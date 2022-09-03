RUSSELL Friday night’s Wheelersburg-Russell football game was rated E for Ethan.
Wheelersburg’s Ethan Glover put on a show with 179 yards and three scores on the ground, but Russell’s Ethan Oborne was equally magnificent on the defensive side.
If that wasn’t enough Ethan for one night, Ethan Pack accounted for two of Russell’s touchdowns — one of which resurrected the Red Devils’ hopes and ignited a comeback.
The Pirates’ power running game had the final say, though, as they pushed past Russell for a 28-21 victory at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
Wheelersburg (2-1) covered 335 yards on the ground, including a 44-yard scamper by senior quarterback Eli Jones on a misdirection play that proved pivotal during a tie game in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a little misdirection that we’ve been able to catch some teams on,” said Pirates coach Rob Woodward. “Offensive coordinator Dusty Salyers does a great job of keeping teams on their heels and trying to find that play, setting different things up.”
Carson Patrick made a touchdown-saving shoestring tackle, but Glover galloped in for his third touchdown a few moments later. Connor Estep’s fourth extra point made it 28-21 with 1:01 left.
Wheelersburg’s defense denied Russell any last-minute magic, but Red Devils coach T.J. Maynard was pleased with the showing overall.
“If we’ll play with that effort and heart, we’ll be OK,” Maynard said.
Russell (0-3) used that effort and heart to claw back from a 21-7 deficit early in the fourth quarter.
Pack connected with Patrick on a 50-yard TD that quickly quieted the plentiful visiting crowd. The six-point throw-and-catch occurred eight seconds after the Pirates shot out to a two-score lead.
Wheelersburg responded by mounting another promising offensive drive until disaster struck.
A faulty snap resulted in a perfect bounce into Oborne’s breadbasket, and he toted the football from Russell’s 15 to Wheelersburg’s 33.
Five plays later, Andre Richardson-Crews transported the ball to pay dirt. A Nathan Totten extra point knotted the contest at 21-21 with 5:32 to go.
Oborne, a senior, was central to Russell’s defensive success.
“That’s what you’re looking for, that leadership,” Maynard said. “He played his tail off tonight, and other guys kinda followed his lead. … If we get that effort from him as a leader, the rest of the team will follow.”
Oborne accounted for Russell’s lone takeaway. The Red Devils committed just one turnover, too — a diving interception by Landon Hutchinson at midfield.
Wheelersburg capitalized by converting that third-quarter theft into a fourth-quarter score by — guess who — yep, Glover. He notched the game’s first TD, too.
Creed Warren barreled his way into the end zone in the third from 13 yards out.
The power running game primarily from a two-tight-end set paid off for the Pirates.
Jones collected 69 rushing yards and Derrick Lattimore gathered 61. Jones was 3 of 3 for 37 passing yards. Freshman Braylon Rucker was 4 of 7 for 33 yards in his varsity debut.
“They’re not only getting the power running game going, but they’re doing it quickly, too, trying to wear us down,” Maynard said. “They had guys rotating to stay fresh. At the end, we just gotta find a way.”
Russell played a clean game, incurring only one penalty. The Red Devils suffered a blowout loss to Raceland a week prior and a gut-wrenching defeat against Boone County in Week 1.
“We’ve talked since the Boone County loss, that we gotta stay together, can’t listen to the outside noise and all that clutter, just gotta stay focused on each other and get better each and every week,” Maynard said. “Don’t point fingers. We’re in this together.”
Russell will host Lawrence County on Friday. Wheelersburg will travel to Ashland.
“Overall I was really pleased with our guys, especially in the second half,” Woodward said. “We recognized some things we felt we could do. They came out and showed the work and conditioning we’ve been trying to develop as a team.”
WHEELERSBURG 7 0 7 14 — 28
RUSSELL 0 7 0 14 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
W — Ethan Glover 10 run (Connor Estep kick), 4:05
SECOND QUARTER
R — Ethan Pack 1 run (Nathan Totten kick), 6:19
THIRD QUARTER
W — Creed Warren 13 run (Estep kick), 3:00
FOURTH QUARTER
W — Glover 5 run (Estep kick), 11:32
R — Carson Patrick 50 pass from Pack (Totten kick), 11:24
R — Andre Richardson-Crews 2 run (Totten kick), 5:32
W — Glover 12 run (Estep kick), 0:55
W R
First downs 18 12
Rushes-yards 49-335 30-102
Comp-Att-Int 7-10-0 10-19-1
Passing yards 70 130
Penalties-yards 6-55 1-5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-avg. 3-28.7 3-39.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Wheelersburg rushing: Glover 15-179, Jones 11-69, Lattimore 15-61, Warren 3-32, E. Lattimore 2-0, Evans 1-0, D. Rucker 1-(minus-2), Team 1-(minus-4).
Russell rushing: Rock 8-33, Oborne 7-29, Pack 6-21, Richardson-Crews 9-19.
Wheelersburg passing: Jones 3 of 3 for 37 yards, Rucker 4 of 7 for 33 yards.
Russell passing: Pack 10 of 19 for 130 yards, int.
Wheelersburg receiving: Arthur 2-37, E. Lattimore 2-20, Evans 2-13, Warren 2-3.
Russell receiving: Patrick 3-59, Kershner 6-54, Oborne 1-17.