Six northeastern Kentucky players and seven area coaches garnered recognition as tops in their district from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
Paintsville’s Harris Phelps, West Carter’s Cole Crampton, Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley, Russell’s Bradley Rose, Rowan County’s Cole Wallace and Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham were each tabbed the Player of the Year in their respective districts.
Phelps rushed for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns and housed a kickoff return for the Tigers.
Crampton piled up 1,893 yards and 24 TDs on the ground for the Comets and caught four scoring passes.
Pinkley hauled in 46 passes for 891 yards and 11 scores for the Panthers, as well as rushing for a score and taking both a punt and a kickoff to paydirt.
Rose threw for 1,784 yards and 21 touchdowns against six picks for the Red Devils. He also made 70 tackles — eight for loss — and 5.5 sacks as a rare quarterback/defensive lineman.
Wallace collected 1,795 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns and added 49 tackles.
Bingham, a University of Kentucky commit, has led a Golden Eagles line that has paved the way for 3,907 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns and counting this season.
Raceland’s Michael Salmons (Class A, District 6), West Carter’s Daniel Barker (2A-8), Fleming County’s Bill Spencer (3A-6), East Carter’s Tim Champlin (3A-7), Lawrence County’s Alan Short (3A-8), Rowan County’s Kelly Ford (4A-6) and the late Jim Matney of Johnson Central (4A-8) were each named Coach of the Year in their districts.
Among other honors in districts containing northeastern Kentucky teams, Belfry’s Isaac Dixon is Player of the Year in Class 3A, District 8, and Middlesboro’s Caleb Bogonko and Larry French swept superlatives in Class 2A, District 7.
Dixon has 1,365 yards and 20 TDs rushing and has three scores receiving, one passing and a pick-six.
Bogonko has run for 1,454 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets.
Other coaches with area ties to receive honors were Green County’s Colt Phelps in Class 2A, District 3 and George Rogers Clark’s Joe Chirico in Class 6A, District 8. Phelps is an Ashland alumnus and Chirico was formerly the coach at Paintsville.