Paintsville opponents have had a sizeable obstacle in their path this season.
The Tigers offensive line is living large, and their physicality and determination has led Paintsville to accrue huge offensive numbers and big victories.
Offensive line coach Jordan Ray believes it is their teamwork that sets them apart.
“They truly love one another,” Ray said. “The effort is amazing. For some high school kids, you can hardly find the motivation unless you bring it out of them. I don’t have to do a lot of motivating with these guys. They know what is at stake. They bring it every day and they work hard for each other.”
The Tigers have six players along the line of scrimmage who battle it out in the trenches. Senior John Blackburn is a fourth-year starter. He stands 6-foot-5 and is listed at 329 pounds. He started playing in the second grade and has embraced the position during his playing career.
“I think we’ve all shown leadership this season, especially for the younger guys,” Blackburn said. “We’re all good leaders and we play well as a team.”
The line has experienced many snaps during the time together on the field. It was difficult at times to prepare during the offseason, but the formidable unit found a way while following health guidelines.
“It was a little bit of a struggle,” Blackburn said. “These guys are like my brothers and we’re always around each other. We found ways around it and got together. We wore a mask and followed the rules.”
Hunter Ousley (6-foot-1, 385 pounds) is also a senior and part of the six-man rotation on the line. Juniors Aaron Baker (6 feet, 321) and Matt Davis (6-foot-1, 225) man the guard positions. Both are third-year starters.
“I started playing on the offensive line after my eighth-grade year,” Davis said. “In my first time around high school football, coach (Joe) Chirico asked me when I wanted get on the field. I said as soon as possible, and that’s the position he put me at.”
Baker has also made a commitment to the line at Paintsville. He calls his teammates a tight-knit group.
“I have played offensive line during my entire football career at Paintsville,” Baker said. “I have been playing left guard most recently. It means a lot to me. We’ve made a lot of memories together. We have a big bond and lots of brotherhood here on the offensive line. I love playing with my friends and I put in my best effort.”
Sophomore Zach Cline (6-foot-1, 240) and Mason Lovely (6-foot-1, 230), a Magoffin County transfer, round out the crew. Lovely and the Tigers had the senior destined for other positions, but after an injury forced a teammate out, Lovely gladly stepped up for his new team.
“We were like most teams,” Ray said. “We had some growing pains in the beginning. We actually changed our lineup. I believe it was the second-to-last week of the regular season. We had some guys get hurt. Parker Preece was starting at the beginning of the season, but he dislocated his knee in practice. We moved some people around and Mason stepped in and became a lineman. He’s held his own and done everything I’ve asked him to do. It’s worked out for us so far.”
Lovely said the entire team has welcomed him with open arms.
“Everyone’s been great,” Lovely said. “These guys have brought me in and helped me learn all the plays and what to do. I couldn’t have asked for a better team or a better coaching staff. It’s been really easy fitting in here. Now, I just want to do my job.”
Several teams have noticed the size and speed of the Tigers offensive line. It’s become the first thing opposing coaches mention as one of their concerns facing Paintsville on the gridiron.
“We preach that we have to be more physical than the other team,” Ray said. “We work on that. We work on changing the status quo for linemen of just being big. We work on our speed and footwork. It’s really taken us to a different level.”
“I take a lot of pride in that as a former lineman myself,” he added. “We still want to take it to a higher level and be better than we were the week before. That is our goal every week.”
The Tigers have handled adversity during the postseason. Jake Hyden, the fourth-year starting quarterback, endured a knee injury. Senior wide receiver Karsten Poe stepped in and developed a deeper relationship with his teammates.
“As a quarterback and a wide receiver, I trust our line 100%,” Poe said. “When you start a new position, especially at quarterback, and knowing that you have five guys in front of you that will do absolutely everything they can to protect you, it’s really a great feeling.”
Paintsville has racked up 2,750 rushing yards this season and found the end zone 46 times. Harris Phelps eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during the playoffs and Poe has developed a solid run game with help from the guys and their size up front.
“John Blackburn is 6-foot-5,” Poe said. “I’m under his chin. He’s just a huge human being and a great athlete. Hunter always gives it everything he’s got. Matt, Zach and Aaron are not quite as tall, but they have great size. They’re just physical football players. Mason stepped in and did an amazing job.”
Every lineman plays both ways.
“It can be very bruising,” Baker added about the nightly workload. “The thing I can most relate it to is going into war every night. You got to have a warrior’s mindset in there.”
Kentucky Country Day has won 23 of its last 25 games. The Tigers prevented the Bearcats from playing at Kroger Field last season with a 44-20 state semifinal win. Paintsville then fell to Pikeville, 43-0, in the final.
The Tigers recall what happened last year and want to erase that memory today and earn their first-ever state title.
“I feel more comfortable going into the game this year,” Davis said. “We are all hungry and we’re ready to come home with the title.”
