Harrison County)
160 -- Alex Sledd (Harrison County), Ashton Dingess (Boyd County)
170 -- Matthew Wyatt (Montgomery County), Carter Akers (Prestonsburg)
182 -- Nicholas Baldwin (Belfry), Tayvone Williams (Harrison County)
195 -- Sam Rayburn (West Carter), Ashton Stone (Harrison County)
220 -- Brad Lowe (Belfry), Christian Griffith (Letcher County Central)
Heavyweight -- Shawn May (Pike County Central), Skyeler Tallent (Boyd County)
Honorable mention
106 -- Bentley Green (Boyd County), Jacob Stafford (Martin County)
113 -- Austin Hayes (Prestonsburg)
126 -- Landon Baker (Harrison County), Aiden Payton (Boyd County)
132 -- Dean Martin (Boyd County), Bryce Helms (Ashland)
138 -- Alex Beam (Harrison County), Ethan Carver (Boyd County)
145 -- John Jackson (Boyd County), Braxton Shouse (Montgomery County)
152 -- Tristan Turner (Perry County Central), Robert McKinley (Montgomery County)
160 -- Isaac Coleman (Pikeville), Logan Proctor (Martin County)
170 -- Jacobie White (Harrison County), John Godbey (Boyd County)
182 -- Madden Miller (Martin County), Dale Webb (Letcher County Central)
195 -- Tim Allen (Perry County Central), Lincoln Conn (Letcher County Central)
220 -- Gavin Gibson (West Carter), Caleb Dotson (Phelps)
Heavyweight -- Landon Hammock (Pikeville), Drew Butcher (Prestonsburg)