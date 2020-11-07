IRONTON A team donned in orange, black and white held the ball for 16:35 in the first half to the opponent’s 7:05 on Saturday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The dominance of possession for the aforementioned team included a 10-minute-long clock-draining drive.
That team wasn’t Ironton. And the Fighting Tigers took it personally.
“To be completely blunt and honest, they were running the ball right down our throat,” Ironton star senior Reid Carrico said of region final opponent Ridgewood, “and they were beating us at our own game.”
It stopped in the second half. After a minus-5-yard showing on the ground before intermission, the Fighting Tigers rushed for 150 yards after it to secure a 17-7 victory over the Generals in the Division V, Region 19 championship game to advance to the state semifinals.
Carrico rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns — a 1-yarder midway through the first quarter and a tiebreaking 2-yard plunge on fourth-and-1 on the second play of the fourth quarter. Trevor Carter ran for 67 yards — all in the second half and 52 of them in the third quarter.
Ironton threw nine times and rushed eight times in the first half. The Fighting Tigers went to the Maryland I-formation early and often in the second half — lining up Cameron Deere, Carrico and Carter in succession directly behind quarterback Tayden Carpenter — and ran it 34 times and threw it twice after the halftime break.
“Our kids came into halftime and said, let’s go. It’s time to go. Let’s start pounding the rock,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “So that’s what we did. We trusted them, trusted what got us here and what we hang our hat on around here.”
Ridgewood, playing without junior quarterback Gabe Tingle due to a dislocated collarbone sustained a week earlier against Wheelersburg, played keepaway and chewed the clock in the first half while hanging tough defensively. After Carrico put the Tigers on top on their first possession, the Generals stunted the next three Ironton drives. They forced a Tigers turnover on downs at the Ridgewood 26-yard line, Dalton Patterson made a juggling interception while falling to the turf and Ridgewood recorded a sack on the final play of the half.
That plus Deontae Brandon’s 2-yard scoring run on fourth-and-goal with 1:07 to go in the second quarter had the Generals even at the half.
“Our kids battled, didn’t they?” Ridgewood coach John Slusser said. “Couldn’t be more ecstatic with where we were. Couldn’t be more proud of my kids and my coaching staff.”
The door stayed open for the Generals when an initially ground-gobbling Tigers drive stalled at the Ridgewood 37 on a fumble, and when Ironton gave it away on downs at the Generals 41. But the Tigers forced Ridgewood into three-and-outs after both those possessions.
“We were probably playing on borrowed time, and we knew that,” Slusser said.
Ironton began its go-ahead drive with a 39-yard Carpenter-to-Trent Hacker connection off a fake reverse. Seven rushes later, Carrico was in the end zone from 2 yards away with 11:16 remaining.
Hacker intercepted a Generals pass on their next drive, and Ironton supplied Ridgewood with a dose of its own medicine after that, with a 12-play, 69-yard drive that ate 7:38 off the clock before culminating in Jimmy Mahlmeister’s 25-yard field goal with 1:48 to go.
Uriah Meadows capped it with Ironton’s third takeaway on a pick in the final moments.
The Tigers outgained the Generals 206 yards to 9 in the second half after being outgained 110 to 64 in the first half.
“We just had to get our minds right and stand there and fight, and that’s what we did in the second half,” Carrico said. “We were lucky we didn’t give up two or three touchdowns in the first half and got behind. If we were behind, it would’ve been a hard game to come back in. It was a dogfight.”
Carpenter completed 6 of 11 passes for 125 yards and one pick. That included a 50-yard completion to Kyle Howell on the Tigers’ third offensive play to set up Carrico’s first TD.
Ridgewood (9-1) sees its season end in the region final at Ironton’s hands for the second straight year.
“I thought we had a state championship-type team with No. 2,” Slusser said, identifying Tingle by his jersey number, “and I don’t think I was far off because I think Ironton will probably get back to the state (final). Now whether they win it or not, I don’t know, but I think we were pretty close.”
The Fighting Tigers (10-0) are one step away from that round. First comes a state semifinal bout with Roger Bacon, which beat Springfield Shawnee 31-7 in the Region 20 final on Saturday night. That game will be next Saturday night at a to-be-announced location.
RIDGEWOOD 0 7 0 0 — 7
IRONTON 7 0 0 10 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
I — Reid Carrico 1 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick), 6:08
SECOND QUARTER
R — Deontae Brandon 2 run (Andy Troyer kick), 1:07
FOURTH QUARTER
I — Carrico 2 run (Mahlmeister kick), 11:16
I — Mahlmeister 25 FG, 1:48
R I
First Downs 6 13
Rushes-Yards 33-80 42-145
Comp-Att-Int 4-9-2 6-11-1
Passing Yards 39 125
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 4-35.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-56 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ridgewood rushing: Brandon 17-31, Millender 7-29, Belt 3-14, B. Prater 2-6, Varian 1-3, Lamneck 1-(-1), Team 2-(-2).
Ironton rushing: Carrico 13-68, Carter 17-67, Carpenter 8-11, Deere 2-0, Team 1-0, Howell 1-(-1).
Ridgewood passing: Belt 4 of 8 for 39 yards, 2 interceptions; Kohman 0 of 1.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 6 of 11 for 125 yards, 1 interception.
Ridgewood receiving: Millender 3-37, E. Stroup 1-2.
Ironton receiving: Howell 1-50, Hacker 2-41, Carrico 2-19, Duncan 1-15.