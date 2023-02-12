RACELAND It was fitting that Fairview would have a three-party in its third game against Raceland when the Eagles visited the Rams Saturday night.
The Eagles drained 10 3s and had three players finish in double figures to drop the Rams, 71-62, at ‘The Palace’ to give Fairview its third win in as many games.
“For what I’ve experienced in my short time back here, it's always a battle with Raceland,” Fairview coach Clarence Thompson said.
After falling behind 5-0 to start the game, Fairview used a 5-0 run to take its first lead of the night after Tanner Johnson finished at the rim for a 13-12 edge and the game was a teeter-totter battle the rest of the way. The Eagles grabbed control of the game in the final stanza while opening up an 11-point lead in the fourth.
“We are more mature, now,” Thompson said. “As I’ve said in the preseason, Fairview isn’t used to winning. They haven’t had a winning program since 2014. To be at 14-14 right now is a major accomplishment.”
Johnson snapped an 18-18 tie late in the first but Raceland’s Connor Thacker triple from the corner fell before the horn for a Rams 21-20 lead after one quarter. Tamel Smith gave the Eagles a 29-26 lead midway through the second with one of five triples in the contest and a 5-0 run by Tucker Adams sent the Eagles to the locker room up three, 39-36.
Fairview maintained a three-point edge after three frames, but the final stanza proved to be the best of the night for the Eagles. Thacker netted a jumper to give the Rams a 55-54 lead early in the fourth, but Smith answered with a 3 in transition to give the Eagles the lead for good. Smith paced the Eagles with a game-high 21 points.
“Tamel Smith has played big the last couple games,” Thompson said. “That’s the way I pictured Tamel from the beginning of the year. But we are coming together here down the stretch and towards Boyd County when we play them in the districts. From the beginning, we wanted to be the team that no one wanted to play and little by little, they are learning.”
Fairview went 9 of 11 from the charity stripe after taking the lead in the fourth and finished 15 of 17 from the line after a pair of sub-par performances.
“Today, I had a practice of nothing but free throws,” Thompson said. “Especially after (Friday) night against Lawrence County we were 13 of 21 and against Rose Hill we were 12 of 24. So, I called for an hour early and we went through nothing but free throws in preparation for this and it paid off.”
Day kicked in 17 points and grabbed 12 boards. Tanner Johnson added 16 and 15, respectively.
“(Day) struggled a little bit in the beginning, but he really found his range and got his game more under control,” Thompson said. “I tell these guys a lot, let the game come to you.”
Thacker led the Rams with 21 points. Landyn Newman and Jonah Arnett added 12. Christian Large had 10.
Fairview has two games remaining with Russell and Maysville St. Patrick. Raceland closes the season with visits from Greenup County and Lawrence County.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Smith 6-10 4-4 3 21
T. Johnson 6-15 3-4 15 16
I. Johnson 2-4 0-0 4 5
Reihs 1-3 0-1 1 3
Adams 4-6 0-0 5 9
Cox 0-1 0-0 1 0
Day 4-12 8-8 12 17
Mayes 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 0
TOTAL 23-52 15-17 41 71
FG Pct.: 44.2. FT Pct.: 88.2. 3-pointers: 10-29 (Smith, 5-9, T. Johnson 1-5, I. Johnson 1-2, Reihs 1-3, Adams 1-2, Cox 0-1, Day 1-6, Mayes 0-1).PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Topping 0-1 1-2 1 1
Large 4-16 0-0 3 10
Waller 0-0 0-0 0 0
Newman 5-11 0-0 3 12
Arnett 4-11 2-2 6 12
Ison 0-2 0-0 0 0
Thacker 8-15 2-3 8 21
Sutton 3-8 0-0 9 6
TEAM 0
TOTAL 24-65 5-7 30 62
FG Pct.: 36.9. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 9-30 (Large 2-11, Newman 2-7, Arnett 2-4, Ison 0-1, Thacker 3-7). PF: 15. Fouled out: Thacker. Turnovers: 9.
FAIRVIEW 20 19 13 19 — 71
RACELAND 21 15 13 13 — 62
Officials: Mikey Whisman, Dave Anderson, Ryan Tomolonis
Greenup County 64
Raceland 36
Greenup County preferred a 21-foot shot Saturday afternoon when the Musketeers
traveled to Raceland for a midday matinee at the Palace.
Greenup County’s first five field goals all game from long distance to lead the Musketeers to a win over Raceland to close district play.
Rachel Bush paced the Musketeers with 23 points. Emily Maynard tossed in 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds while splashing in three triples. Mikenzie Boltz kicked in 10 off the bench.
Katie Shaffer netted the first points of the contest, Bush followed with a pair of her own,
Maynard connected on her first of the game and Spencer’s 3 gave Greenup County a 16-3 lead late in the first. Greenup County lead 20-5 after one quarter and took 36-15 lead to the locker room.
Bush put the running clock in motion late in the third.
Greenup County netted 11 triples and went 11 of 13 from the charity stripe. The Musketeers also dominated the Rams on the glass, 40-18, including 14 offensive boards.
Nim Maynard led the Rams with 16 points.
Greenup County will meet Lewis County in the opening round of the 63 rd District Tournament.
Raceland will play top seed Russell.
GREENUP CO. 20 16 20 8 — 64
RACELAND 5 10 5 16 — 36
Greenup County (64) — Maynard 11, Crum 8, Boltz 10, Bays, Branham, Spencer 9,McCormick, Bush 23, Shaffer 3. 3-Pointers: 11 (Maynard 3, Crum 2, Boltz 2, Bush 2, Spencer, Shaffer). FTS: 11-13. PF: 12.
Raceland (36) — P. Mackie 3, Wellman 2, S. Maynard 2, Thomas, R. Mackie, Campbell 7, N.Maynard 16, Tennison 6. 3-Pointers: 2 (Campbell, N. Maynard). FTS: 6-15. PF: 11.