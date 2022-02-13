Ashland hasn’t played boys basketball regularly at Alumni Gym since 1962. The Olive Hill Comets (and before them the Wampuscats) last took the floor in 1971.
Until Tuesday.
That’s when Ashland is hosting West Carter at Alumni Gym as part of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s “Glory Road” project, which is honoring gymnasiums across the state “selected on the basis of their contribution to communities and high school basketball,” according to the KHSBHF website.
Alumni Gym certainly qualifies. It played host to an Ashland boys team that went 730-265-1 as its primary tenant from 1927-62, wrote local historian Mark Maynard. The Tomcats won 13 region titles during that era.
It’s one of two such ceremonies in northeastern Kentucky on the same night. Paintsville is playing host to Pikeville on Tuesday night, at which time the KHSBHF will also honor the Tigers’ gym. (Attempts to reach Paintsville coach Landon Slone for comment were unsuccessful.)
Ashland’s invitation of the Comets to participate on Tuesday wasn’t coincidental, Tomcats coach Jason Mays said.
Mays first approached George Rogers Clark — one of whose predecessors, Clark County, was long a 16th Region power, to the tune of 11 region titles before moving to the 10th Region in 1965 — to be the Tomcats’ foil, he said, but that didn’t work out.
So Mays perused Curtis Crye’s prodigious collection of region history, “and Olive Hill kept coming back as a school that, man, they were one of the best teams in the region for years,” he said.
Olive Hill and Ashland met eight times in the region tournament from 1939-71. The Tomcats won six of those. One of the Comets’ wins was in the 1955 title game, 58-56. All told, Olive Hill claimed four region championships — the other three in 1944, 1956 and 1959 — before West Carter opened in 1971.
So Ashland and West Carter will match up on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. They will be wearing throwback jerseys. The Comets’ uniforms, which read “Olive Hill” across the chest and torso, are inspired by a photograph in an old yearbook, coach Jeremy Webb said.
Representing Olive Hill resonated with the Comets and their coaches, Webb said.
“It’s interesting to them, and something that they can probably connect back to their parents and grandparents,” Webb said, “and the times that they played basketball at a much earlier time.”
Mays considered inviting patrons to dress for the period as well, but later questioned the feasibility of that idea.
“I got to thinking, I don’t have anything to wear (from that era),” Mays said. “Maybe I could go buy me one of those top hats, I don’t know, but I got a basketball head. I don’t know if they make them to fit my big head. ... If (fans) do have clothes from back in that time, they probably don’t fit them anymore.”
Honoring the gym is about more than simply its rich basketball history, KHSBHF board chairman Ken Trivette said.
“Like so many other towns in Kentucky, school gymnasiums were the social gathering place where the community bonded,” Trivette said. “We believe the Glory Road Award represents more than basketball; it recognizes the importance of these facilities in the societal history of the commonwealth.”
The KHSBHF will present Alumni Gym with a bronze disc commemorating it as a “Glory Road” site. As part of the occasion, Ashland invited all former Tomcats who played there who are still living to be recognized. Mays said he expects “25 to 30” of them to attend.
Tickets remain available and will be on sale today from 9-11 a.m. in the Blazer office lobby, Tomcats athletic director Jim Conway tweeted.
The Dime
• A girls-boys rivalry doubleheader on Monday night foretold a dramatic 16th Region Tournament in a couple of weeks.
Ashland’s boys carried a 43-game winning streak against region competition to Marvin Meredith Gymnasium on Monday night, while Russell’s girls had won 20 in a row versus the region. Both lengthy streaks concluded as Ashland’s girls knocked off the Red Devils, 43-40, and Russell’s boys topped the Tomcats, 64-60, in overtime.
Both winning coaches indicated the value of their victories, not just in the win column and not just for their own team.
“Over the last three years, a lot of times I’m sure teams looked at (Ashland) and said, ‘How are we gonna beat them and compete with them?’” Russell boys coach Derek Cooksey said. “The last two years, sitting there and taking it all in, Ashland had some really good teams, but I always felt like our kids were ready to play and they wanted to compete. And we were there, but they might have some runs here and there that we couldn’t sustain.”
Kittens coach Bill Bradley thought in the same vein.
“It’s a real big deal to us, for the region in general, to know that they can be beat,” he said of the Red Devils girls. “Beating Boyd (in their first matchup) was great, and Pikeville, but Russell has been on top for two years, so to beat them on their home court in front of that crowd was really big.”
• As if Russell’s boys’ statement Monday night weren’t enough, five nights later the Red Devils also pinned the first region loss on Bath County, 54-39. The Wildcats had been 11-0 against region opponents before Saturday, when Russell held them a whopping 28 points below their per-game average.
“We’ve found a style of play that fits our personnel and our kids have embraced it,” Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey said. “We played very, very well on the defensive end. ... We know that (Bath County is) one of the best teams in the region, and we feel like we’re right there in the discussion also.”
• Ashland’s girls’ 69-22 victory over East Carter on Saturday night was the 400th win in the coaching career of Kittens bench boss Bill Bradley. Bradley plans to retire after this, his 21st season skippering Ashland and his 42nd year in the coaching profession.
• Fairview’s boys’ 66-52 defeat of St. Patrick on Thursday was Eagles coach Roger Newton’s 100th win.
Before leading Fairview, Newton also coached the boys teams at East Jessamine, Lexington Christian, Nicholas County and Augusta and the girls at Bath County.
• Boyd County girls coach Pete Fraley said in the preseason that post Jasmine Jordan “has a tremendous upside.” Realizing it has been one of his projects leading a talented but inexperienced and youthful team.
“She wants to learn, and she told me the other day, ‘coach, you’ve just gotta get on me,’” Fraley said Monday. “Probably the last four practices, we have gone nose-to-nose, and I’ve been working with her in there. We’ve got other people who work with her, but sometimes you just have to hear a different voice.”
Lions assistant JW Jarrell and Khadaijia Brooks have also tutored Jordan, he said. Whatever they and Fraley have been doing, it’s worked: Jordan turned in 20 points and 10 rebounds on Monday in a 63-56 victory over Menifee County and star post player Kelsie Woodard, and she added 11 points as part of a strong second half on Friday night in a 54-53 win over Ashland. Jordan closed the week with 18 points against Assumption in a 78-61 win in Louisville on Saturday.
• Menifee County boys coach Tim Swartz is retiring after this season, his 12th in that role, he confirmed Wednesday. He could scarcely have picked a better year to go out on: the Wildcats enter the final week of the regular season 17-11 — their winningest season since the KHSAA began posting comprehensive records online in 1997 — and a far cry from last year’s 1-24 finish.
“I have been blessed to coach here and appreciate the support from my family, friends and all the players,” Swartz said. “We haven’t won as many games as I would have liked, but my teams I feel have always gotten significantly better as the season wears on.”
That includes this season. Menifee County lost its first six games and is 17-6 since, fitting of the title of the team’s group text message — “Cardiac Cats.”
• Northeastern Kentucky fans had to love what happened at the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout in Louisville on Saturday.
Three 16th Region girls teams continued a trend in recent years of going downstate and representing the area well.
Rowan County knocked off Christian Academy of Louisville, 58-54, in double overtime. It was a rematch of the Centurions’ 62-54 victory in the Kentucky 2A state tournament final on Jan. 16.
Boyd County topped 18-win Assumption, 78-61, and Russell dropped showcase host Butler, 74-49.
• A candidate for the area’s most eye-popping score of the week was Menifee County’s girls’ 82-66 win at West Carter on Thursday — not only the result but also the margin.
The Comets had earlier knocked off the Wildcats, 70-60, in the 16th Region All “A” Classic semifinals — the sixth straight year West Carter eliminated Menifee County from that event. Regardless, Wildcats coach Paul Ricker didn’t see as much significance in beating the Comets in the rematch, he said, as in how Menifee County did it: patience, floor vision and ball movement.
“For us, just beating a (region) top-five team is a signature win,” Ricker said. “The main significance is that our kids got to see what could possibly be if we play more consistent.”
• Jaxon Manning is getting back in a rhythm. So are Fairview’s boys.
The Eagles have won six of their last 10 games after a 1-7 stretch that included Manning sustaining an injury in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Manning has pitched in 24.6 points per game over his last seven outings.
“I felt like he passed up a few shots today that we need him to take,” Fairview coach Roger Newton said Feb. 6 after the Eagles’ 86-55 loss to Ashland, “but I believe he is trying to get his teammates more involved at the same time. He sees his high school career coming to an end and he is showing stronger leadership and trying to maximize the times he’s got left on the court.”
Newton is also ready to see Manning’s recruitment pick up.
“Still can’t believe he’s been in the top 40 in scoring for two years at 6-foot-3 and not getting much attention,” Newton said. “Everyone needs shooters.”
• Russell’s Brady Bell scored his 1,500th career point on Monday against Ashland. Rose Hill Christian’s Chase Pennington hit the 1,000-point mark for his career on Tuesday versus Fairview. Ashland’s Mikayla Martin cleared 1,000 on Friday against Boyd County, and the Lions’ Audrey Biggs reached the same mark a day later against Assumption.
30-Point Club
Four northeastern Kentucky players reached the 30-point mark on Tuesday: Menifee County’s Eli Johnson (34 versus Bluegrass United), Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner (34 against Floyd Central), Paintsville’s Colby Fugate (33 on Johnson Central) and Fairview’s Jaxon Manning (30 against Rose Hill Christian).
Russell’s Brady Bell dropped 35 on Ashland on Monday, West Carter’s Landon Nichols netted 30 against Morgan County on Thursday and Boyd County’s Audrey Biggs pitched in 30 against Assumption on Saturday.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.