WAVERLY, Ohio Canal Winchester Harvest Prep entered the Division V, Region 19 final at 13-0 with one of the state’s best backfield tandems in Aidan Rogers and Marchello Cox Jr.
So the Warriors seemed a formidable challenger for Ironton.
That’s what made the Fighting Tigers’ victory on Friday night that much more impressive.
Tayden Carpenter and Ty Perkins continued their hallmark postseason campaigns by notching 226 yards passing and 123 yards receiving, respectively, while connecting on all three of Ironton’s touchdowns through the air. Carpenter and Jaquez Keyes added in a pair of rushing touchdowns and the Fighting Tigers defense forced four turnovers while holding Cox and Rogers to 85 yards combined in a 34-0 running-clock victory.
A quintessential performance in the eyes of coach Trevon Pendleton? Most certainly.
“Obviously, I’m pretty pleased by our performance,” Pendleton said. “Our effort and our toughness – we preach mental toughness. There were some kids dinged up, some kids fighting illness and some kids not able to play because of those things, but man, we just kept fighting and battled. They prepared and did all the necessary little things this week, and they showed that tonight.”
Ironton’s first possession was a classic Fighting Tiger drive, methodically working its way down the field on an 11-play, 69-yard march that Perkins finalized by beating two Harvest Prep defenders to the back of the end zone on a perfectly thrown football from Carpenter.
Unfazed initially, the Warriors came back with a 13-play drive that saw Harvest Prep drive to the Ironton 12.
However, on the final play of the first quarter, a high snap forced Rogers to reach above his head with the football, and in attempting to grasp it, Rogers fumbled in front of Ironton linebacker Lincoln Barnes, who recovered it to give the Fighting Tigers possession at their own 21.
After exchanging series, Perkins then broke free again and caught a 37-yard pass from Carpenter that set up the latter’s 2-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Fighting Tigers with six minutes to play.
On the ensuing Harvest Prep drive, Perkins picked off a pass in the end zone, allowing Ironton to bleed out the rest of the first-half clock.
Rogers, who completed each of his first four passes for 39 yards, hit on 3 of 16 for 33 yards the rest of the way.
Well-aware of the momentum shift his own opportunistic play helped create, Perkins used the second half to create a rendition of the popular EA Sports game NFL Street.
The senior wideout capped off a 12-play, 83-yard drive, the first of the third quarter, by catching a 17-yard pass from Carpenter to put Ironton ahead by a 21-0 margin with 6:32 to play in the third frame.
Then, in a span of 16 seconds of game time, Perkins stepped in front of another Rogers pass for a pick and, eight plays later, caught a 20-yard beauty from Carpenter to turn the once two-touchdown advantage into a four-score lead, 28-0, with 6:16 to go.
Trevor Carter, who made a team-high 12 tackles, set up Ironton’s final touchdown by sacking Rogers for an 11-yard loss on fourth-and-3 from the Harvest Prep 31.
Keyes turned it into a 5-yard scoring run with 11:55 to play.
Ironton advanced to its third Division V state semifinal over the last four seasons under Pendleton.
The Fighting Tigers will take on Germantown Valley View (13-1), who are in their first season in Division V after dropping down a level. The Spartans defeated West Milton Milton-Union 21-7 after falling to the Bulldogs 24-14 in Week 2 of the regular season.
HARVEST PREP 0 0 0 0 – 0
IRONTON 7 7 14 6 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
I – Ty Perkins 23 pass reception from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 5:53 1st
SECOND QUARTER
I – Tayden Carpenter 2 run (Evan Williams kick), 6:00 2nd
THIRD QUARTER
I – Ty Perkins 17 pass reception from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 6:32 3rd
I – Ty Perkins 20 pass reception from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 6:16 3rd
FOURTH QUARTER
I – Jaquez Keyes 5 run (pass failed), 11:55 4th
HP I
First Downs 5 16
Rushes-Yards 23-58 33-99
Comp-Att-Int 8-21-3 14-17-0
Passing Yards 83 226
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-34.0 1-41.0
Penalties-Yards 7-75 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Harvest Prep rushing: Ernest Pierce 7-33, Elijah Brown 2-11, Marchello Cox, Jr. 6-16, Aidan Rogers 8-(-2).
Ironton rushing: Tayden Carpenter 9-39, Jaquez Keyes 12-31, Amari Felder 9-21, Shaun Terry 1-16, Jesse Copas 1-6, Braden Schreck 1-(-14).
Harvest Prep passing: Aidan Rogers 7 of 20 for 71 yards, three interceptions; Ernest Pierce 1 of 1 for 12 yards.
Ironton passing: Tayden Carpenter 14 of 17 for 226 yards, three touchdowns.
Harvest Prep receiving: Justin Batista 3-38, Chris Brown, Jr. 2-25, Shawn Ruffin 2-18, Shavez Watkins 1-2.
Ironton receiving: Ty Perkins 6-123, Shaun Terry 3-39, Lincoln Barnes 1-24, Landen Wilson 2-22, Amari Felder 1-10, Braden Schreck 1-8.