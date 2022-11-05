IRONTON Ironton has traditionally chewed up yards and eaten up clock on the ground, especially under the glory days of Hall-of-Famer Bob Lutz.
Ironton and its up-tempo offense that even featured no-huddle looks is clearly in a new era.
However, it’s proven to be no less effective than those glory days under Lutz.
In just six offensive plays, Ironton scored 21 points in the opening seven minutes against rival Portsmouth. Tayden Carpenter threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-8 passing and Wisconsin commit Jaquez Keyes ran for 123 yards on eight carries as the Fighting Tigers collected a 48-7 running-clock victory over the Trojans in a Division V, Region 19 second-round matchup Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The efficiency of Ironton’s offense – which didn’t punt and scored on seven of eight offensive series – pleased fifth-year coach Trevon Pendleton.
“We felt that we were able to put together a pretty good game plan as a staff and we knew that we had some leverages that we liked in certain formations,” Pendleton said. “We had some plays off of that, and man, our kids were able to execute at a high efficiency there early in the game.”
Bruce Kalb, the fifth-year Portsmouth coach, while certainly hurt by the defeat, was proud of a Trojan program that has gone 32-23 under his lead.
“This senior class and all of our guys fought to the end,” Kalb said. “That’s something that we talked a lot about – giving everything that you have every down, every play for 48 minutes. That’s all we can do. They could’ve laid down, and they never laid down once this whole game. I’m very proud of them for that.”
Ironton wasted no time taking control as the Fighting Tigers used a 41-yard run by Keyes to set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carpenter to a wide-open Landen Wilson on the far hash.
“Tayden does a great job managing the offense, running the offense and understanding what we’re trying to do,” Pendleton said. “He does a great job getting guys lined up in the right situation. Guys like him, Braden Schreck, Ty Perkins and Bailey Thacker do a great job relaying information when they’re coming off of the field there. That’s definitely a plus and a positive. Obviously, when you’re able to do that and you’ve got smart players on the football field there, you can make adjustments on the fly and get your guys in the right positions to take advantage of some things.”
Then, after a three-and-out on Portsmouth’s opening offensive series, the Fighting Tigers needed just two plays to score again on a 17-yard touchdown spurt by Keyes.
“Ja’s a talented kid, and he’s getting better and better,” Pendleton said. “He was banged up there early in the year and dealing with some injuries, and unfortunately, we have other guys dealing with some injuries now, but that’s allowed Ja to take on the bulk of the carries. He’s gotten into a bit of a rhythm, and he’s showing what he can do.”
The scoring margin, however, only ballooned from there.
Ironton’s Braylon Sturgill blocked punt, which the Fighting Tigers’ DeAngelo Weekly picked up at the Portsmouth 30 and returned to the Trojans 1. Two plays later, Weekly plunged in from that distance, giving Ironton a 21-0 lead with 5:01 to play in the first quarter.
Ironton continued its execution in the second quarter. Keyes capped off a seven-play, 67-yard drive with a 42-yard sprint on third-and-7, and after another Portsmouth three-and-out, Carpenter found Schreck on a screen pass to house it from 27 yards away.
With the 35-point margin holding until the halftime break and the running clock in effect, Carpenter handed the keys off to Thacker, who needed just five plays to find C.J. Martin in the back of the end zone on a brilliant 22-yard touchdown catch that pushed the margin to 41-0 with 6:05 to play in the third quarter.
Despite the deficit, the Trojans were able to put together an eight-play, 68-yard drive. Tyler Duncan completed all five of his passes on the drive for 55 yards en route to finishing 15 of 20 through the air for 127 yards, while his cousin, Jayden Duncan, caught the 8-yard score that represented Portsmouth’s lone touchdown of the night. He led the Trojans with six catches for 66 yards.
Brenden Truitt added 60 yards on the ground on 15 totes.
In mop-up time, Ironton’s Jesse Copas added in the final touchdown, scoring from 16 yards away. He was second in rushing for the Fighting Tigers, adding in 35 yards on three carries.
With Friday’s victory, Ironton (12-0) will advance to face a program that Pendleton is very familiar with in Portsmouth West (11-1) – Pendleton’s alma mater and a team that he won an SOC II Championship with as a sophomore in 2008 under former West head coach, and current Ironton assistant, Merrill Triplett.
Older brother and fellow Ironton staff member Jerrod Pendleton was also a Senators standout.
PORTSMOUTH 0 0 0 7 — 7
IRONTON 21 14 6 7 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
I — Landen Wilson 22 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 11:23
I — Jaquez Keyes 17 run (Williams kick), 8:50
I – DeAngelo Weekly 1 run (Williams kick), 5:01
SECOND QUARTER
I – Keyes 42 run (Williams kick), 6:25
I – Braden Schreck 27 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 4:25
THIRD QUARTER
I – C.J. Martin 22 pass reception from Bailey Thacker (kick fails), 6:05
FOURTH QUARTER
P – Jayden Duncan 8 pass reception from Tyler Duncan (Zach Roth kick), 10:11
I – Jesse Copas 16 run (David Fields kick), 5:26
P I
First Downs 10 9
Rushes-Yards 24-33 18-205
Comp-Att-Int 15-20-0 8-11-0
Passing Yards 127 172
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 6-24.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Portsmouth rushing: Truitt 15-60, Hammond 5-7, Williams 1-0, Duncan 3-(-33).
Ironton rushing: Keyes 8-123, Copas 3-35, Terry 2-24, Perkins 1-12, Martin 1-8, Williams 3-2, Weekly 2-1.
Portsmouth passing: Tyler Duncan 15 of 20 for 127 yards.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 6 of 8 for 130 yards, Thacker 1 of 2 for 22 yards, Schreck 1 of 1 for 20 yards.
Portsmouth receiving: Jayden Duncan 6-66, Hammond 6-47, Chase Heiland 1-10, Berry 1-2, Truitt 1-2.
Ironton receiving: Perkins 2-62, Schreck 1-27, Wilson 2-23, Martin 1-22, Thacker 1-20, Terry 1-18.