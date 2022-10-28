MOREHEAD Fresh faces and an international slant are in store for the upcoming basketball season at Morehead State, as both the men’s and women’s basketball programs seem to be starting with new recipes.
After two successful back-to-back seasons, coach Preston Spradlin and the Eagles men added 11 new players to the team in addition to his five returners.
“A lot of our guys that have transferred in are happy to be a part of a winning culture,” said Spradlin, who led last year’s Eagles to a 13-5 record in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Returnees Jake Wolfe and LJ Bryan and newcomer Mark Freeman, spoke Wednesday during the program’s media day at the Academic Athletic Center.
“The biggest difference is our attitude – we really play for each other,” said Bryan, a senior. “We have a lot of new guys and everyone together, but the one constant we have is our attitude, so it’s really just us focusing on each other and it really helps us get better every day.”
“We have 11 new players and three new teams in the OVC, a new roster turnover for each and every one, so you really just don’t know what everyone else has,” Spradlin said. “No matter who is wearing those jerseys, we are going to get the same result in our toughness, togetherness, our ability to defend and our ability to share the basketball. You can always find motivation in anything.”
Cayla Petree, the Morehead State women’s coach, starts the new season with 15 new players – seven of whom are freshmen – and has a global reach with eight international players and a single returner.
“It was important to try to recruit people that loved to play basketball,” Petree said. “I have always felt that anyone that is willing to move across the world from everything they are comfortable with and be dropped into a new culture really loves to play basketball.”
“It brings something different on the court. I think it helps us play better,” said Veronica Charles, a senior from Nigeria. “It’s kind of different where we are from and where we are here. On the court, the Americans try to make us feel like we are at home, help us to not miss our family.”
After a losing record last year including an 0-18 mark in conference play, Petree planned to start fresh and said it is already a success.
“I think it’s already a success because of the type of people that we have in here,” Petree said. “At the end of the day I want to win, and they want to win. The bar is pretty low, but we are going to win some games and compete.”
Faces are not the only thing new in the upcoming season for Petree and Spradlin. Three new teams have entered the OVC during the offseason, as Lindenwood, Southern Indiana and Little Rock will start their fresh season in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Lindenwood transitioned from a Division II program to a Division I program. As Little Rock transitioned in from the Sun Belt to the Ohio Valley Conference. This will bring some new competition in for Morehead State.
“I think it’s a really exciting time,” Spradlin said. “You don’t really know what to expect from some of the teams that are coming in. I think a lot of those teams are going to transition really well.”
Both men and women’s basketball teams are set to begin their season on Nov. 7.