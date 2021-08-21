CANNONSBURG Freshman orientation went rather well on Friday night at Boyd County High School.
The freshman fiesta hit a high point against South Point with a pair of long Camaron Collins TD rushes, and saw another highlight when fellow ninth-grader John Jackson snagged an interception in South Point territory, putting the Lions in the red zone.
Boyd County emphatically erased a 10-0 second-quarter deficit with 49 unanswered points in a 49-10 season-opening victory on its home turf. Collins piled up 209 rushing yards on just eight carries in his varsity debut.
Collins didn’t find pay dirt until the second half, but it didn’t take long for him to seize an opportunity to redeem himself after a game-opening fumble paved the way to a Pointers field goal.
“It was nerve-racking at first, the first time playing varsity,” Collins said.
Coach Evan Ferguson was proud to see his pride of Lions bounce back from an early-game blunder.
“When you start out the game with a fumble, that’s adversity,” Ferguson said. “We have a lot of young guys playing in spots they haven’t played before. … I’m proud that our kids played through adversity tonight.”
Blaine Freeman dashed 64 yards to the end zone to propel the Pointers to a 10-0 lead with 10:23 remaining in the second quarter.
That’s when Collins showed off his wheels. He hauled in the ensuing kickoff, transporting the ball from the Lions 17 to the South Point 19-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Dakota Thompson broke the offensive ice with a 4-yard TD surge.
Boyd County (1-0) appeared to have more second-quarter magic brewing after it forced a three-and-out, but a 10-play possession ended with an interception by Jordan Ermalovich — the same player who recovered the fumble at the onset. The junior also plays behind center for the Pointers.
South Point (0-1) emerged from the locker room with a 10-7 advantage, and its offense ignited early in the third — three of its first five second-half plays covered 10 or more yards. But the drive stalled as the Lions finally forced three incomplete passes at their 9-yard line. Pointers coach Chris Davis didn’t regret not trying a field goal there.
“I don’t take anything back,” Davis said.
Ferguson commended his defensive coordinator for leading the charge and helping quash the Pointers’ momentum.
“(The defensive stop) showed we had a lot of heart,” Ferguson said. “I gotta give hat’s off to our defensive coordinator, (Chase) Perry, who said, ‘let’s play us, let’s play old-fashioned defense.’ … Instead of something to try to match their RPO (run-pass option), we decided we’re just going to play football and stop you.”
It worked. Boyd County quieted South Point’s run game as it outrushed South Point, 359 to 145. The Pointers did manage 205 passing, led by Austin Hunt’s 100 receiving yards from Ermalovich.
Jacob Meade capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive — assisted by a 15-yard personal foul penalty — with a 5-yard TD run at the 5:56-mark of the third.
Boyd County quickly induced a punt, and then Collins was off to the races despite a constant battle with calf cramps. He burned up the turf for a 77-yard scoring scoot with 4:13 to go in the third. He added an 80-yard touchdown bolt early in the fourth.
“I had good blockers in front of me, found the right hole and I hit it,” Collins said. “I had cramps in both my calves. It was hard. I couldn’t stand up for, like, five minutes because every time I’d stand up, I’d have a cramp, so I sat back down, drank a lot of water.
“After I had those two long touchdowns, I knew we had the game, I knew we had it,” he added.
His fourth-quarter score put Boyd County ahead, 27-10. On South Point’s next possession, Jackson’s pick essentially sealed it for the Lions, who will host Ashland next week.
Jacob Barrett tacked on two touchdowns and Rhett Holbrook collected a pick-six. Older brother Trey Holbrook had a trio of catches and a fancy first-quarter interception — a one-handed grab.
“Trey made a play that an older player — a veteran player, a guy who started last year — should make,” Ferguson said of the junior. “I thought that got our energy going.”
Trey Holbrook was the recipient of all three Thompson completions, which helped the Lions’ offense open up, he said.
“With our routes that our coaches put together, we have receivers open and our quarterback can hit them,” Holbrook said.
Boyd County’s defense had three takeaways.
Concluded South Point’s Davis: “They made some big plays and we started shutting down as a team, then cramps hit, then fatigue; that’s basically the majority of it.”
S. POINT3700—10
BOYD CO.071428—49
FIRST QUARTER
S — Mason Kazee 38 field goal, 10:42
SECOND QUARTER
S — Blaine Freeman 64 run (Kazee kick), 10:23
B — Dakota Thompson 4 run (Evan Fannin kick), 8:59
THIRD QUARTER
B — Jacob Meade 5 run (Fannin kick), 5:56
B — Cameron Collins 77 run (Fannin kick), 4:13
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Collins 80 run (Kick failed), 11:41
B — Jacob Barrett 11 run (Fannin kick), 9:56
B — Barrett 27 run (Fannin kick), 2:13
B — Rhett Holbrook 30 int. return (T. Holbrook run), 1:53
SB
First downs1414
Rushes-yards29-14539-359
Comp-att-int11-28-34-8-1
Passing yards20562
Fumbles-lost0-01-1
Punts-avg.3-31.72-32
Penalties-yards6-606-40
Return yards3745
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
South Point rushing: Freeman 9-75, Ermalovich 8-35, McCallister 5-30, Morrison 3-16, Pegram 1-(-2), Hunt 1-(-4), Chapman 2-(-5).
Boyd County rushing: Collins 8-209, Barrett 8-57, D. Thompson 10-39, Meade 11-34, Thacker 1-11, R. Holbrook 1-9.
South Point passing: Ermalovich 10 of 26 for 187 yards, 2 int.; Haney 1 of 2 for 18 yards, int.
Boyd County passing: D. Thompson 3 of 6 for 57 yards, int.; R. Holbrook 1 of 2 for 5 yards
South Point receiving: Hunt 5-100, Pegram 2-47, Craft 1-31, McCallister 1-15, Freeman 2-12.
Boyd County receiving: T. Holbrook 3-57, Barrett 1-5.