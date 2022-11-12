PORTSMOUTH Throughout the 2022 campaign, Ty Perkins has proven that he is a highly regarded receiver for a reason.
The Cincinnati commit notched another banner performance Friday night, hauling in six catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns of 37, 45, and 35 yards, while teammate Tayden Carpenter enjoyed yet another big night through the air, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns to just one interception as Ironton (13-0) advanced to the Division V, Region 19 final with a 35-7 victory over Portsmouth West (11-2) at Trojan Coliseum.
“These guys just kept fighting and battling,” Fighting Tigers coach Pendleton said. “We tell them, ‘Sometimes, you’ve got to weather the storm, and sometimes, you’ve got to be the storm.’ Early on, we were able to be the storm, then in the second half, we weathered the storm a little bit, and made plays to flip the momentum again.”
Ironton’s ability to pop off big plays proved to be too much for the Senators to overcome.
"It was the big plays,” Portsmouth West coach Todd Gilliland said. “Defensively, we played well for five or 10 plays in a row, then they'd hit us for a big one, and that was the thing we were worried about – their ability to do that -- and they did a great job of it.”
Ironton scored first, using an 11-play drive to go 72 yards. Amari Felder plunged into the end zone from a yard out with 11:56 to play in the second quarter.
Then, following a West three-and-out, Ironton’s passing game took over.
Carpenter rolled left and fired down the near sideline to Aiden Young, who fought off a West defender to the pylon for a 64-yard touchdown reception for a 14-0 advantage with 9:55 to play in the second quarter.
“Aiden’s a great football player and a hard-working kid,” Pendleton said. “He completely changed his body over the summer in the weight room, and is completely bought into what we’re doing. It’s great to see it pay off in his senior year for him.”
Ironton’s Landen Wilson picked off a Mitchell Irwin pass inside the Fighting Tigers 5, and later in the quarter, Carpenter found Perkins for a 37-yard TD to put the Fighting Tigers ahead 21-0 at halftime.
Despite the deficit, West attempted to work its way back into the contest.
Ryan Sissel picked off a Carpenter pass on a beautiful one-handed juggling interception and returned it to the Ironton 9. Two plays later, Sissel scored from 7 yards away.
“Tough kid,” Pendleton said of Sissel. “Hard runner, very physical. We knew that we had to do some stuff to get perpendicular to the line of scrimmage. That was our biggest goal – make them run east and west a little bit and bounce things outside. For the most part, we were able to do that. Ryan is a tough kid and we knew that he would get some yards.”
On Ironton’s first play of the fourth quarter, Perkins took a screen pass, tight-roped the sideline and easily glided to the end zone from 45 yards away. The senior then caught his third and final touchdown pass from 35 yards out.
“He’s not bad,” Pendleton said of Perkins, laughing. “He’s a difference-maker out there. People have to respect him. He’s a guy that can take a down screen, and the next thing you know, he’s standing in the end zone.”
Ironton (13-0) will advance to face Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13-0) Friday at a site to be determined by the OHSAA.
West (11-2) capped off its Southern Ohio Conference II championship season by tying the 2008 team – on which Pendleton was a sophomore – for the second-most wins in a season in school history. The Senators also advanced to the regional semifinals for the second time in five years and posted their second season with 10 victories or more in that same span.
P. WEST 0 0 7 0 — 7
IRONTON 0 21 0 14 — 35
SECOND QUARTER
I – Amari Felder 1 run (Evan Williams kick), 11:56 2nd
I – Aiden Young 64 pass reception from Tayden Carpenter (Williams kick), 9:55 2nd
I – Ty Perkins 37 pass reception from Carpenter (Williams kick), 1:05 2nd
THIRD QUARTER
W – Ryan Sissel 7 run (Carson Malnar kick), 7:45 3rd
FOURTH QUARTER
I – Perkins 45 pass reception from Carpenter (Williams kick), 11:37 4th
I – Perkins 35 pass reception from Carpenter (Williams kick), 9:56 4th
W I
First Downs 5 16
Rushes-Yards 29-64 35-141
Comp-Att-Int 4-13-2 17-21-1
Passing Yards 21 255
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Punts-Avg. 6-24.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 6-79
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West rushing: Ryan Sissel 16-57, Jeffery Bishop 5-10, Hayden Lore 3-0, Mitchell Irwin 5-(-3).
Ironton rushing: Jaquez Keyes 10-49, Amari Felder 8-40, Landen Wilson 3-25, Zayne Williams 4-15,
DeAngelo Weekly 2-14, Jesse Copas 1-6, Braden Schreck 1-3, Tayden Carpenter 6-(-11).
West passing: Mitchell Irwin 4 of 13 for 21 yards, two interceptions.
Ironton passing: Tayden Carpenter 17 of 21 for 259 yards, four touchdowns, one interception.
West receiving: Cole Tipton 1-17, Brandon Anderson 1-4, Sissel 2-0.
Ironton receiving: Ty Perkins 6-150, Aiden Young 2-66, C.J. Martin 1-14, Schreck 1-13, Shaun Terry 2-5, Landen Wilson 2-5, Felder 1-5, Williams 1-1.