FLEMINGSBURG Third-seeded Bath County outscored two-seed Fleming County 20-13 in the first quarter of their 61st District Tournament boys semifinal and increased its lead in each quarter for a 76-51 victory in the Panther Den on Monday night.
Zack Otis scored 20 points to lead four Wildcats (7-14) in double figures. Joseph Manley hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, and Jordan Wilson and Tyler Buckhanon dropped in 10 points apiece.
Seth Hickerson led the Panthers (6-14) with 14 points, connecting on three treys. Adam Hargett added 10.
Bath County knocked out Fleming County in the district semifinals for the third consecutive season. The Wildcats advance to the 16th Region Tournament for the fourth year in a row, a feat they last accomplished from 1974-77, when they resided in the 10th Region.
BATH CO. 20 18 17 21 -- 76
FLEMING CO. 13 12 9 17 -- 51
Bath County (76) -- Sorrell 4, McCarty 6, Rushing 4, Wilson 10, Manley 14, Buckhanon 10, Mayor 8, Otis 20, Hill, St. John. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Manley 4, McCarty 2, Otis). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 19.
Fleming County (51) -- Jolly 9, Hickerson 14, Lutz 2, Argo 5, Hargett 10, Frye 8, Watkins 3, Dugan, Jones. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Hickerson 3, Hargett 2, Watkins). FT: 15-27. Fouls: 12.
Rowan County 79, Menifee County 34
MOREHEAD The host Vikings led 25-4 after one quarter and got 13 players into the scoring column in a comfortable win in the 61st District Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
Mason Moore scored 18 points and Robby Todd dropped in 13 points for Rowan County (12-3). Moore added seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Chase Alderman cleared 11 rebounds to complement nine points.
Brevon Ricker scored 14 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, and Joseph Davis tallied 10 points for the Wildcats (1-24).
Rowan County advances to meet Bath County in the district tournament final on Wednesday and also will play in the 16th Region Tournament.
MENIFEE CO. 4 11 14 5 -- 34
ROWAN CO. 25 19 21 14 -- 79
Menifee County (34) -- Johnson 6, Davis 10, Ricker 14, Brooks 2, Williamson 2, Craft, Hatton. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ricker 4, Davis 2, Johnson). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 11.
Rowan County (79) -- D. Maxey 4, Alderman 9, Moore 18, Goodpaster 5, Todd 13, Lucas 4, Gardner 2, Collins 5, Justice 9, Hampton 2, W. Maxey 3, Blevins 1, Fannin 4, Perkins, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Moore, Goodpaster, Collins, Justice, W. Maxey). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 11.
58th District
Lawrence County 68, Prestonsburg 52
STANVILLE The Bulldogs led 18-11 after one quarter and pulled away with a 15-7 edge in the third quarter in the 58th District Tournament semifinals at Betsy Layne on Monday night.
Cody Maynard scored 27 points, Kaden Gillispie came up with 14 and Trenton Adkins tallied 12 for Lawrence County (11-9).
Ryan Rose scored 15 points, Grant Justice netted 14 and Connor Hopkins had 11 for the Blackcats (9-14).
The Bulldogs advance to meet tournament host Betsy Layne, a 63-48 winner over Floyd Central earlier Monday night, in the final on Thursday.
PRESTONSBURG 11 15 7 19 -- 52
LAWRENCE CO. 18 15 15 20 -- 68
Prestonsburg (52) -- Justice 14, Gullett 9, Rose 15, Hopkins 11, Martin 3, K. Jarvis, Salisbury, Little, Napier, Allen, Stidham, Halbert, Boyd, E. Jarvis. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Hopkins 3, Justice, Rose, Martin). FT: 16-27. Fouls: 20.
Lawrence County (68) -- Maynard 27, Adkins 12, K. Gillispie 14, B. Gillispie 2, Lafferty 8, Bellomy 2, Holt 3, Bloomfield, Horn, B. Marcum, Ratliff, Diamond. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Maynard 2, K. Gillispie, Lafferty). FT: 10-17. Fouls: 16.
GIRLS
57th District
Paintsville 40, Martin County 37
SALYERSVILLE The Lady Tigers broke free from a 2-2 game after one quarter by outscoring the Lady Cardinals 30-22 over the middle two frames, then held off Martin County's comeback in the 57th District Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
Paintsville advances to the district final on Thursday against Johnson Central and also moves on to the 15th Region Tournament for the first time since winning it in 2017.
Chloe Hannah scored 13 points, dropping in three 3-pointers, and Emilea Preece added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Tigers (14-9).
Katie Marcum scored 14 points and Lynndsey Cassell added 12 for the Lady Cardinals (13-11). Lakyn Porter cleared 12 rebounds.
MARTIN CO. 2 6 16 13 -- 37
PAINTSVILLE 2 10 20 8 -- 40
Martin County (37) -- Williams 6, Porter 5, Cassell 12, Marcum 14, Snyder, Allen, Warren. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Porter, Cassell). FT: 9-12. Fouls: 14.
Paintsville (40) -- Helton 3, Hyden 8, Hannah 13, Curnutte 4, Preece 12, Chirico, Maynard, Mulcahy. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Hannah 3, Preece). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 8.