MOREHEAD Bolstered by a 36-2 advantage in fast-break points and a 58-30 edge in points in the paint, Morehead State defeated Kentucky Christian, 109-62, on Tuesday night in Johnson Arena.
It was the second time in three games the Eagles broke the 100-point mark.
Six Eagles scored in double figures as Morehead State improved to 5-4 on the season.
The Knights (2-4) gave the hosts a battle for the first seven minutes before Morehead State put together an 11-0 run to stretch the lead to 29-15. The Eagles kept the margin in double digits for the remainder of the half and led 58-34 at the break.
Morehead State gradually increased its lead throughout the second half, with its largest advantage coming after the final basket of the game. The win marked the first time Morehead State scored more than 100 points twice in a season since 2018-19.
Alex Gross led all players with 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, and connected on 11-of-12 shooting. Branden Maughmer added 14 points, while eight other Eagles tallied between six and 13 points. Jake Wolff, Drew Thelwell and Trent Scott each dished out a game-best five assists.
David Woodard paced the Knights with 20 points, including sinking 5 of 8 3-pointers. Isaiah Francis came off the bench to chip in 11 points and grab a team-high five rebounds.
Morehead State finished the night shooting 60% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range. It also held sizeable advantages in rebounding (43-28) and assists (26-12). Kentucky Christian converted on 38.7% of its field-goal attempts.
Morehead State stays home for its next two games: Saturday at 2 p.m. against North Alabama and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. versus East Tennessee State.
Kentucky Christian continued on the road for a contest Wednesday night at Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee.