RACELAND Fairview was ready to fly out of the Palace in straight sets Thursday night when the Eagles visited Raceland.
The Rams had other plans. After trailing 2-0, Raceland forced a fifth and deciding set to decide the match, but the Eagles proved the ‘Price’ is right with a 15-7 Set 5 win for a 3-2 (26-24, 25-12, 27-29, 23-25, 15-7) victory over the Rams.
“It's frustrating when you get a big lead and you lose it,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “I’ve been through that myself in sports, but my girls are winners and are great players.”
Graycin Price slammed home five kills in the final stanza and 20 overall in the contest to stave off the Rams.
Raceland missed a golden opportunity in the first set after leading 24-22, only to watch a Kiera Loving block return the serve to the Eagles with a Price kill evening the frame at 24-24. A pair of Rams errors closed out the set and a 1-0 Eagles lead.
“In Set 1, it’s like the old saying, volleyball is a game of runs and inches,” Raceland coach Bill Farley said. “A run here or an inch there and we win the first set.”
Set 2 saw the Rams grab an early 2-0 lead before the Eagles raced out to a 12-2 run and a 14-4 edge. Raceland closed to within seven, but three consecutive aces by Madison Loving and a pair of Kiera Loving kills put the visitors in front, 2-0.
Set 3 appeared to be another Eagles run until Raceland’s Savannah Zewald dropped in a pair of aces for a 10-9 lead. Kiera Loving moved the Eagles back in front, 19-16, but Skyler Brown-Morris hammered home a point to regain the lead for the Rams.
Just as in Set 1, Raceland had a 24-22 lead, only to watch Price deliver an ace and kill for match point. A pair of Fairview errors let Raceland hang around and Raegan Mackie’s ace sparked a run for the Rams with Elizabeth Rigsby finishing off the set, 29-27.
Fairview had the match in sight after rolling off an 8-0 run to start the fourth, with Price and Kameron Fry trading points for the Eagles. But Raceland responded with four consecutive Shaelee Holbrook kills and a 7-0 Rams run to even the frame at 11-11.
“Sometimes we start making bad passes and get out of system,” Lambert said. “Then we stay out of system, but we did clutch up.”
Fairview answered with a 5-0 surge, only to watch Raceland regain the lead on a Gracie Reed kill. Leading 24-22, Raceland closed out the stanza on an Eagles error to move the contest to five.
“Our girls refuse to give up,” Farley said. “I told the girls that we get to play extra volleyball tonight because it's going to take us five sets. After we won Sets 3 and 4, I told them that we need to keep pounding and finish strong. Tonight, we came up a little short, but I felt we played the best volleyball against Fairview in the three matches this season.”
Kiera Loving added 10 kills in the Fairview win. Holbrook and Brown-Morris paced the Rams with seven kills.
“It was enjoyable to watch,” Lambert said. “A lot better to watch when you win. Even if we had lost, you had to give them credit because they battled so hard. I told coach Farley, they could have won that one very, very easily. Especially here at their home place.”