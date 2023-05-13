Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax once said, “Pitching is the art of instilling fear.”
For Greenup County, one person has been instilling fear from the mound for the last several seasons: Carson Wireman.
Wireman’s numbers from the mound for his senior season speak for themselves. The Musketeers’ ace wrapped up this year’s regular season with a 1.04 ERA, which put him at 24th in the state.
“He’s a gamer,” Greenup County coach Steve Logan said. “If I could give the ball 36 times to him, I would.”
Wireman also finished sixth in wins and 14th for strikeouts while pitching 54 innings this season, the 19th most in the state.
“It’s been awesome,” Wireman said of the success he’s had his senior year. “I didn’t think it’d come this fast. It’s been a quick seven years.”
The senior has been a member of the Musketeers’ roster since his seventh-grade year, Wireman has carried the load for Greenup County from the mound ever since the cancellation of his freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve enjoyed all of it,” Wireman said of his time at Greenup County. “I love being able to be a leader for this team.”
His 1.04 ERA this season tops his previous best of 1.27 in his sophomore year.
“He’s like that old Kenny Rogers song,” Logan said. “He knows when to hold them, knows when to fold them. He knows when it’s going to take a little extra, and he knows when he can preserve.”
None of this success came without effort. Wireman has put in the work and has seen it pay off over the years.
“I’ve put in a ton of work,” Wireman said. “Steve’s always on my butt about it. In the offseason, I’m always on the grind. I’m always in the cage and always working on my pitching. Steve helps me with it and it’s been awesome.”
In addition to being a gunslinger for Greenup County, Wireman can also get it done at the plate.
Wireman carries a .377 batting average this season. It ranks the best among Musketeers with at least five at-bats. He ranks 40th in the state this season in doubles.
“You can’t just be a one-man show from the mound,” Wireman said of his ability on both offense and defense. “You have to be able to produce on both sides of the ball. I put a lot of work into hitting, as do my teammates.”
“As far as the attributes he brings to this team, he’s been doing it since middle school,” Logan said. “It’ll hurt losing him. I’ll probably have to get a tissue when he does leave here. When he throws down for the last time, it’ll be a sad day for Greenup County.”
Before that last time comes, Wireman is focused on accomplishing more goals. While his individual accomplishments are worth celebrating, Wireman wants the team to do something that it hasn’t done since his seventh-grade year, win the 16th Region championship.
“Hopefully we can go into the districts with a lot of momentum,” Wireman said. “And hopefully we can turn that into a region win.”
Wireman has helped set up that momentum this season. It’s due in large part to his arm. Greenup County secured the No. 1 seed in the 63rd District.
“We have to win that first game,” Wireman said of the district tournament. “That’s all that matters to me and all I really think about. Hopefully, we can get that first win which will send us into the region and have that momentum.”
As his time as a Musketeer draws close to an end, Wireman hopes that the fans of Greenup County will remember the effort he’s dedicated to the game.
“I want them to know how much work I put into this,” Wireman said. “I think I put in more work than anyone in the sport for Greenup County.”