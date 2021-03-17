STANVILLE Lawrence County's girls beat Betsy Layne twice by an average of 20 points in the regular season.
The Ladycats weren't going out like that in the 58th District Tournament semifinals.
Tournament host Betsy Layne shot 52% from the field and did everything in its power to defend high-scoring Lady Bulldog Kensley Feltner on Tuesday night.
The Ladycats led 41-36 through three quarters. Lawrence County rallied to get it to overtime and pulled out a 57-55 decision to advance to the district tournament final and the 15th Region Tournament.
Feltner scored 38 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, even against Betsy Layne's triangle-and-two defense, and Kaison Ward chipped in 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs (17-10), who were playing in their third consecutive overtime game.
Feltner scored all six Lawrence County points in the extra session after totaling seven in the fourth quarter.
Kimberly Akers scored 21 points, Katie Kidd had 12 and Sydney Newsome netted 11 for the Ladycats (10-16).
Lawrence County won despite shooting 28% from the floor and 9% from the perimeter. It moves on to meet Floyd Central, a 74-46 winner over Prestonsburg earlier Tuesday, in the district tournament title game on Friday night.
LAWRENCE CO. 8 19 9 15 6 -- 57
B. LAYNE 12 13 16 10 4 -- 55
Lawrence County (57) -- Feltner 38, Webb 3, Adkins 3, Ward 11, Hammond 2, Holt, Nelson. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Webb, Adkins). FT: 21-31. Fouls: 16.
Betsy Layne (55) -- Meade 3, Akers 21, K. Kidd 12, Boyette 2, Watkins 6, Newsome 11, S. Kidd. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Newsome 3). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 21.
61st District
Rowan County 65, Bath County 42
MOREHEAD The host Lady Vikings built an 11-point lead after one quarter and were up 37-18 at the break to cruise in the 61st District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.
Haven Ford scored 26 points and Hailey Rose pitched in 20 for Rowan County (10-7), which advances to the district tournament final and the 16th Region Tournament. Rose and Ford each connected on four of the Lady Vikings' 10 3-pointers.
Makenna Day and Ashtyn Barrett scored 11 points apiece for the Lady Cats (8-10). Day hit three treys.
Rowan County meets the winner of Wednesday night's Fleming County-Menifee County semifinal in Thursday's title game.
BATH CO. 8 10 9 15 -- 42
ROWAN CO. 19 18 17 11 -- 65
Bath County (42) -- Day 11, Vice 2, Barrett 11, Crouch 9, Wills 2, Norris 3, Davis 4, Thomas, French, Brashear, Roland. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Day 3, Norris). FT: 2-8. Fouls: 11.
Rowan County (65) -- Utterback 3, Rose 20, Ford 26, Kat. Chandler 4, Moore 2, Kan. Chandler 2, Haynes 5, Lewis 3, Melton, Whelan, Sergent, McDaniel, Barnett, Stump. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Rose 4, Ford 4, Utterback, Haynes). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 9.
BOYS
57th District
Johnson Central 78, Martin County 69
SALYERSVILLE The Golden Eagles didn't have an answer for the Cardinals' Brady Dingess or Parker Davis on Tuesday night -- except to outscore them.
Johnson Central placed five players in double figures, led by Cory VanHoose's 21 points, to get past Martin County in the 57th District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at Magoffin County.
Isaiah May totaled 14 points, Ryleh McKenzie netted 12, John King chipped in 11 and Grant Rice tallied 10 for the Golden Eagles (19-2), who advanced to Friday's district final and to the 15th Region Tournament.
Dingess scored 27 points and Davis dropped in 25, including five 3-pointers, for the defending region tournament champion Cardinals (8-13). Jacob Butcher added a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Johnson Central next meets the winner of Wednesday night's game between Paintsville and Magoffin County.
MARTIN CO. 18 14 17 20 -- 69
J. CENTRAL 24 12 23 19 -- 78
Martin County (69) -- Dingess 27, Hale 2, Butcher 10, Dalton 5, Davis 25, Maynard, Linville. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Davis 5, Dingess 2, Butcher). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 17.
Johnson Central (78) -- McKenzie 12, May 14, Rice 10, VanHoose 21, King 11, Lemaster 2, K. Slone 8, Sartin-Slone, Collins. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (K. Slone 2, McKenzie, Rice, VanHoose). FT: 17-20. Fouls: 16.