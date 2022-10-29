OLIVE HILL Ethan Oborne wasn’t really sure from where his spin move came.
West Carter couldn’t catch the Russell senior back – or the rest of the Red Devils – after he made it.
Oborne rushed for a 54-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage Friday night and Russell was off and running to a 38-7 victory at Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Field.
Oborne credited the block of fellow back Colby Rock to set him loose before encountering a Comets defender and unveiling the spin.
“It just kinda happened,” he said, “and after that spin move, I was just wide open up the field. I was just gone.”
That was Oborne’s only carry. Andre Richardson-Crews ran for 77 yards and a score, and Rock pitched in 71 yards and two house calls.
West Carter was well aware of that quality depth in the Russell backfield.
“There’s no breaks,” Comets coach Daniel Barker said. “A lot of teams, if their main running back has to go out for a drink, you know, it’s different. With Russell backs, we scouted them and said, these guys are all really good. I don’t know that I could rank them. They’re all really good backs.
“There’s no times where you can say, well, they’re gonna have to throw the ball because this kid’s out getting a drink or whatever. It’s tough.”
Asserting control from the get-go was part of the game plan for the Red Devils, coach TJ Maynard said.
“You let them come out and seize that momentum early, then you’re gonna put yourself in a dogfight the rest of the night,” Maynard said. “If you can come out and hopefully take control of the game early, it allowed us to do what we were able to do the rest of the game.”
Russell was productive in the passing game too. Ethan Pack found Carson Patrick wide open for a 7-yard touchdown with 5:12 to go in the first quarter.
Pack completed 9 of 12 passes for 116 yards, one score and one interception.
Russell led 28-0 late in the first half – after Richardson-Crews’s 13-yard scoring rush and a 2-yard plunge from Rock in the second quarter – when the Red Devils saw an opportunity for more on an unorthodox play.
Russell fair-caught a punt at the West Carter 30-yard line with 1:40 to go in the first half. Maynard trotted Nathan Totten out to take a free kick – essentially an undefended field goal off a tee with no snap or hold, allowed by rule on the play immediately after a fair catch.
Totten was true from 40 yards, with more than a little distance to spare.
The Red Devils wanted to get the running clock in motion to more or less seal the victory, but Maynard didn’t love the idea of taking timeouts to try to score again before halftime already up by such a big margin. And Russell works on the free-kick scenario every week, Maynard said, so that situation provided a useful opportunity to try it out.
It worked, along with about everything else, for Russell, which had its most comfortable game of the season. The Red Devils (2-8) dropped their first eight outings before knocking off East Carter, 16-7, a week before traveling to Olive Hill.
“We’ve been needing this all year, really,” Oborne said. “(After games before this) not getting up when we needed to, not finishing when we needed to, we really needed this before the playoffs.”
Rock ran for a 43-yard score on Russell’s second offensive play of the third quarter to indeed reach the magic 36-point margin for the running clock.
Even if Russell doesn’t love its record – the worst at this point of the year since 1990 – winning Friday helped them avoid their worst mark since going winless in 1961. And a second straight victory after a generally tough season was productive to Maynard.
“Life’s not easy,” he said. “When you get in the real world, it’s gonna be tough, so you’ve gotta learn now to face adversity and fight through things. From that standpoint, I’m happy.
“We still got some things we gotta do better, but it’s that time of year you just gotta go play and hopefully your kids can finish.”
Oborne also only had one carry against the Raiders after popping his shoulder out of place. He stayed in that game but focused on defense.
Oborne has also battled a groin injury this year and missed all of his junior season with a torn ACL, so Russell is happy to have him – and almost everyone else – back in the fold. Maynard proclaimed the Red Devils “as healthy as we could be right now based on who’s available.”
West Carter (2-8) may not be able to say the same. Cole Crampton didn’t dress after taking a shot last week against East Ridge. Barker said Class 2A’s seventh-leading rusher (112 yards per game) is “day-to-day” as the Comets prepare for their playoff opener against Breathitt County next week.
Dwaylon Dean ran for 55 yards on 13 carries in Crampton’s stead. Quarterback Kale Back rushed for a 5-yard TD with 8:49 to play for West Carter’s lone TD.
Barker praised the Comets’ hard-running approach and blocking, but it wasn’t enough to hang with Russell.
“We didn’t want to get in a shootout,” he said. “Thiry-eight points, we knew that would be a tall task for us without Cole. We knew that it probably wasn’t gonna be a 7-6 game, but we needed to definitely keep the score down to have a shot, and we just didn’t do that.”
Russell got carries for seven backs, including four totes for senior John Kelly, who came into the game without a rushing attempt this season. He was the Red Devils’ scout team player of the week, Maynard said, and a game captain after simulating Crampton in practice.
Russell improved to 29-1 all-time against West Carter.
RUSSELL 14 17 7 0 – 38
W. CARTER 0 0 0 7 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
R – Ethan Oborne 54 run (Nathan Totten kick), 11:20
R – Carson Patrick 7 pass from Ethan Pack (Totten kick), 5:12
SECOND QUARTER
R – Andre Richardson-Crews 13 run (Totten kick), 7:05
R – Colby Rock 2 run (Totten kick), 3:23
R – Totten 40 free kick, 1:40
THIRD QUARTER
R – Rock 43 run (Totten kick), 8:50
FOURTH QUARTER
WC – Kale Back 5 run (Wyatt Martin kick), 8:49
R WC
First Downs 14 11
Rushes-Yards 23-219 30-132
Comp-Att-Int 9-12-1 7-15-0
Passing Yards 116 51
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 6-30.8
Penalties-Yards 2-15 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 6-77, Rock 5-71, Oborne 1-54, Kelly 4-9, Pack 3-7, Goodall 2-2, Leadingham 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
West Carter rushing: Dean 13-55, Flannery 7-34, Back 9-26, Bond 1-17.
Russell passing: Pack 9 of 12 for 116 yards, 1 interception.
West Carter passing: Back 5 of 12 for 40 yards, Hall 2 of 3 for 11 yards.
Russell receiving: Patrick 3-37, Kershner 2-29, Rock 2-23, Oborne 1-23, McDaniels 1-4.
West Carter receiving: Fields 2-20, Flener 1-13, Flannery 1-10, Dean 1-7, Greene 2-1.