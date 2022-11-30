Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton doesn’t have to look at a Canton weather report when the Fighting Tigers play in the Division V state championship on Friday morning.
The fifth-year coach constantly prepares his team for a possible postseason storm. Pendleton believes his team will find a way to persevere even if adversity starts to rain down on them.
“We talk about it every week,” Pendleton said during a conference call on Tuesday. “It’s about weathering the storm. We want to be the storm. Forty-eight minutes of football is a long time for high school kids. What do you do in that time when things don’t go their way? Our kids have to handle that adversity. When we get an opportunity to capitalize, we need to do it.
“When you are playing good football teams, chances to change the scoreboard or flip momentum with a big play, they can be few and far between.”
Ironton sports the same 15-0 record as its opponent at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Canfield South Range stands in the way of the Tigers’ third state title.
Ironton will be playing in the state final for the third time in four years. Kirtland beat the Tigers in the previous two trips, but the Hornets have moved to Division VI.
The Tigers have weathered expectations after being highly ranked all season and now look to finish strong and achieve their ultimate goal.
“It’s been a phenomenal year,” Pendleton said. “The kids have stayed engaged all the way back to our early winter days when we started our workouts. Sixteen games make for a long season. Our players continue to show up and get after it. They have battled through some injuries. They are a battle-tested group. They are a great group to coach, and they embody the Fighting Tiger mentality.”
The Raiders are making their first appearance in a state championship. Coach Dan Yeagley wants his team to enjoy the moment while at the same time relish the reason for making the trip.
“I’m very proud of these young men,” Yeagley said. “They set a goal earlier in the year to get to this point. I know a lot of teams do. We’ve stayed focused throughout the whole year. Our league (the Northeast 8 Athletic Conference) did a great job of preparing us for the playoffs. It has great players and great coaches.
“In the playoffs, we have played a lot of teams we didn’t know a lot about,” he added. “The kids are more worried about making South Range and the team better, not themselves. The philosophy has really paid off throughout the playoffs. It’s been a wild ride and a lot of fun. We want to maintain our focus for Friday morning.”
Both teams will encounter a stout defense after the early 10:30 a.m. kickoff. Ironton gives up just 10.6 points a game and allowed only 28 total points in the first four rounds of the playoffs until Valley View posted 21 early tallies last week in the state semifinals.
South Range has surrendered just eight points a night in 15 games. The Raiders outscored their first five postseason opponents 202-43, including a 35-0 blowout win over Liberty Center last week.
“We’ve been able to move the ball this year,” Yeagley said. “Last week, Liberty Center tried to take away our run game and it opened up our passing game. Defensively, we’re very fast. We try to swarm to the ball. Ironton is a little more two-dimensional than what we’re used to. They have a great quarterback in (Tayden) Carpenter. They have good receivers and their running back (Jaquez Keyes) is obviously good too.”
Pendleton sees similarities in both defenses.
“Defensively, they are more zone and zone blitz than we are this year,” Pendleton said of the Raiders. “They do a lot of good things. They are able to get multiple hats to the football. We are very active in what we do on defense.
“You can go back several years, and our defense has been very successful,” he added. “We play a very aggressive style of defense. It allows us to pin our ears back. When you have guys like Lincoln Barnes, Trevor Carter, Noah Patterson and Landen Wilson, they have played a lot of high-level football against good offenses. Our defensive staff has done a great job.”
Carpenter has overcome injuries to play the best football of his high school career. He has options at receiver, with Ty Perkins and Aiden Young.
The Tigers showed balance on offense last week against Valley View. Keyes ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns.
“We haven’t changed anything offensively,” Pendleton said. “Tayden is healthy now. Instead of being told what the coverage looks like or what we want to do, he can visualize everything. In my opinion, it’s allowed him to play at a much higher level.”
Senior quarterback Billy Skripac is a second-year starter for the Raiders. Yeagley said he has complete command of the offense and can beat opponents with his arm and his legs. He has acquired more than 500 rushing yards and 14 TDs on the ground, according to his coach.
Yeagley feels South Range can meet the challenge on Friday against a more experienced team on the state championship level.
“Experience will pay off for (Ironton),” Yeagley said. “It’s an advantage, obviously. We have been to the state semifinals a few times and the region finals. We just haven’t gotten over the hump. It comes down to the kids. We have to make sure everyone understands their job.
“Ironton has a great tradition and what they’ve done over the years is phenomenal. On Friday morning, it just comes down to execution.”