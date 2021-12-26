Other than the Sweet Sixteen and All “A” and 2A state events, holiday tournament season is about the best opportunity to gauge where teams stack up on the state level.
Holiday tournaments, situated in the last two weeks of December, were cut out by the pandemic last winter. A return to those measuring sticks last week was favorable to girls programs in the 16th Region.
Russell and Rowan County each won two games at the Queen of the Commonwealth last week, while Boyd County claimed one victory and was competitive in a loss in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
Those are regarded as two of the top Christmastime tournaments in the state, and strong performances in them will feed further growth, that trio hopes.
“Being able to play with most of these teams has given us some confidence that we need heading into the bulk part of our season,” Vikings coach Matt Stokes said. “There were a lot of girls who stepped up in different games besides Haven (Ford) to show us how well they can play. We have raised our standards for many of these girls for the rest of our season.”
Concurred Red Devils coach Mandy Layne: “It was great to play amongst the state’s best teams and get some quality wins. It also allowed us to see our weaknesses and let us know what we need to work on to get ready for the postseason.”
While, as Stokes mentioned, the Red Devils, Vikings and Lions each have quality depth, they also each have an unquestioned alpha — due to personality, sheer quality of play, or both. And each had at least one big night downstate.
Hoop-wise observers across the state should already have known Shaelyn Steele. Russell’s point guard pitched in 31 points for the Red Devils in a 73-61 win over Bardstown at Bullitt East on Monday.
Audrey Biggs, meanwhile, is growing into a greater role for Boyd County — and displayed it with 35 points for the Lions in a 77-51 defeat of Eastern at Lexington Catholic on Dec. 19.
Ford didn’t reach that output in any one game, but she had a career night in a different sense. Ford’s first-quarter 3-pointer on Monday against Bethlehem, a 61-44 win, gave the Vikings junior 2,000 career points.
Ford and Steele were each named to the Queen of the Commonwealth All-Tournament Team.
A handful of other northeastern Kentucky girls teams acquitted themselves well last week outside the area.
West Carter’s girls went 3-0 in the Berea Holiday Classic, which did not follow a tournament format, Comets coach Faith Conn said. Raceland also played in that event and won two of its three games there.
Bath County hosted the inaugural Mike Bromagen LadyCats Legend Tournament and won two of its three outings. Lewis County was victorious twice in Owingsville as well.
And Paintsville’s girls claimed two wins in three contests in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Holiday tournament season continues this week, after which most teams get down to the business of district seeding, classified tournaments and/or determining where they stand on a region basis.
The Dime
• Rose Hill Christian’s girls program believes a familiar face is the right one to guide the Royals through the remainder of a turbulent season.
For Kevin Nibert, the whole situation was a milestone in his personal life, too.
Nibert was replaced as Rose Hill’s coach before the 2021 season and carried “a bitter taste in my mouth,” he said, toward those involved in the decision. Then one morning in December, Nibert realized his devotional — about forgiveness — was written for him.
So he texted Royals athletic director Johnny Bush.
“How can we witness to others if we have hatred in our heart, because how many times does Christ forgive us?” Nibert mused. “I know being let go at Rose Hill was God’s plan, and it took me a while to figure that out. ... You know sometimes God takes you away from things to see the bigger picture.”
As it turned out, that picture involved Nibert returning to the Royals sideline. He is replacing Nick Karle, who was Nibert’s successor last year but with whom Rose Hill parted ways two games into this season.
The Royals went 54-77 in the five seasons of Nibert’s first stint. Rose Hill improved from 6-21 in their second year under Nibert in 2016-17 to 15-11 the next winter, which marked both their first winning season and first with double-digit victories since 2006-07.
Nibert said Rose Hill contacted him Dec. 19 to offer the job. After prayer and consultation with his wife, he accepted.
Since then, Nibert said, three more players have come out to join a team beset by injuries early on and which lost its second-leading scorer, Gabby Karle, to transfer to Greenup County in the fallout from her father’s departure.
Rose Hill plans to resume its season Jan. 4 at home against Teays Valley Christian (West Virginia).
“I’m just grateful and thankful for the confidence that they have in me to do something that I enjoy and love to do,” Nibert said. “I’m not gonna change anything about the way I’ve done things. I’m just gonna enjoy this and enjoy the girls and hope that they will have fun doing it.”
• The KHSAA has closed its investigation into the athletic eligibility of a Greenup County student in 2020 with no further action, commissioner Julian Tackett informed the superintendents, principals and athletic directors at Greenup County and Lewis County in a letter earlier this month.
Rodrell Dryden is not specifically named in the letter, but he was the player Greenup County deemed ineligible and sidelined on the second-to-last night of the regular season in 2020. Greenup County also suspended head coach Robert Amis and assistant Jeff Large at that time.
All three have since moved on from Lloyd. Dryden is at Bossier Parish (Louisiana) Community College. Amis is an assistant coach at Montgomery County and Large is an assistant at Teays Valley Christian (West Virginia).
The letter, which The Daily Independent obtained through a public records request, identifies Lewis County as the complainant in the matter of Dryden’s eligibility. That had been widely rumored but not publicly confirmed until now.
Greenup County ruled Dryden, the state leader in rebounds per game in 2019-20, ineligible in self-imposed sanctions after receiving a KHSAA draft report. Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea wrote then that Dryden playing violated KHSAA Bylaw 6, Section 3(d), which prohibits players from transferring in order to compete under an AAU coach. Dryden, a transfer from Woodford County, played on an AAU team coached by Large. Amis has said Dryden was ruled eligible to play for the Musketeers before Large joined his staff.
Tackett wrote that bylaws involving the school’s responsibility for eligibility, recruitment and undue influence, supplying information to the commissioner and potential penalties were also relevant to the matter, even as the KHSAA took no further action than what Greenup County imposed upon itself.
Tackett added that the case “should be considered a model for the membership” of the KHSAA, based on both Lewis County and Greenup County’s action. Following themes he has frequently hit on throughout the pandemic, Tackett cited the need for self-regulation and local control in matters such as this one.
• Bath County and Paintsville’s boys each claimed tournament titles last week in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The Wildcats won the Green Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic with victories over Smithville (Mississippi), Owen County and Spencer County.
Bath County’s Zack Otis provided the capper in the championship win over the Bears with a buzzer-beater in the lane. The Wildcats improved to 9-1 with the win.
Paintsville needed no such at-the-horn heroics, but did knock off mountain small-school colleague Hazard, 70-64, in the semifinals. The Tigers also topped Burton (Virginia) and Notre Dame (Chattanooga, Tennessee) to win the Red Bracket.
• The Derby Classic, Raceland’s annual boys tournament, had already shrunk to four teams going into play Monday as an indirect result of the pandemic. Then one of those participants dropped out at the last minute, Rams coach Joe Bryan said. So the final format had Raceland hosting Russell on Monday and Lawrence County on Tuesday — both wins for the visitors.
The intention is for the Derby Classic to be back to eight teams next year, Bryan said.
• In their 109-54 win over Rose Hill Christian on Monday, Boyd County’s boys tied for the most points scored by a 16th Region boys team since Rowan County outlasted Augusta, 113-110, in double overtime on Feb. 12, 2013.
The Lions matched Greenup County’s 109-45 victory versus St. Joseph-Altercrest (Ohio) on Jan. 10, 2020.
Those dueling 109s are the most a region team has scored in regulation since Raceland dropped Riverside Christian, 115-45, on Feb. 16, 2012.
The total is the most Boyd County has scored since 1995, when it tallied 113 against the Royals, but neither is close to the school record.
The Lions hung 170 on Blaine, which scored 87, on Feb. 24, 1953, according to records compiled by the great Curtis Crye.
• Bath County held a girls tournament last week to fete Mike Bromagen. But instead of sitting back and taking it all in, the Wildcats’ coach from 1975-82 got right back to work on Monday night.
Bromagen addressed Bath County in the locker room before it hosted Campbellsville in his first pregame speech since he left coaching, Wildcats coach Mark Collier said.
“He just told the girls about the early history of the Bath County LadyCat program and said that he sees the potential in this group to bring that winning history and winning culture back,” Collier said. “He sees the same hard work from the girls now that he did on his teams and said that can separate teams on the edge to help them push over the hump to finally reach their goals. He said that it has to be a collective effort and it has to be an all-out team effort, and that he’s really excited for our future now.”
Justifiably so — Bath County is 7-4, only one win from tying its output last season.
Several former players and coaches under Bromagen attended the tournament on Tuesday to celebrate, Collier said.
• Clinton County boys coach Todd Messer racked up his 300th career coaching win on Tuesday in its Twin Lakes Holiday Classic.
Messer coached Fleming County in its first season in the 16th Region in 2005-06 before moving on to the Bulldogs.
• Boyd County’s girls’ next win will be the Lions’ 500th under coach Pete Fraley, statistician/historian extraordinaire Curtis Crye reported.
That will put Fraley 14 wins away from tying late West Carter legend John “Hop” Brown for the most in 16th Region history and 11 behind former East Carter bench boss Hager Easterling for second on that list.
Boyd County meets Capital (West Virginia) on Wednesday in its first crack at giving Fraley that distinction.
• Since the KHSAA went to six classes for football in 2007, Raceland’s girls had never beaten a school with enrollment large enough to qualify for Kentucky’s largest gridiron classification.
Last week, the Rams recorded two such wins in as many days.
Raceland topped Oldham County, 60-40, last Sunday and Pleasure Ridge Prep, 65-64, on Monday in the Berea Holiday Classic.
It is worth mentioning Raceland beat Fern Creek on Dec. 27, 2006, 52-44, in a tournament at Boyle County. The Tigers’ football team was placed in Class 6A the following fall in the first year of that format.
• Comparing scores against a common opponent as a means of determining a leg up between two teams is no effective predictor of future results, as any coach or seasoned observer will tell you.
But it is at the very least remarkable that Russell and Boyd County’s girls fared exactly the same, in terms of margin, in early-season showings against the same formidable opponent.
George Rogers Clark knocked off both the Red Devils and the Lions by 35 points. The Cardinals dropped Russell, 60-25, on Nov. 30 and topped Boyd County, 69-34, on Dec. 18.
Clark is, of course, a former member of the 16th Region. The Cardinals moved to the 10th Region in 1965, Clark County sports historian Mike “Bear” Rogers said.
Coached by Fleming County alumnus Robbie Graham, this year’s Cardinals at 8-1 appear early on to be capable of a deep run at Rupp Arena come March.
30-Point Club
Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner pitched in 40 points against Letcher County Central on Monday.
Russell’s Brady Bell tallied 31 against Ironton on Wednesday.
As previously mentioned, Shaelyn Steele and Audrey Biggs surpassed 30 in holiday tournament action last week.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.