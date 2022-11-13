MOREHEAD In the highest-profile non-conference home game Morehead State has played in years, the Eagles held visiting Bellarmine to just two points over a stretch of nearly nine minutes to end the first half en route to pulling out a 62-55 victory at Johnson Arena.
“Bellarmine is such a good team at driving the ball and posting their guards,” Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin said. “So, just doing a good job with our off-ball awareness and our communication to try to limit those opportunities (was key). and when those drives occur, just try to have a one-on-one mentality so that we are not overhelping, because they are a very good shooting team when you do that.”
Bellarmine (1-1), fresh off a victory over Louisville in its season opener on Wednesday, held a slim lead for most of the game’s first seven minutes, but Morehead State (2-1) moved in front after back-to-back buckets from Alex Gross, the last coming with 6:47 left on the first-half clock, and never looked back.
The Eagles pushed the margin to nine before the Knights got back on the board with 4:51 to play in the half. The hosts then scored the final five points of the period to lead 28-16 at the break.
Bellarmine finished the first 20 minutes converting just 7 of 24 field goals and none of its 11 3-point attempts.
“The first half, we couldn’t make a shot. We had great looks. The offense only provides you with opportunities, they don’t make shots for you,” Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said.
Spradlin knew it was going to be a good night carrying that 12-point advantage into the locker room.
“I really liked halftime when we held them to 16 points. When you hold a team to 16 points, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win,” he said. “So (at) halftime we had a lot of things that we wanted to talk about that were really good.”
With a long first-half scoreless stretch, one might think that Bellarmine was having a hard time coming down off its marquee road win over the Cardinals three nights earlier.
Davenport did not buy into that.
“You’d have to ask (the players) that,” he said. “I would be incredibly disappointed if it did, because I know our players and they are much better than that. They are much smarter than that.”
As would be expected of the defending Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament champions, the Knights were able to gradually claw their way back.
“They revved up their tempo. They started running on makes. They started really pushing the ball in transition. They started driving the ball more outside of their offense, which we knew they were going to do, and so that’s why they were able to get back into the game,” Spradlin said. “And credit them for doing that, and credit our guys as well for stepping up and making the adjustments.”
Morehead State led by 16 points with 14:08 to play, but Bellarmine whittled away at the deficit, which was bolstered by a 12-4 run over a three-minute stretch late in the period. It eventually cut the margin down to four with just under two minutes remaining. However, the Eagles were able to secure the victory after Drew Thelwell drained a 3-pointer, and Thelwell, Mark Freeman and Jake Wolfe combined to sink six of eight free-throw attempts.
Bellarmine raised its shooting percent to 41.9% in the second half while also clamping down defensively, but Davenport attributed his team’s lack of success rebounding as the critical difference in the end.
“When you hold a team to 30% shooting (15 of 51), but you get outrebounded by 15 rebounds (47 to 32), you can’t overcome that,” he said. “And they deserve credit. They dominated us on the backboard.”
Four Eagles finished in double figures in points. Wolfe had 14, with Freeman and Thelwell each chipped in 13. Gross added 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Freeman, who was making his return to the floor after having played just 14 minutes before suffering a first-half injury in the season-opening game at Indiana and then sitting out Thursday’s Campbellsville-Harrodsburg contest, also dished out seven assists.
Garrett Tipton paced Bellarmine with 24 points. Alec Pfriem added seven points and a team-best nine rebounds.
“I thought our guys battled. Defensively, that’s what we do. Bellarmine is a really good team. They’re tough, they’re physical. They are so well-coached. They’re disciplined and they have a very unique offense,” Spradlin said. “The flip side is we have a very unique defense that is designed to take them out of what they do and I just thought our guys, early on in the season with so many new guys, their preparation was just really impressive and their discipline to win a close ball game against a really good team like that this early in the season is really special.”
Morehead State goes on the road for its next two games, beginning with a Tuesday tilt at West Virginia, before returning home for a matchup with Kentucky State on Nov. 22.