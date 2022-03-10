Brent Wilcoxon knows what he's getting into taking over as Fairview's football coach.
He's also seen the Eagles among their best times -- having coordinated the high-flying, open-throttle offense that led Fairview to winning records and playoff victories in 2014 and '15.
So, while acknowledging the program's struggles of late, Wilcoxon sees Westwood's program for what he thinks it can be.
"Some people might think I'm crazy, but I'm really optimistic about what we can do this year," Wilcoxon said. "Despite the recent problems, I still hold firm to the belief that things can be turned around there."
Wilcoxon was the unanimous recommendation of a coaching search committee that worked with Fairview superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith and director of district operations Ben Coleman, Risden-Smith said. The committee found Wilcoxon a good fit, she said, to four criteria it identified for a hire: leadership, perspective, knowledge and grit.
"Everyone felt strongly about him being able to bring to Fairview what's needed to move forward," Risden-Smith said.
Wilcoxon has been a head coach for six seasons at South Point and Fairland, most recently with the Dragons in 2007, and has worked as an assistant coach all over southeastern Ohio and in North Carolina. He was an assistant on two state title teams in the Tar Heel State at Richmond Senior, according to the release announcing his hire. He also once led Symmes Valley's basketball program.
"I was ready to be a head coach again," Wilcoxon said. "My sons are old enough that they don't need my attention the way they did when they were growing up, so I wanted to get back into it. I read that Fairview was open, and I coached there before, and there was really nothing I didn't like about the situation when I was there in 2014 and '15."
Wilcoxon's offense during his first stint on Fairview's staff under then-coach Fred Ray racked up 4,535 yards and 414 points in 2014. The Eagles followed that up with 4,694 yards and 431 points the next fall.
Then-Fairview quarterback Alex Roy finished his career ranked among the top career passers in northeastern Kentucky history.
The Eagles threw the ball on 58% of their plays in Roy's senior season in 2015. Wilcoxon said he will determine if Fairview's offense going forward will follow a similar track based on personnel.
"I'll never be shy about throwing the football around, but you have to adapt to what you have," he said. "So I would say I'm probably a little more run-oriented and a little more tight end-oriented than before, but the biggest thing is I think you have to match the scheme to your talent.
"For example, I have to figure out, do we have a running quarterback or not? Do we have tight ends or not? So that will determine a lot as far as what we're doing schematically."
Wilcoxon preferred not to discuss specific planned defensive tactics, "but we're gonna be very, very, very intent upon stopping the run," he said. "I think in Single-A ball in Kentucky, stopping the run, that's a huge part of the equation. We'll do whatever we can to stop the run first."
Wilcoxon said his previous experience at Fairview makes him "feel a whole lot more comfortable" starting his new gig.
"I've received texts from players I coached there and some congratulatory messages from people I know there," he said Wednesday. "It made it a whole lot easier for me to make the decision to go for the job, knowing that I'm familiar with them and they're familiar with me."
Fairview is 5-35 over the last four seasons, two of which have been winless. The Eagles haven't had a winning season since Wilcoxon's last year coordinating their offense in 2015.
Wilcoxon thinks Fairview can turn it around, he said, beginning with the quality of talent in its upcoming senior class.
Wilcoxon is an alumnus of Ironton, which he quarterbacked to the Fighting Tigers' first state championship, and Marietta College. He holds a masters degree from Ohio University, where he worked as a graduate assistant.
He is married to Tina. They reside in Proctorville, where he teaches science at Fairland. They have two sons -- Trent, 25, and Ty, 21.
