SOUTH SHORE Lacyn Black made certain there was no chance of the game being called for darkness Thursday night in the District 6 10-12 Softball All-Star championship.
Black dominated Russell-Flatwoods from the word go by striking out 10 batters to lift Boyd County to a 19-1 District championship at Stan Spence Little League Complex.
Boyd County raced out to a six-run lead in the opening frame after sending 12 batters to the plate capped off by a two-RBI double by Emmie Thornbury in the bottom of the order.
“It was a great start and a huge lead for a great momentum booster for our team,” Boyd County assistant coach Kristen May said.
The lead also came before Black tossed her first pitch of the contest, something May felt allowed Black to pitch more relaxed in the championship.
“It was a nice cushion for (Black) and it helps put the pitcher’s mind at ease because you already have some runs and I think that helps her a little bit,” May said.
Russell-Flatwoods coach Mandi Wilson said falling behind early put her team too far behind the 8-ball.
“We just came out too late,” Wilson said. “We started timing her (up), but it was just too late in the game. My defense did a decent job, but Boyd was getting some major good hits. We battled with what we could battle with.”
Russell-Flatwoods tallied its only run in the home half of the first after Ava Howard earned a one-out walk and came around to score on a pair of Black wild pitches, leaving Wilson with a message before her team returned to the field in the second.
“Everyone thinks you have to have this one giant inning,” Wilson said. “It’s not all about one big inning, it’s about the whole six innings. If you can do the right things at the right times, you can get the win.”
Leading 9-1 going into the fifth inning, Boyd County’s bats came alive for 10 runs and six hits to push the game out of reach. Brooklyn Jacobs went 4 for 4 with a triple and two doubles while driving in three. Kaylee May and Emilee Bush added a pair of hits and RBIs each. Haleigh Sharp smacked a triple and drove in three and Black’s lone hit of the game came as a two-run blast to left in the second.
“The bottom of our lineup really came through tonight,” May said. “Several of the girls had hits tonight which really helped us.”
Black limited Russell-Flatwoods to only three hits with two coming in the final stanza after a leadoff strikeout to open the inning.
“They are a good little team and we are a good little team,” Wilson said. “I think it’s a matter of experience and I certainly think it came into play, but it could have been anybody’s game.”
Boyd County earns a return trip the State Tournament after falling out early in the event last season and May said it is a goal the team has been working for since being eliminated.
“It’s great because we went last year and fell short,” May said. “To have another chance this year is great. We’re excited and the girls have really worked hard this year all year long. To have another shot this year is great and hopefully we will win it this year.”
BOYD CO. 621 0(10) — 19 12 0
RUSSELL 100 00 — 1 3 2
Black and Bush; Howard and McBride (1) and Wilson. W—Black. L—Howard. 2B—May (BC), Thornbury (BC), Jacobs 2 (BC). 3B—Jacobs (BC), Sharp (BC). HR—Black (BC).