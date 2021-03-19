SALYERSVILLE Sammi’s sights were set.
Johnson Central senior Sammi Sites hit seven 3-pointers en route to 27 points in the Lady Eagles’ 51-31 victory over Paintsville in the 57th District Tournament final on Thursday night at Magoffin County.
Kelci Blair added 11 points for Johnson Central (20-4), which needed a late surge fueled by Sites to rally past the Lady Tigers, 47-40, eight days earlier in its archrival’s gym.
No such late exploits were necessary from the KABC 15th Region Player of the Year runner-up on Thursday, but Sites did add eight rebounds to her stat line.
Ava Hyden pitched in 10 points for Paintsville (14-10), which enters next week’s 15th Region Tournament having dropped four of its last six games.
The Lady Eagles have won five straight to continue their best start since 2002-03.
PAINTSVILLE 8 13 6 4 — 31
J. CENTRAL 13 17 12 9 — 51
Paintsville (31) — Helton 5, Hyden 10, Hannah 5, Curnutte 5, Preece 6, Keeton, Chirico, Maynard, Mulcahy, Baldwin, Porter, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Hyden 2, Hannah). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 17.
Johnson Central (51) — K. Blair 11, Sites 27, Vannoy 3, C. Blair 7, Burchett 2, Stambaugh 1, T. McKenzie, Prater, Wright, Blanton, Jarrell, K. McKenzie, Cantrell, Younce, Marsillett. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Sites 7, K. Blair 2, Vannoy, C. Blair). FT: 8-16. Fouls: 16.