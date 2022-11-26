SHARONVILLE, Ohio The year was 1999.
Ironton had to rally from a 21-3 deficit late to come back and defeat Germantown Valley View by a 37-29 count to reach the state final.
Twenty-three years later, a similar comeback was needed to oust the same opponent — and the Fighting Tigers delivered yet again.
Down 21-7 with 7:09 to play in the second quarter, Ironton delivered a performance that any member of the 1999 Fighting Tigers would be proud of, ripping off 28 unanswered points over a span of 29:04 to complete another monstrous comeback over the Spartans and obtain a 35-21 victory in the Division V state semifinals Friday evening.
The victory puts Ironton and coach Trevon Pendleton in the state championship game for the third time in the last four seasons. The Tigers' second-half performance appeared indicative of a team that had every right to be there.
“We talk every week about adversity, whether it’s in football or life, where there are times in life where you have to weather the storm,” Pendleton said. “Then, when you have the opportunity to be the storm, you have to be the storm. In the first half, we weathered the storm pretty well and were able to get into halftime with minimal damage, and we were able to be the storm in the second half."
Ironton scored the opening touchdown on a Tayden Carpenter 2-yard sneak following a fumble recovery, but saw its early 7-0 lead evaporate fast.
Valley View — sporting a quarterback in Caden Henson who had amassed 2,170 yards of total offense and 19 touchdowns along with a 1,298-yard rusher in Jake Clark — answered quickly, getting a 1-yard touchdown run from Clark to tie the score at 7-7 with 5:04 to play in the opening quarter.
The Spartans then scored quickly to begin the second frame, scoring twice in less than a minute-and-half span with a 42-yard pitch-and-catch from Henson to Austin Stidham and a muffed punt recovery by Stidham in the end zone giving Valley View a 21-7 lead with 7:09 to go in the opening half.
Needing a big drive before halftime to answer the sudden scoring onslaught, Ironton got its answer from its signal-caller.
On a third-and-4 from Ironton's own 39, Carpenter ran for 5 yards. On the next play, the senior found classmate C.J. Martin for a 53-yard bomb to the Valley View 4.
That set up a Jaquez Keyes touchdown run to put Ironton within 21-14 at the break.
Desiring to find the end zone in a greater manner, however, Keyes opened the third quarter with a bang.
The Wisconsin commit lowered his shoulder, plowed through a tackle and high-stepped his way past another Valley View defender en route to a highlight-reel 72-yard touchdown spurt — turning the 14-point deficit that Ironton once faced into a tie ball game at 21 apiece with 11:48 to play in the third frame.
“We always talk to our seniors about making big plays in big moments,” Pendleton said. “Those three guys stepped up and made huge plays. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They are very deserving and worked their tails off regardless of the situation. Now they’re reaping the benefits.”
In response to Keyes’s second rushing touchdown, Valley View went on a 12-play drive on which the Spartans converted first two third-down attempts.
But on Valley View’s third third-down try, the Spartans — inside the red zone this time — paid a dear price for being too cute with play-calling as a third-and-6 reverse pass by the 5-8 Stidham was intercepted by Landen Wilson in the end zone.
Following a pair of traded punts by both squads, Ironton then received perhaps its biggest play of the evening from Shaun Terry.
Effective in kick and punt coverage all game as well as a receiving threat, Terry caught a second-and-8 pass in the flat, eluded one tackle and broke through five additional Valley View defenders for an electrifying 53-yard touchdown reception to give Ironton a 28-21 advantage with 1:42 to play in the third quarter.
Following traded series, Valley View was able to advance to its own 47 following a first down conversion.
However, Cole Freeman — who recovered the first-quarter fumble that set up Ironton’s game-opening score — made another huge play by picking off a wobbly pass by Rogers, who was hit as he released the football.
From there, Ironton went back to old-school, smash-mouth football — running Keyes or Amari Felder eight times on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that saw Trevor Carter, who led Ironton with nine tackles defensively, make a big play offensively with a 4-yard reception on fourth-and-1.
Keyes punctuated the drive with a score-capping 2-yard touchdown burst — making it 35-21 Ironton with 3:52 to play.
On the following Valley View drive, Braden Schreck concluded matters by nabbing Ironton’s third interception of the second half to seal the victory.
With the victory, Ironton (15-0) will attempt to do something the Fighting Tigers haven’t done since 1989 — win a state championship.
This time, Ironton will make the trek to Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, where the Fighting Tigers will face off against Canfield South Range (15-0). The Raiders defeated Liberty Center 35-0 in the opposite Division V state semifinal on Friday, and have defeated every opponent on their schedule by a double-digit margin in 2022.
“I’m not sure anything makes us different,” Pendleton said regarding the differences between the 2022 squad and those of the state final appearances in the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, which both lost to Kirtland. “It’s a new year, and we’re Fighting Tigers just like the last team. Win, lose, or draw, come Friday, we’re going to come out swinging and it’s going to be a dogfight from the first whistle to the last whistle. I’m looking forward to it.”