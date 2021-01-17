It isn’t quite accurate to say Carter County’s two high schools hate each other, not 365 days a year. But it’s safe to say, at the very least, East Carter and West Carter don’t get along all the time.
That’s why it was so striking to see the outpouring of love from the Raiders for the Comets community under devastatingly sad circumstances on Thursday night.
One of the top athletes in West Carter history, Ben Jordan, died at age 22 on Monday. Three nights later, before East Carter’s boys hosted Morgan County, the Raiders set aside their archrivalry.
East Carter’s players wore long-sleeved gray T-shirts bearing a maroon No. 3 on the front and a blue 33 on the back while warming up and during a pregame ceremony. Jordan wore 3 on his jersey in baseball and basketball at West Carter, as well as on Kentucky’s baseball team. He sported 33 for the basketball Wildcats during the 2019-20 season.
The Raiders’ coaches also wore those shirts, donated by T & T Outdoors, during the game. And East Carter’s cheerleaders donned hairbows bearing “3” and “33.”
East Carter public address announcer Ben James read an obituary for Jordan and exhorted attendees to take care of themselves and each other in moving pregame remarks.
East Carter announced it will collect donations of money, baseballs and basketballs to donate to area youth leagues on Jordan’s behalf between now and Jan. 29, when the Comets and Raiders are scheduled to meet in Grayson.
And East Carter distributed a “33 Days of Kindness Challenge” at halftime, with a list of ideas for how to facilitate that for each of the 33 days.
Amandae Gee, mother of Raiders junior Brayden Gee, led East Carter’s response to the tragedy, coach Brandon Baker said. He credited the Raiders’ parents for their efforts.
“When you talk about Ben Jordan, everybody knows about him,” Baker said. “It hit home to a lot of people. We just want (people) to know that we feel for the West Carter community and we’re with them.
“It’s just tough times. We’ve gotta start teaching our youth how to handle situations. That was kind of our message.”
The Cougars shared the sentiment.
“Ben was a great player. Ben was a good kid,” Morgan County coach Matthew Perry said. “I don’t know and can’t imagine what they’re going through and wouldn’t want to go through that, but at the same time, our prayers are with them for comfort and that God can somehow help them through that.”
The Raiders earned a 59-37 victory. Within the framework of 62nd District seeding, that was significant. But the events surrounding the game provided a greater perspective.
“They made me proud to be involved in this game,” Baker said.
Justifiably so.
The Dime
• Ashland’s boys never got their crack at Elizabethtown last season. The Tomcats may have gotten some measure of closure on Thursday.
Ashland, denied the opportunity to take its undefeated season to Rupp Arena against the Fifth Region champion Panthers in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traveled to Bardstown to take on the Tigers team that Elizabethtown edged by two points in the Fifth Region final last year. Ashland took down Bardstown, 77-62, behind 23 points from Colin Porter and 14 apiece from Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars.
Conventional wisdom suggests it’s a fool’s exercise to extrapolate much from a game against one opponent and apply it to another. So, rather than looking at Thursday’s result as second-hand evidence of how Ashland might have fared against Elizabethtown in the Sweet Sixteen, better to look at it as an indication the Tomcats have the tools to compete on that stage this year — provided they emerge from a 16th Region intent on taking them out.
• Rose Hill Christian seems content with “Lady Royals” as its nickname, but it could borrow one from Jackson (Ohio), too: Ironladies.
Rose Hill has played only five players in its last three games. The Lady Royals have won two of those three, knocking off Fairview and Ironton St. Joseph on Friday and Saturday.
No load management here. Five players — Baylee Stephens, Baylee Trimble, Jewelia VanKeuren, Gabby Karle and Avary Newell — are all the Lady Royals have available, due to injury (to Nessa Wright) and to players leaving the program.
Rose Hill coach Nick Karle credited an offseason conditioning program with getting the Lady Royals ready to withstand that and said he has used “mind games,” such as continually changing defenses, to try to disrupt opponents.
Karle called “effort and conditioning ... two key characteristics of our program and our weapons against our opponents.”
• The 16th Region All “A” Classic finals are rescheduled for Tuesday night. It’ll be a Raceland-West Carter girls-boys doubleheader in Olive Hill, with the girls starting things off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys beginning not before 8 p.m., Comets athletic director Corey Gee said.
The Lady Comets have won the last four region small-school crowns and 10 total, and with a victory over the Lady Rams would set the record for most consecutive titles in that event. West Carter’s current team shares that mark with the Lady Comets who four-peated from 2002-05.
Raceland is after its third girls All “A” region title and first since 2012.
West Carter and Raceland’s boys meet in the nightcap in a rematch of the Comets’ 56-53 win over the Rams in last year’s final. Raceland owns five All “A” region titles, the most recent in 2018, and West Carter has won three.
• Paintsville’s boys were denied a second straight 15th Region All “A” Classic crown with a semifinal loss to Shelby Valley on Wednesday, but the Tigers assembled the comeback of the season — so far, anyway — on Monday night.
Paintsville trailed Martin County 47-26 with 3:49 to play in the third quarter before closing on a 39-17 run, culminating in Braxton Tharp’s driving left-handed layup to put the Tigers ahead, 65-64, with 24 seconds to play.
The Cardinals got the last look, an open layup in the final seconds, but it didn’t go down, allowing the Tigers to escape.
• Russell’s boys improved to 4-1 with a 55-46 victory over Lewis County on Saturday night. The Red Devils have been 1-4 five times since the last time they were 4-1, in 2012-13.
Having three scorers averaging in double figures helps. Brady Bell is pitching in 18.2 points per outing, Charlie Jachimczuk owns 15.4 and Griffin Downs is netting 10.4.
• Lewis County’s girls are 3-0 for the first time since 2000-01, most recently winning 68-41 at Bracken County on Wednesday.
Sarah Paige Weddington is averaging 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game and Cheyenne D’Souza is notching 10.0 ppg and 8.7 rpg for the Lady Lions.
• Lawrence County sophomore guard Kensley Feltner put together triple-doubles on consecutive nights last week.
Feltner pitched in 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Lady Bulldogs’ 79-65 home victory over Morgan County on Thursday night.
And she produced 22 points, 10 boards and 10 dimes the next night as Lawrence County (5-1) took apart Pike County Central, 63-28, on Buckleys Creek.
• 62nd District boys seeding is regarded as about as unpredictable and dramatic as it gets. Need more convincing of its parity? Morgan County’s game at East Carter on Thursday was their 51st meeting this millennium. The Cougars and the Raiders had split the first 50 right down the middle, 25-25.
• COVID-19-related cancellations ran rampant last week. No fewer than 11 northeastern Kentucky programs had games called off for various reasons related to the coronavirus.
That, of course, didn’t only affect teams who had to pause. Ashland’s girls had three games called off in a two-day span on Friday and Saturday before finally finding a game Saturday against Bourbon County, which itself had had a scheduled outing that day called off when a would-be opponent shut down.
• Former Fleming County boys coach Todd Messer has become the winningest coach in Clinton County history, leading the Bulldogs of the Fourth Region to 274 victories and counting. Messer went to Albany in 2006 after resigning in Flemingsburg following the Panthers’ first year in the 16th Region.
30-Point Club
Raceland’s Kirk Pence earned two entries. He scored 33 points against Rose Hill Christian on Monday and dropped 31 on Bracken County on Thursday night.
Fairview’s Jaxon Manning and Rose Hill’s Stacey Jackson surpassed 30 in the same game. Manning totaled 36 on Saturday afternoon, while Jackson came up with 34.
Be Here Tomorrow
