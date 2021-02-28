A Lexington-based media member asked Pete Fraley on Saturday about Boyd County’s girls’ scheduling approach.
“I said, look, we just want to be in a gym,” Fraley said. “If UConn called and wanted to play, we would play them if we could.”
It isn’t known if Geno Auriemma has Fraley’s phone number, so top-ranked Anderson County sufficed on Saturday.
Boyd County’s girls practiced Saturday morning for just the fourth time in month of February. Then the Lady Lions traveled 2 hours and 10 minutes (says Google Maps) to Lawrenceburg, where they came back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to top the Lady Bearcats, 51-47, on Saturday night.
Boyd County and Russell are engaged in a too-close-to-call race for 16th Region frontrunner (the Lady Devils edged the Lady Lions, 58-55, on Thursday, with a rematch scheduled for this coming Thursday). They also seem intent on competing for the distinction of toughest schedule in the region.
Both played Anderson County down to the wire, with the Lady Lions winning and the Lady Devils falling by three points.
Boyd County knocked off then-No. 2 Bethlehem on Jan. 30, 66-65. Russell was scheduled to meet the Banshees the day before that, but that game was wiped out by COVID-19, so the Lady Devils added a date the next day with then-14-1 Wheelersburg and won by 16.
The Lady Lions took down defending 15th Region champion Pikeville twice. A scheduled Russell encounter with the Lady Panthers was also canceled due to COVID-19, but the Lady Devils gave top-10 Butler all it wanted for three quarters in Louisville and knocked off Shelby Valley — the 15th Region All “A” champ and, like Russell, receiving votes in the Associated Press poll — 54-51 on Saturday.
Fraley and Lady Devils coach Mandy Layne each recognized their opposite number’s role in the growing statewide profile of 16th Region girls basketball.
“I think it’s really special that we’ve both been able to build our programs to, I feel like, right now to be top-10 programs in the state that can compete with anybody at the state level,” Layne said. “I think it just shows, even since I played, how much-improved our region is and that we continue to gain respect statewide.”
Concurred Fraley: “Contrary to what people think, I love it when our 16th Region teams go out and perform well. We’ll play anybody anywhere. We’ve proven that in the 16th Region.”
The Dime
• Ashland, Rowan County and Boyd County’s boys seem — in some order — the top three teams in the 16th Region. (Don’t misread that as our idea of a comprehensive list of contenders.)
Today continues a nine-day stretch in which all of those teams are scheduled to play each other. The Tomcats topped the Vikings, 68-66, in overtime on Wednesday. The Lions host Ashland tonight, and Boyd County goes to Rowan County on Thursday. (Ashland already owns two wins over Boyd County, one by two points and the other by 22.)
And in 16th Region girls play, Boyd County and Russell appear comfortably the top two teams in the region (again, the list doesn’t stop there, but their résumés are far and away the best to this point). They’re slated to meet Thursday in Summit for the second time in eight days. The Lady Devils won the first one, 58-55, on their home floor last Thursday.
This two-week period will hardly be the end-all, be-all, but these games are opportunities for “gathering information,” as Rowan County boys coach Shawn Thacker described the encounter with the Tomcats, for potential higher-stakes rematches.
“You won’t find out until you play the good teams what you gotta start trying to do to help your team out,” Thacker said.
• In your regularly scheduled reminder that “62nd gonna 62nd,” two 62nd District boys seeding games ended on buzzer-beaters this week.
East Carter took down Elliott County, 54-52, on Tuesday night in Sandy Hook on Trevor Cline’s layup in the final seconds. Connor Goodman found Cline in stride on a length-of-the-floor inbounds pass from his own baseline, and Cline did the rest, converting a contested game-winner.
It was a play with a high degree of difficulty that couldn’t have been better executed — in a season in which the Raiders have had no time to practice it. A COVID-19-related precautionary pause and the February winter storms kept East Carter sidelined for weeks.
“That was what was so ironic about it,” Raiders coach Brandon Baker said. “A lot of times, especially this late in the year, you practice some late-game situations, take five or 10 minutes at the end of practice and try to work on those things. We haven’t done that at all this year. Just simply, we’ve not been in the gym enough, and we’ve had too many other things to work on. We were fortunate that the execution was perfect.”
And West Carter knocked off Morgan County, 49-46, on Saturday night in Olive Hill as Logan Berry canned a 3-pointer — as one Cougars fan excitably commented on video of the play that surfaced on social media — “right at the freakin’ buzzer.”
In another nod to the volatility of 62nd District play, that was one night after the Comets beat the Cougars by 29 points in West Liberty.
• Russell, Raceland and Lewis County’s boys are all still in the race for the 63rd District’s top seed.
The Red Devils are the only team who can still clinch that No. 1 spot outright. In baseball parlance, their magic number is one — they need only to beat Raceland on Thursday, or have Greenup County defeat Lewis County on March 9.
Raceland and Lewis County, meanwhile, need help. They both need the Rams to top the Red Devils and the Lions to beat the Musketeers, which would create a three-way tie at 4-2 in district seeding. The district tiebreaker for three-way ties is drawing pills, confirmed Russell athletic director Joe Bryan.
Russell would win a two-way tie with either Raceland or Lewis County, because the tiebreaker in those situations for this season as mandated by the KHSAA is the result of the first game. The Red Devils topped both the Rams and the Lions in their first meetings.
Russell has been in prime position since Feb. 20, when it beat Raceland and in so doing improved to 4-0 in seeding, earned every possible two-way tiebreaker and secured at worst a three-way tie.
The Red Devils could have clinched the top seed as early as Monday, and again Friday, and again Saturday. But Raceland and Lewis County, in tough spots but still in it, held up their ends of the deal. The Lions beat the Rams on Monday night to stay alive, and the Rams defeated Greenup County on Friday night to follow suit. And the Lions topped Russell on Saturday night.
• West Carter’s boys and girls both won thrillers in the All “A” Classic state tournament round of 16 on Wednesday. The Lady Comets topped Bishop Brossart, 53-43, and the Comets boys edged Robertson County, 71-63, in overtime.
That makes this the first year since 2003 that both of the 16th Region’s representatives made the quarterfinals or deeper in the same season.
That year, Rose Hill Christian was the state boys All “A” runner-up and West Carter got to the girls quarterfinals.
• West Carter’s boys host St. Henry, ranked seventh in the state last week, in the All “A” Classic state round of eight on Tuesday.
The Comets are 9-3. The Crusaders stand 12-2, and their résumé includes wins over No. 3 Covington Catholic, Highlands, Dixie Heights and Beechwood — each of which has at least 16 victories.
If that seems like a mismatch on paper, West Carter coach Jeremy Webb sees parallels between this game and the Comets football team’s state semifinal last fall against Beechwood.
Both involved highly regarded northern Kentucky teams coming to Olive Hill for tournament action against the upstart Comets.
If anyone needs a reminder of how that football game turned out, West Carter gave blue-blooded Beechwood all it wanted in an eventual 35-34 loss.
“When you look at the success that the football team had, to be able to take Beechwood to the ropes and, in my opinion, one call (goes differently), and we win that game,” Webb said, referring to what the Comets still think was an unpenalized but illegal block in the back on the Tigers on what proved to be their game-winning two-point conversion.
“So I think we can draw on that kind of success, and I think our guys have the confidence. We’ve got a bunch of juniors and seniors that have played basketball and played football and had success in all those sports.”
Six of the basketball Comets also played football.
• Johnson Central’s boys are off to what’s believed to be their best start in school history. The Golden Eagles improved to 16-1 with an 86-45 win at Martin County on Saturday night, their 13th consecutive victory.
Under normal circumstances, that would have engendered great rhythm and confidence. Coach Tommy McKenzie isn’t sure Johnson Central has accomplished that.
“I think there’s always that small seed of doubt in the back of their minds that, at any moment, this could all go away,” McKenzie said. “So our perspective right now is, play every single game like it’s the regional championship game, like it’s the state championship game, where everything’s on the line, because you might not have tomorrow’s game.”
• Rose Hill Christian’s boys beat Greenup County, 60-56, on Monday. That, coupled with a 67-63 win at Menifee County on Feb. 9, gave the Royals consecutive victories against 16th Region teams for the first time since 2009. Rose Hill coach Johnny Bush was a senior on that team.
“It’s a huge step for our program,” Bush said of that distinction. “That was one of our goals entering the season, and while we’re young and have a long way to go to be where we want to be, it gives the guys confidence that we’re heading in the right direction. Some of my favorite memories are playing in these big games at Rose Hill, and having these guys get to experience that is special to me and I’m thankful to be part of it.
“But we want to do more than just relive the old Rose Hill days. These guys are forming their own identity and hopefully we will use these wins to continue to build something special.”
• Greenup County’s girls started the season 1-8 under first-year coach Paul Miller.
“People are kinda looking at you like, when are we gonna get going?” Miller said with a chuckle. “But I told them, we’re on our own time. Every day we kept getting better, and we’ve never hung our heads, and now they’re scrappy and they’re fighting.”
The Lady Musketeers have since won five of their last seven games, including a hard-fought 41-31 victory over Raceland on Feb. 21 that would give Greenup County the tiebreaker in the event of a two-way 63rd District seeding tie with the Lady Rams. Both are still in contention for the No. 3 seed.
• Rose Hill Christian’s girls locked up the 64th District’s No. 3 seed with a 56-14 victory over Fairview in Westwood on Saturday afternoon. It is the first time the Lady Royals have avoided the district’s fourth seed — in years they have participated in district seeding — since 2008.
• Raceland’s Kierston Smith netted her 1,000th career point on Monday against Lewis County.
Fairview’s Jaxon Manning hit 1K on Sunday against Ashland.
And Raceland’s Kirk Pence became the Rams’ all-time leading scorer on Friday night. He has 1,654 points and counting.
30-Point Club
Northeastern Kentucky players made up for largely being frozen out two weeks ago by posting eight 30-or-more-point performances last week — by far the most of any week so far this season.
Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner led the way with a 40-piece on Monday against Floyd Central.
Ashland’s Cole Villers dropped 35 points on Simon Kenton on Saturday afternoon.
Lawrence County’s Trenton Adkins scored 34 points against Floyd Central on Monday. Rowan County’s Haven Ford matched that total the same night against Madison Southern.
Jaxon Manning scored 31 for Fairview on Thursday against Phelps. Rose Hill Christian’s Stacey Jackson pitched in 31 on Monday versus Greenup County, and Raceland’s Kirk Pence dropped in 31 on Friday against the Musketeers.
Alyssa Stickler scored 30 for East Carter on Tuesday night against Morgan County.
