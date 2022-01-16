Rowan County’s girls came up runners-up in a tournament with “state” in the title on Sunday.
So, perhaps, the natural comparison for the Kentucky 2A state tournament, an emulation on a smaller scale, is to the state tournament, the Sweet Sixteen.
But the Vikings took a different tack. Their thoughts were as much with days past in Ellis T. Johnson Arena as they were with hopeful future dates in Rupp Arena.
“We have tried to get them in the mindset of this being the regional tournament,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “Have to win three big games to make it to State.”
Those efforts have stalled in the region tournament semifinals the last two seasons. There the Vikings ran into the region’s consensus top two programs of that period, dropping a nail-biter to Russell in the 2020 semifinals and coming up short against Boyd County in the 2021 region round of four.
So Rowan County’s meeting with Mercer County in the Kentucky 2A semifinals on Saturday night was for more than just a chance at Sunday’s final.
“We’ve gotta focus on that regional tournament where, the last two years, the semifinals have gotten us,” Stokes said. “That was our focus here. We got to the semis and that’s what we kept preaching to the girls — we’ve been stopped in the semis every year in these tournaments. We had to get over that hump, and we did.”
The Vikings, of course, have plenty of work to do before they can apply that at Johnson Arena. To begin with, Rowan County still has five 61st District seeding games to go.
“We’ve got some important games coming up,” Stokes said. “We just don’t want them to come back like, ‘Well, it’s a regular season game, whatever,’ and throw it away.”
The Dime
• The Ashland and Boyd County boys archrivalry has produced the last four 16th Region Tournament champions, including two head-to-head finals matchups during that time. The Tomcats retain the core from much of that run, while six of the 10 Lions who played in the series renewal Tuesday night were experiencing their first Ashland-Boyd County varsity basketball game, and at Anderson Gym to boot.
So, though the Tomcats’ 72-54 victory locked up the top seed in the 64th District Tournament, both coaches viewed it as a prelude.
“This is a new team,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said of the Lions. “This team is totally different than (Boyd County coach) Randy (Anderson)’s team last year, and it was totally different from the teams with (2020 graduate) Blake Stewart. The value is getting a vibe that’s not on film for how they’re trying to score, how they’re defending, how he’s utilizing guys. Now he also gets that same vibe from us for Game 2.”
Anderson plans on it.
“I told (my players), even though you don’t like it, sometimes the best way to learn is off a loss,” the Lions’ coach said. “Because now we know. We got them again in two weeks, so what are we gonna do to shrink that margin here in just two weeks? And then another two weeks and it’s district. Everything is geared to the end.”
Mays talked up the Lions, specifically mentioning attributes from Jacob Spurlock, Rheyce Deboard and Griffin Taylor.
“I like his team,” Mays said of Anderson. “We’ll win this game by 18 today and then it’ll be a three-point game in the district championship game. He’s good at what he does, man. He gets it figured out.”
• Ashland junior point guard Colin Porter is no longer a junior.
Ashland Independent Schools has approved Porter’s request “to date” to classify from the Class of 2023 to 2022, Tomcats coach Jason Mays said in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday.
Porter, who committed in November to play collegiately at Liberty University, spoke with Mays and Flames coach Ritchie McKay at that point about reclassifying, he said in a statement.
Porter was initially against the idea, he said, but through prayer “felt at peace with the decision to pursue this.”
“I firmly believe this is best for me as a student, an athlete, and most importantly a young man devoted to Christ,” Porter said.
Mays concurred.
“I am convinced that this decision is what is best for Colin,” he said. “It is the next evolution for Colin as a student, a basketball player and a person.”
• Two area girls teams went scoreless in the first quarter of a game this week — East Carter on Monday and Paintsville on Tuesday.
The Tigers bounced back from a goose egg in the first frame against Floyd Central to tally 19 points in the second quarter. Paintsville kept on going to a 42-33 victory.
“Fortunately, our defense has been pretty consistent, and after going scoreless in the first we held them to eight so we knew we were OK,” Tigers coach Les Trimble said. “Floyd Central is one of the better teams in our region and going there and getting a win was big for our team.”
Paintsville has regained a rhythm, Trimble said, winning three straight after some personnel changes.
“We had a couple players in our rotation transfer and we wish them luck, but when that stuff happened, I saw a different team,” he said. “We got closer and much more focused.”
East Carter did not fare as well with its scoreless first quarter. The Raiders never got on track after being shut out 24-0 in the first quarter by Boyd County on Monday night in a 53-15 loss.
• Lewis County’s girls, picked fifth in northeastern Kentucky in preseason coaches polling, foundered a bit by those standards in the early going this season. A 55-22 loss at Russell on Tuesday dropped the Lions to 6-7 and in need of a get-right game.
Lewis County found it a night later in the Jungle against Rowan County. The Lions delivered a 50-37 victory over the Vikings, freshly crowned Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament champions who would go on to finish runner-up in the state event on Sunday.
Cheyenne D’Souza posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Alanna Puente also scored 14 and Sarah Paige Weddington dropped in 12.
The game marked a 41-point swing from Rowan County’s 59-31 win over Lewis County in Morehead on Dec. 4.
“The win was big for us,” Lions coach Jay Fite said. “Rowan had beaten us in every facet of the gane earlier in the year. It was nice to see that growth is taking place on our team and we are learning how to finish games like that.”
• Northeastern Kentucky Basketball Officials Association member Joe Coldiron worked the Kentucky 2A state tournament.
Coldiron called the Mason County boys’ 61-57 win over Calloway County in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Bell County’s 78-51 defeat of Hopkins County Central in the girls quarterfinals on Friday, and Lexington Catholic’s boys semifinal 57-55 win over Mason County on Saturday.
Coldiron said he had the opportunity to work a championship game on Sunday but elected to come home to Greenup County on Saturday night to beat the impending weather.
• One of Logan Fraley’s first starring moments in a Boyd County career full of them came at Fleming County. As a freshman, she made the game-tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining in a 47-46 win over the Panthers on their home floor in the 2012 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals — back when those were played in the gyms of district tournament champions.
So it seemed full circle Logan Fraley Wallace’s first foray into (unofficial) head coaching was in the Panthers Den.
Wallace filled in for her father, Pete Fraley, directing Boyd County in a 74-46 defeat of Fleming County on Thursday.
She also skippered the Lions in a Saturday matinee against Dixie Heights, a 68-46 setback.
• Greenup County’s boys’ booster club sought to add a little something extra to Musketeers home games this season “to give the players, coaches and fans a different experience,” booster David Gibson said.
Hence, the dubbing of Greenup County’s home date with East Carter on Tuesday as the Little Sandy Classic.
As Greenup County and Carter County share a border, they were natural candidates for a themed game, and much of their connection lies around the river that runs through Grayson and Greenup on its way to the Ohio River, Gibson said.
The defunct Eastern Kentucky Railroad, which passed through Greenup and Carter counties near the Little Sandy River and crossed it repeatedly before closing in about 1918, provided the concept for the game’s program cover, a former railroad bridge, Gibson said.
Heather Adkins, Kristy Turley, Brittany Herrington and Scarlet Shoemaker provided the creative muscle behind the event’s name and program and design, Gibson said.
“The Little Sandy Classic is a way to connect the two schools which are only about 31 miles apart with memories from the past that has been rich with resources, rail and a river,” Gibson said.
The Raiders won the inaugural Little Sandy Classic, 50-41.
• Menifee County and West Carter’s girls met in the 16th Region All “A” Classic for the sixth consecutive season in the tournament’s semifinals on Wednesday.
That one went the same way the five before it did — a Comets victory, this time by a 70-60 count. But the series has regardless been beneficial for the Wildcats, coach Paul Ricker said.
“We’re trying to get where they’ve been,” Ricker said of West Carter. “We always come in thinking we’re a top-five team in the region; we have good games, we have bad games and we end up where we end up. But they’re consistently in the top five or six and we want to be there. They’ve earned everything they’ve achieved.”
Two nights later, West Carter achieved its sixth consecutive All “A” region title by topping Elliott County, 62-50.
• Paintsville-Pikeville matchups tend to be dramatic enough on their own without much help. The Tigers-Panthers boys game on Feb. 15 will go to another level.
The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame will designate Paintsville’s gym as a Glory Road site on that evening. The contest is also one of five the KHSBHF will honor as “heritage games” in February, according to the Hall’s website.
This is the Tigers’ 100th anniversary season. Paintsville’s first game was Jan. 27, 1922 — against Pikeville — according to the Tigers’ Twitter feed.
• The 16th Region All “A” Classic was a haven for high scoring achievements.
Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard scored her 2,000th career point in Monday’s quarterfinals against Fairview.
West Carter’s Allie Stone cracked 3,000 in the final on Friday versus Elliott County. She is the second 16th Region player to score that many points, joining Boyd County’s Savannah Wheeler.
Remarkably, one day later, Wheeler scored her 1,000th point in a Marshall uniform. Wheeler did it with an and-1 in the final moments of the first half of the Thundering Herd’s victory at Rice.
30-Point Club
The Club (such as it is) was uncharacteristically deserted last week. The week’s only northeastern Kentucky 30-point effort reported to either the KHSAA website or The Daily Independent as of Sunday morning was Russell’s Brady Bell’s 30 points on Friday night against Greenup County.
