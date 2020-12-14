MOREHEAD Morehead State led rival Eastern Kentucky by 16 points on Dec. 7 and lost.
The Eagles finished off the Colonels in an Ohio Valley Conference rematch a week later. Eastern Kentucky tried to slice away a 12-point Morehead State lead in the second half, but the Eagles converted 25 of 32 foul shots and limited the Colonels to 4-for-25 shooting from the perimeter in a 75-62 victory at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
"I think you have to learn," Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin said. "Last time we were up 16 at the half, but our guys knew then we had a lack of focus. We were ready this time. We knew they were going to keep fighting back. Our guys expected to maybe get a big lead and have to get it back."
KJ Hunt Jr. led four Eagles in double figures with a career-high 17 points. Skyelar Potter netted 13 points, James Baker dropped in 12 and Julius Dixon contributed 11 for Morehead State (4-4, 1-1 OVC).
Tre King paced the Colonels (5-1, 1-1 OVC) with 17 points. Wendell Green added 16 points and Curt Lewis tallied 13.
Johni Broome, this week's OVC Freshman of the Week, cleared the glass 10 times for Morehead State. The Eagles out-rebounded Eastern Kentucky 38-27 and out-scored the Colonels on points off the bench, 29-7.
"Those guys did a tremendous job," Spradlin said of Hunt and Baker. "I really challenged James. Both of those guys, we brought them off the bench, and they didn't pout. They exerted great energy. We really attacked the back side of the press in the second half, and those two had a lot to do with our success doing that."
The Eagles won their third consecutive game to get back to .500 and haven't lost at home this season.
"Another great rivalry game tonight," Spradlin said. "We had just played (Eastern Kentucky) a week ago, and obviously we didn't feel good about the ending of the game down there. Our guys had a real focus.
"It's always a game of runs because (Colonels coach) A.W. (Hamilton's) teams are hard to play against. We had 27 turnovers at their place and cut it down to 20 tonight. I thought our guys just really battled and played with poise. Defensively is where our team is going to hang our hat."
Morehead State ended a three-game skid in the series. It was the Eagles' first win in four meetings with Eastern Kentucky in the 2020 calendar year. The three prior losses were by a combined 14 points.