FLEMINGSBURG The District 6 Little League All-Stars championship game saw Fleming County’s 8- to 10-year-olds claim an 11-7 victory over Stan Spence (South Shore) on Thursday, propelling Fleming to the state tournament.
South Shore started off the game strong with the lead after a single by Jaylen Cooper. Khloe Warnock hit a triple to bring in two runs and made a slide under tag to bring the leading score to 3-0.
“It was a tough game for us,” said Adam Donovan, manager for Fleming. “Stan Spence has a great pitcher, great fielding and great hitters. We just came out and fought hard and got down early but we came back and battled then they fought and never gave up.”
Ellory Flora stepped up to the plate in the second inning and helped reduce the deficit by collecting a hit that brought in two runs to bring the score to 3-2.
Ava Simms then doubled after hitting a ball down the line and allowing Flora to steal home to tie the game 3-3. The end of the second inning concluded with a 5-3 score in Fleming’s favor.
This lead further progressed in the third inning when they plated six runs.
“We just kept going and had the momentum going. Top of the lineup came back up and just kept us going,” said Donovan.
Maggie Flack ripped the ball to Stan Spence’s shortstop, Lexie Stringfellow who missed the ball and caused Flack to be safe at first base. Flack proceeded to steal second, third and eventually home to bring Fleming to a 6-3 lead.
Fleming then plated six in the third to make the score 11-3.
Warnock replaced Cooper in the pitching circle in the third.
Cooper and Bryleigh Kennard hit back-to-back inside-the-park home runs. South Shore brought in three runs in the fifth, making the score 11-6.
“They are two of our better batters,” said Austin Stringfellow, South Shore’s manager. “I told them before that at bat to just be aggressive. I told them to swing hard and early. They done that and put the barrel on the ball and were aggressive on the bases.”
McKennly Bryant hit the ball to center field for South Shore and Kynadee Lewis ran out a close play at first base. Flack, Fleming’s catcher, threw out Bryant at third base. Lewis scored, making it 11-7.
“Our fielding was a little off today. I don’t know if we caught one clean, but they did keep it down and in front of them. It kept them from advancing,” said Donovan.
Even though Fleming didn’t have the best fielding day, it kept them in the groove enough to bring home the win. The final score was 11-7.
“We started swinging the bat and we started scoring runs, but it was just a little too late,” said Stringfellow.
Coach Stringfellow was proud of their efforts throughout the season and final game.
“I am just excited with this team and I’m just happy they came. I just want these girls to stay with it and keep trying and do their best,” said Stringfellow.