CANNONSBURG East Carter was on life support in the final 10 minutes of regulation of the 16th Region boys soccer semifinals with Ashland.
After a ball caromed off Ashland goalkeeper Sawyer Frazier, East Carter’s Ashton Tiller streaked down the middle and finished in the net to even the game at 1-1 in the game’s 71st minute.
Two golden goal periods sent the game to kicks from the mark and East Carter prevailed 4-3 to advance to Saturday’s championship against Boyd County.
“That was mental toughness right there,” East Carter coach Quinn Huddle said. “That’s not been one of our strong suits this year. But that was mental toughness. Coming back, sticking with your guys and we all stuck together.”
East Carter found its first reprieve in the extra period after Breck Sargent swatted away Silas Pierzala’s shot and Austin Fruth’s swing connected for a 2-1 lead.
“What a save by Breck,” Huddle said. “What a performance there in the PK shootout and he’s the hero here tonight.”
Fruth made the most important shot of his night count from the same spot he did not finish from in the 12th minute of the game after Frazier made a diving save to his left.
Nick Parker and Tyler Bishop both executed the third shots for their respective team’s but Gavin Maynard’s shot drew iron off the upright leaving East Carter needing only one goal to claim its first win over the Tomcats in their last four meetings. Patrick McDavid took a swing that settled into the net that sent the Raiders’ players storming to the field in celebration and a berth in the championship.
“You let a team hang around that long, that’s what happens,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “It kind of felt like we were off a step all night tonight and never got in our groove.”
East Carter missed three scoring opportunities in the first 15 minutes of play, including two balls across the face of the goal that did not go home. Ashland seized that momentum and a 1-0 lead after Drew Clark finished in the net.
“I’m so proud of these boys tonight and it took them all tonight,” Huddle said. “It’s going to take them all again Saturday night, too, against Boyd.”