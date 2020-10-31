WESTWOOD Fairview's offense was mostly ineffective against a fiery Lewis County defense for nearly three and a half quarters. Sophomore Tanner Johnson decided to take matters into his own hands, and it paid off for the Eagles.
Trailing 6-0, the Eagle defense held Lewis County on downs at the Fairview 40-yard line. Following a short run by Gracin Smith, Johnson found his favorite receiver, Jeremy Harper, for a 20-yard gain to Lewis County's 38.
Two plays later, Gage Crooks hauled in a 25-yard pass from Johnson to move the ball to the Lion 15. On the next snap, the lanky quarterback scampered 15 yards to paydirt to tie the score at 6.
On the ensuing two-point conversion, Johnson found Cody Caldwell to put the Eagles up 8-6 with 6:11 to play.
The Eagles withstood one final drive by the Lions by dropping Austin Howard for a 6-yard loss from the 10-yard line to seal a hard fought 8-6 win.
"It has been a joy to watch Tanner progress from our opening win over Morgan County to where he is now," said relieved Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong. "He is ultra-competitive and he is beginning to show he can run the football as well as throwing it."
In a game dominated for three quarters by the winless Lions, it was the Eagles defense that kept the home team alive to win the game late. Lewis County, led by an outstanding performance by running back Ethan Sizemore, drove the ball inside the 10-yard line twice in the first half, only to be denied by the Fairview defense.
The second drive was stopped when Brycen Dummitt was stonewalled at the 1-yard line.
Armstrong was full of praise for his seniors that led the Eagle defense.
"Brennan Murray, who also is an excellent singer, is playing his best football of the season," Armstrong said. "Jaylen Terry has played a couple positions on that side of the ball for us this season. Gracin Smith unofficially recorded his 300th career tackle tonight and he just brings it every day in practice for our team."
After a scoreless three quarters of football, the Lions scored in an unlikely manner. Quarterback Dylan Hardy completed his first pass of the game, a 38-yard TD strike to Izaia Burns on the first play of the fourth quarter. The run failed on the conversion and Lions led 6-0 in their quest to break a 16-game losing streak.
A personal foul on Fairview allowed the Lions the opportunity to kick from the 45, and they promptly recovered the ensuing onside kick. The Eagle defense once again stood strong, setting up the game-winning drive engineered by Johnson and his offensive mates.
Sizemore was the workhorse for the Lions, logging 27 carries for 169 yards. He continuously broke tackles for extra yards throughout the game for his team.
Johnson led the Eagles with 47 yards rushing on eight carries while completing 8 of 15 passes for 98 yards. Harper snared four of those throws for 62 yards.
LEWIS CO. 0 0 0 6 - 6
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 8 - 8
FOURTH QUARTER
LC- Izaia Burns 38 pass from Dylan Hardy (run fails), 11:52
F- Tanner Johnson 15 run (Cody Caldwell pass from Johnson), 6:11
LC F
First Downs 14 7
Rushing Yards 204 69
Comp-Att-Int 2-6-0 8-15-1
Passing Yards 33 98
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-45
Individual Statistics
Lewis County Rushing: Sizemore 27-169, Howard 11-29, Hardy 1-4, Dummitt 9-5, Evans 1-2.
Fairview Rushing: Johnson 8-47, Smith 11-16, Harper 1-(-4)
Lewis County Passing: Hardy 2 of 4 for 33 yards, Dummitt 0-2 for 0 yards
Fairview Passing: Johnson 8 of 15 for 98 yards.
Lewis County Receiving: Burns 1-38, Dummitt 1-(-5)
Fairview Receiving: Harper 4-62, Blevins 2-8, Crooks 1-25, Caldwell 1-3.