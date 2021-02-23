RUSSELL It was almost like Charlie Jachimczuk was taking a test he already had the answers to in the opening half against Fairview on Tuesday night.
He might have shared his answers with Brady Bell at the break after the junior erupted for a 6-0 run to start the third, 13 second-half points and three of his four thunderous dunks in the frame as Russell cruised to a 65-38 win over Fairview at “The Marv.”
“I think it really motivates us when I dunk because it gives us a lot of confidence,” Bell said. “The fans are up and our coach started to yell ‘Good job’ and our teammates are off the bench. It’s just a really good boost of motivation.”
Russell coach Tom Barrick agreed.
“The thing about it is, it’s two points,” Barrick said. “But in the grand scheme of things when you are talking about Uncle Mo, it’s much more than two points. It really is. Fans like to see it. Players like to see it. The people dunking get excited about it. Players on the floor get excited about it. It’s more of a mental boost and it’s nice when it happens to you but it’s not so nice when the other team is doing it to you.”
Bell explained his process when he finds himself all alone with the rim awaiting his arrival.
“I just want to murder the rim,” Bell chuckled. “I just try to get up there as high as I can and slam it.”
Russell (9-4) led 14-11 after one, with Jaxon Manning accounting for eight of the Eagles’ 11 points. However, the second frame was much different after Jachimczuk ratcheted up the defensive pressure on Manning to hold him scoreless in the quarter.
“Coach stresses defense,” Jachimczuk said. “That’s the biggest part of us, playing defense and playing as hard as we can. Coach puts me on their best player and I like that challenge. It just shows how much trust he has in me to guard their best player.”
Barrick said his Devils are learning how to play the part of having a bull’s-eye on their back each night out.
“We talked to our kids about trying to take ownership of the team because we are off to a pretty solid start,” Barrick said. “We have a team coming in that has struggled a little bit and you have to understand the roles. The roles are flipped now. They are the underdogs coming in here and we have to embrace that we are now the hunted. I thought Charlie really took that to heart. I thought he accepted the challenge of guarding Manning and Jaxon is good. He’s a really good player. That’s the kind of thing you hope your senior co-captain will give you, is that kind of leadership.”
Jachimczuk did just that with four of his six swipes coming in the first half while streaking to the basket for 13 first-half points.
"Coach has been stressing, get to the rim,” Jachimczuk said. “Get to the rack. I saw open lanes, so I took them and that’s part of my game, just driving to the hole, creating shots for my team by driving because they have to help (on me). They have to respect me driving.”
Fairview (4-12) coach Roger Newton said he could hear Barrick making calls all night for extra pressure and help every time Manning touched the ball.
“He’s going to see that most nights and we know that,” Newton said of Manning. “We are trying to run some different stuff for him. He’s a competitor and he knows when he needs to attack the basket. Later there in the third quarter, he did a little better of getting downhill and getting to the lane and getting to the free throw line.”
Manning finished with a game-high 21 points.
Jachimczuk finished an and-1 to close the half to send Russell to the locker room up 29-21, its largest margin of the first half. He said Barrick’s message at the break was pretty simple.
“He just told us to go out there and play like we mean it,” Jachimczuk said. “We don’t know if we are going to play tomorrow. We don’t know if we are going to play the next day. As of right now, we can play, so go out there and play as hard as we can.”
Out of the locker room, Bell sparked the Russell attack that opened up a 44-21 edge with 3:10 to play in the third behind a 15-0 Red Devils run to put the game out of reach.
“I thought the kids did a great job of coming out with energy,” Barrick said. “We talked about how important the first two minutes were and we won the first two minutes of the second half. We extended the floor a little bit and we did a good job of forcing some turnovers. I thought we were outstanding in the third quarter of converting those turnovers and quick shots into points.”
Fairview was held to only six points in the frame and went scoreless until a Manning bucket with three minutes to play in the quarter.
“I’m not making excuses, but we are a little short-handed,” Newton said. “I look over and I’ve got two guys holding their knee. I got a guy saying he’s sick and can’t go back in and he’s a starter tonight. We competed and I told them that first three minutes of the third quarter was going to be crucial for us to be able to handle the pressure. I thought they would turn up the heat and they did and we got a little sloppy with the basketball and made some bad passes. They overplayed passing lanes and we know better how to handle that and we didn’t do a very good job of it.”
Bell led the Red Devils with 19 points and Jachimczuk added 17 points and six swipes.
For the second game in a row, Russell did not turn it over in the second half, finishing with only four turnovers in the contest while forcing 19 on Fairview — 15 coming off Russell steals.
One stat that left both team searching for an answer was neither finding the mark from long range. Russell missed all eight attempts and Fairview missed 11. When Barrick was prompted to recall the last time he had seen such a feat, the 33rd-year coach started spinning the wheels.
“That one will take a long time,” he laughed. “I would have to go back quite a few years for that to have happened. Maybe one of the teams doesn’t make a 3, but very, very seldom do you ever hear of neither team making a 3.”
However, Barrick opted to remain optimistic in the poor shooting performance from beyond the arc.
“You want to say that we were shooting so well inside the circle that we didn’t put much emphasis on it,” Barrick said. “Hopefully we are saving those for crunch time when we need them the most.”
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Shannon 1-1 0-0 2 2
Manning 8-18 5-8 2 21
Caldwell 2-6 1-2 6 5
Day 2-6 2-2 6 6
Harper 1-3 2-2 4 4
Terry 0-2 0-0 3 0
McDowell 0-1 0-0 0 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 1 0
Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mills 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 14-37 10-14 24 38
FG Pct.: 37.8 FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 0-11 (Manning 0-4, Caldwell 0-2, Day 0-2, Terry 0-2, McDowell 0-1). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 1-1 0-0 1 2
Jachimczuk 7-12 3-3 2 17
Bell 9-12 1-3 1 19
Blum 0-3 0-0 1 0
Doak 1-4 1-2 7 3
Downs 4-8 0-0 2 8
Patrick 4-6 0-0 2 8
Moore 2-7 0-0 2 4
McClelland 0-0 0-0 1 0
Abdon 0-1 0-0 0 0
Charles 2-3 0-0 0 4
TOTAL 30-57 5-10 22 65
FG Pct.: 52.6. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 0-8 (Jachimczuk 0-2, Bell 0-2, Downs 0-1, Moore 0-3). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 4.
FAIRVIEW 11 10 6 11 — 38
RUSSELL 14 15 24 12 — 65
Officials: Dave Anderson, Roy Wright, Jeff Callahan.