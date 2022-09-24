RUSSELL Carson Patrick stretched as far as he could.
Down seven points and down to fourth down, deep in Paul Laurence Dunbar territory in the final two minutes on Friday night, it was no secret where Russell was going with the ball.
“I bet my house over there with the chain guys that the ball was gonna go in (Patrick’s) area,” Bulldogs coach Wes Johnson deadpanned.
Patrick caught Ethan Pack’s short throw anyway. The Red Devils’ star receiver absorbed contact short of the line to gain – the Dunbar 4-yard line – from the Bulldogs’ Grant Angel.
Patrick stretched his arm, holding the ball, forward as he fell.
Russell personnel signaled first down. Angel and his teammates celebrated a stop. Referee Brian Taylor’s crew and the chain gang had to settle it.
The measurement found Patrick short by less than a yard. The Bulldogs took over on downs and won, 21-14, at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
The Red Devils dropped to 0-6, continuing their slowest start since 1990. Friday’s was the fourth of those that remained undecided until the dying moments, all of which have gone against Russell.
That’s certainly not TJ Maynard’s idea of a good time, but the Red Devils coach considered Friday a step forward, he said.
After all, Russell was missing five of its top six running backs due to injury, Maynard said. The other one, Colby Rock, stepped up to the tune of 253 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.
“The whole thing we’ve been talking to those guys about is just maintaining that effort and intensity for four quarters. We hadn’t done that this year until tonight,” Maynard said. “We battled, we battled, we battled. We had a couple opportunities.”
Russell had 10 possessions Friday night. Rock capped two of them with scoring runs, a 22-yarder in the second quarter and a 7-yard plunge on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Five of the other eight ended in Bulldogs territory, including a missed 40-yard field goal and second-half turnovers on downs at Dunbar’s 2 and its 5.
On the first one, Russell marched 82 yards in 10 plays and took 6:02 off the clock – in keeping with its game plan to shorten the game by featuring Rock’s hard-nosed rushing.
Rock took a third-and-goal handoff on the penultimate play of the drive and was stuffed by Bulldogs linebacker Mason Hayslett at the Dunbar 2.
“Our two lead blockers went the wrong way, and we had two guys for that one linebacker,” Maynard said. “If we block him, Colby Rock’s scoring. But hopefully that’s something we can learn from.”
Pack was flushed from the pocket on fourth down and threw incomplete for a turnover on downs.
Rock scored anyway on Russell’s next possession to tie the game. But Dunbar got that one back when Trae Barry took Cole Colony’s short pass 85 yards to the house with 7:39 to play.
That was the third Bulldogs scoring drive of 2:31 or less – the others took just 27 seconds and 12 ticks – and put Dunbar in front, 21-14.
Russell had plenty of time left to reach scoring range before a bobbled shotgun snap in the red zone put the Red Devils behind the sticks. They eventually set up fourth-and-6 from the Bulldogs 10.
Dunbar anticipated Russell looking to Patrick, Johnson said.
“They ran their ‘all hitches’ over there, and they wanted to get him the ball so he could make a move,” Johnson said. “If he was on my team, if I was in the same situation, he would be the man too.”
Russell had practiced that play “since Day 1,” Maynard said, in the interest of finding more concepts to run on the goal line.
Pack hit Patrick, but Angel kept him from getting loose.
“We’ve been repping it and repping it,” Maynard said. “We executed it; just came up a little short.”
Dunbar took over at its own 5 with 1:28 to play and extinguished the clock from there.
Pack connected on 10 of 16 passes for 107 yards for the Red Devils. Patrick caught six of them for 74 yards. D’Marques Kershner added three receptions for 30 yards.
Maynard credited the effort of Noah McDaniels and Brennen Smith filling in due to injuries as well.
Colony threw for 226 yards and three TDs for Dunbar (2-4). He stepped in for Bulldogs QB Ethan Teall, who played one series and came out.
Teall, the typical pilot of the fifth-most-prolific passing offense in Class 6A (173 yards per game coming into Friday), was injured Sept. 9 against Frederick Douglass, Johnson said. Teall got up limping from a sack, and Dunbar didn’t see the use in risking him worsening it the week before the Bulldogs begin defense of back-to-back Class 6A, District 7 titles at Tates Creek.
Berry caught four passes for 91 yards, Jakobe Biggerstaff made four receptions for 54 yards and Jaden Commodore hauled in three balls for 36 yards. Each had a scoring reception.
Dunbar’s Noah Chapman chipped in 69 rushing yards.
Johnson credited Russell with playing better than its record and noted other factors that made the game unique for Dunbar.
The Bulldogs hadn’t played on grass yet this year and had never made the long trip from Lexington to Russell.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you win,” Johnson said. “Just get out of here with a win, and just go home and feel good, at least tonight and tomorrow morning, when I get film for Tates Creek next week.”
P.L. DUNBAR 0 7 7 7 -- 21
RUSSELL 0 7 0 7 -- 14
SECOND QUARTER
R – Colby Rock 22 run (Nathan Totten kick), 3:40
PLD – Jaden Commodore 8 pass from Cole Colony (Skylar Vaught kick), 1:09
THIRD QUARTER
PLD – Jakobe Biggerstaff 35 pass from Colony (Vaught kick), 11:24
FOURTH QUARTER
R – Rock 7 run (Totten kick), 10:45
PLD – Trae Berry 85 pass from Colony (Vaught kick), 7:39
PLD R
First Downs 16 20
Rushes-Yards 23-103 46-259
Comp-Att-Int 15-25-0 10-16-0
Passing Yards 226 107
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 5-32.2 5-28.6
Penalties-Yards 8-47 5-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Paul Laurence Dunbar rushing: N. Chapman 11-69, Colony 10-45, Kazadi 1-(-3), Teall 1-(-8).
Russell rushing: Rock 38-253, Pack 6-11, McDaniels 1-2, Team 1-(-7).
Paul Laurence Dunbar passing: Colony 14 of 23 for 226 yards, Teall 1 of 2 for 0 yards.
Russell passing: Pack 10 of 16 for 107 yards.
Paul Laurence Dunbar receiving: Tra. Berry 4-91, Biggerstaff 4-54, Commodore 3-36, Simpson 2-24, Chapman 1-21, Kazadi 1-0.
Russell receiving: Patrick 6-74, Kershner 3-30, McDaniels 1-3.