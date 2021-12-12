Ashland’s boys got about a quarter into their third game of the season when it occurred to Jason Mays they were heading down a familiar path.
That path is a pleasant and well-blazed one, to be sure. It leads to Rupp Arena, with plenty of success along the way, but it ended last year without the Tomcats holding the biggest trophy the KHSAA offers, and Ashland hasn’t been shy about that being its aim this season.
So, as the Tomcats’ game against Ballard in the Marshall County Hoopfest on Dec. 4, matching two teams projected to be in the top five in the state, began to get away from dinged-up Ashland, Mays decided it was time to do something different.
“It went south,” Mays said. “Second quarter, I said, I’m pulling them all out. They looked at me like I was freakin’ crazy. They were mad at me, and half my staff was mad at me at halftime.”
But the Tomcats had spent more than they had to spare a night earlier in a 90-77 victory over North Gwinnett (Georgia). Mays called that “arguably the best win we’ve had since I’ve been a head coach here. They were that good. It was that much of a gutsy win.
“And it was so good of a win,” he continued, “it was too much. We got hurt.”
So, a night later, instead of chasing a marquee win in December, Mays chose to play the long game. One by one, Ashland’s starters joined Colin Porter, who didn’t play with a separated shoulder, on the pine.
Cole Villers, who’s been dealing with an inflamed iliotibial band (which connects the hip with the tibia just below the knee, according to verywellhealth.com) since last season, played about 10 minutes and came out for the night.
Ethan Sellars, who’d strained his calf, sat and stayed after 12 minutes and change.
Zander Carter, who had a hip pointer and an abdominal strain, according to Mays, made it a little over 22 minutes before being lifted.
Ryan Atkins had had a blister removed, “so he had a hole in his foot,” Mays said. He played just shy of 14 minutes.
None of the quintet played against Rose Hill Christian on Tuesday either. Sellars, Carter and Atkins returned against Peninsula Catholic (Virginia) on Friday night, with Porter and Villers still sitting.
The result of that three-game stretch was a 90-61 loss to Ballard, an 82-44 win over Rose Hill and a 68-65 setback to Peninsula Catholic.
The Tomcats learned from that experience, Mays said, to actively work to take some of the load off their stars and starters and be fresh and healthy down the road.
“We are a small team stature-wise, and we’re playing a big-boy schedule,” Mays said. “We’re playing teams that are good because they’ve got really good athletes that are big and strong and jump high and run fast and push a lot of weight around ... so we were gonna repeat the same cycle unless I started playing guys more.
“So these (starters) being out are giving Tucker Conway, Asher Adkins, Tristin Davis, Ricky Padron, Bailey Thacker and James Mayor confidence, because it’s given them real experience, not, you’re going in because we’re up 25 in the fourth quarter. Like, you make a mistake, it could cost us the game. And that is going to be valuable for our team long-term.”
Mays called Porter “week-to-week” and does not anticipate having either Porter or Villers back before Saturday, when Ashland meets Lyon County in the King of the Bluegrass at Fairdale. With Porter in particular, “(a return) date is nowhere near being firm,” Mays said.
Even without Villers and Porter, Ashland gave Peninsula Catholic — a state quarterfinalist in last year’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament — all it wanted and had opportunities to pull the game out late before falling by three.
“I watched them grow up mentally in the game of basketball tonight,” Mays said of the Tomcats. “Peninsula Catholic is going to the Delta by Marriott tonight knowing that they were in a battle against a team that was without 45 points a game in scoring.”
Ashland expects to get that back sooner than later. In the meantime, the Tomcats are using their time without their studs trying to make them more potent by building around them.
The Dime
• Bath County’s boys claimed their first Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament title since 1984 on Thursday night. Who it came against was at least as meaningful as the spoils.
Rowan County had won 29 of its previous 30 encounters with the Wildcats, including the past four 61st District Tournament finals. Not Thursday — Bath County topped the Vikings, 48-40, at Russell.
“The EKC championship probably didn’t mean a whole lot to Rowan. They win it every two or three years,” Wildcats coach Bart Williams said. “But it meant much more to us. ... It was big. We cut those nets down.”
Williams projects the most even 61st District field in his six seasons in Owingsville. That includes anticipated improvement for the youthful Vikings.
“Hopefully we’ll play three more times, but for sure two,” Williams said, “and it’s gonna be a dogfight every time.”
• Allie Stone became West Carter’s all-time girls leading scorer on Dec. 4 in the Comets’ 60-36 victory against Bath County, surpassing Megen Gearhart’s total of 2,711 points from 1998-2003.
Stone celebrated the moment by climbing a ladder at John “Hop” Brown Court to put her name at the top of the leaderboard of West Carter’s 2,000-point club.
She’s now third in scoring in 16th Region history behind Boyd County’s Savannah Wheeler (3,621 points from 2012-19) and Rose Hill Christian’s Emily Queen (2,907 points from 2004-07). Stone’s total stands at 2,745 entering play this week, per West Carter athletic director Corey Gee.
• Greenup County’s girls improved to 4-1 on Saturday with a 51-48 win over Ravenswood (West Virginia) in the Wayne Classic.
The Musketeers hadn’t won four of their first five games in any season since the advent of the KHSAA online scoreboard for a full season in 1998-99.
• Ashland’s girls spent the preseason thinking they would be missing two key pieces from last year, with Khia Robinson committing to play club volleyball and Lindsay Wallenfelsz having planned to step away for other pursuits.
But by the time the Kittens tipped off on Dec. 4 against Pikeville, both had returned to the program. Ashland was picked second in preseason coaches’ voting in both The Daily Independent and The Cats’ Pause, and having their full team back, the Kittens will rightly expect to be among the challengers to back-to-back region champion Russell.
• Bath County’s girls came back from 18 points down in the second half to top Lewis County, 49-48, on Dec. 6.
The Wildcats don’t match up well with the Lions’ size — most teams in the 16th Region don’t — but pulled it out by continuing to apply pressure, Bath County coach Mark Collier said.
“Our girls never looked at the scoreboard,” Collier said. “They just kept their minds on the game and didn’t quit. We were hoping our defensive pressure would eventually get to them and we were fortunate to cause some turnovers and get them to take some bad shots.”
Ashtyn Barrett scored 17 points, Makenna Day added 15 and Kirsten Vice dropped in 11 in the victory.
It was the second of the Wildcats’ four wins against two losses. That’s Bath County’s best start since 2013-14.
• Menifee County’s girls trailed Estill County by 20 points in the closing seconds of the first half of their season opener on Nov. 29. But Taylor Parks canned a 3-pointer to conclude the second quarter, and the Wildcats rode that momentum to a 59-57 comeback win over the Engineers.
Kelsie Woodard scored 27 points and Parks netted 15 for Menifee County in the win.
• Sammy Holder will begin his third season coaching Lewis County’s baseball team in March. He’s also a Lions boys basketball assistant, and he’s knocking the rust off being a skipper leading that team in the stead of Scott Tackett, who is serving a suspension after accruing two technical fouls and being ejected from Lewis County’s 72-50 loss at West Carter on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor and privilege,” Holder said. “I’m glad coach Tackett can put that kind of trust in me. We’re focused on continuing to get better so he can step right back in to a basketball team that hasn’t taken any steps back.”
• Jana Hughes has led West Jessamine to four wins in six games in her first year as the Colts coach.
Hughes, a 2006 Lewis County graduate, was a Lions assistant under Jay Fite from 2009-13.
• Pikeville’s girls’ 71-46 win at Boyd County on Saturday night was the Panthers’ third game on the road against 16th Region opponents in their first four outings of the season. Pikeville beat West Carter, 60-53, on Dec. 1 in Olive Hill and lost at Ashland, 52-48, three nights later.
The Panthers host Boyd County on Jan. 22 and play at Russell on Jan. 29.
Pikeville coach Kristy Orem, of course, is no stranger to the 16th Region. She coached Fleming County from 2000-16 and tapped back into familiar territory in constructing the schedule for the three-time defending 15th Region Tournament champions.
“We want to get better, and we want to play good competition,” she said. “We’ve had some others that kinda shied away and don’t want to play us. I’ve got good relationships with all the coaches in the 16th Region, so that’s good that they’ll step up and play us.”
• Raceland’s Joe Bryan picked up his first coaching win in the Rams boys’ season opener, a 79-59 victory over Coal Grove on Nov. 30. Raceland has since also beaten Fairview and Morgan County.
Fleming County girls coach Brad Cox got his first win in the 16th Region when the Panthers topped Paris, 51-46, on Dec. 4. He previously led Mason County to 117 wins over six years.
30-Point Club
Fifteen 30-point or more performances by northeastern Kentucky players were reported to the KHSAA website and/or The Daily Independent in the season’s first two weeks.
Two players had two of them: Russell’s Brady Bell pitched in 38 points against Martin County on Dec. 2 and hit for 30 versus Scott on Saturday.
Morgan County’s Jenna Hampton dropped 31 on Fleming County on Nov. 30 and added 30 against Breathitt County on Thursday.
Shaelyn Steele topped them both for single-night high honors, netting 40 against Rowan County in Russell’s EKC Tournament win over Rowan County on Thursday.
The remaining 10, in descending order of point total: 34, by Ashland’s Ethan Sellars against North Gwinnett (Georgia) on Dec. 3, and by Raceland’s Nim Maynard versus Valley (Ohio) on Monday; 31, by Boyd County’s Rheyce Deboard against Belfry on Friday and by Rose Hill Christian’s Bellamee Sparks on Dec. 2 against Teays Valley Christian (West Virginia); and 30, by Fairview’s Jaxon Manning on Nov. 30 against Greenup County, by Lewis County’s Logan Liles versus Rowan County on Dec. 4, by Fleming County’s Jayden Argo against Nicholas County on Nov. 30, by Paintsville’s Colby Fugate on Pike County Central on Dec. 4, by Rowan County’s Haven Ford against Tates Creek on Dec. 1, and by Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner on Tuesday versus Magoffin County.
