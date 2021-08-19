WESTWOOD Rick Lambert figured he might need to invest in some Icy Hot.
Fairview’s veteran volleyball coach had implored the Eagles’ bench to get up and cheer on every point they scored on Thursday night. That included Lambert.
“I may have a charley horse after a while because I was up and down so many times,” Lambert cracked after Fairview’s 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-9) sweep of West Carter at George Cooke Memorial Gym.
The Eagles got out to an early 12-3 lead on the Comets in the opening set, closed the second set with five straight points to claim it, and opened up an 18-4 advantage in Set 3 on their way to the resounding victory.
“We played extremely well. We moved well, talked well,” Lambert said. “That was one of the overall better games that my kids have played. We’ve had some pretty good teams in the past, but I tell you what, they started believing in each other.”
Fairview (2-0) also dominated at the service line. The Eagles authored 16 aces, led by four apiece from Charlee Hobbs and Kameron Fry. Kiera Loving chipped in three.
“We just gotta get the ball in bounds,” Lambert said of Fairview’s service philosophy, “because we got the defense, if (opponents) can bring it back, we’re gonna take care of business.”
Taking care of business was a theme for the Eagles on Thursday against a West Carter team it had dropped its last four meetings to and which it had met in the last three 16th Region All “A” Classics. That streak may continue Saturday — Fairview drew a bye to the small-school region tournament semifinals, where it awaits the winner of the Comets and host Menifee County.
“I told them, we gotta take care of business, and then you have that psychological edge,” Lambert said of a potential rematch in Frenchburg. “(West Carter is) not gonna lay down. They’re gonna come out fighting. That’s what they do.”
Hobbs paced Fairview in the kills department — the senior is right around 800 for her career, Lambert said — and also produced three blocks at the net. She had eight kills Thursday in unofficial statistics.
Graycin Price added five kills for the Eagles — four of them in the final set and three of them on consecutive points as Fairview blew it open.
“I put my foot on the ground and said, ‘You know what an accelerator is in a car?’” Lambert said. “‘Put the hammer down right here and keep it down, because they’re not gonna just let you take this from them.’”
Loving directed that glut of offense from her setter position. She was “all over the place,” Lambert said, and kept the Comets — and her own coach — on their toes.
“I told her, I don’t get faked out too often,” said Lambert, in his 18th season as a head coach and 15th in Westwood. “I can kinda read where it’s going, but a couple times I thought it was going to the back, but you went here, or instead of going front left, you went to the back, or sometimes I thought you would go up the middle but you kicked it over to the outside. Or backwards.”
The first set was tied 3-3 with West Carter (1-1) serving when the Comets committed their first of eight service errors. Fairview assembled a 9-0 run, which included a Hobbs block for a point and three aces from Loving. West Carter coach Christie Tackett burned a timeout, but Fairview had momentum and kept it the rest of the way.
“We saw a lot of things tonight we need to work on,” Tackett said. “We’re gonna try to refocus. ... I don’t think we saw the floor well tonight. (Fairview) set the ball up a lot more than we did. We were out of our rhythm quite a bit. Of course, I give credit to them for that.”
West Carter has had two practices since emerging from a district-wide COVID-19 shutdown, Tackett said, though she didn’t want to use it as an excuse — “I’m not that kind of coach,” she said.
Rather, the Comets’ inexperience — they have three seniors and two juniors -- after the graduation of several players who led a program renaissance is something West Carter is still working out.
“Mentally, we’ve won (in recent years),” Tackett said, “so it’s how we respond to this and how we get stronger. I’m a little bit concerned about that and how we can mentally prepare ourselves to learn from our losses and get better. I love who my team is; we’ve just got a lot of work to do.”
Rebecca Stevens led West Carter with five kills.
Thursday’s win was Fairview’s first in the series since Sept. 22, 2018, a five-setter in the championship match of Boyd County’s invitational.
