Boyd County Middle School on Saturday might not have much resembled the scene of the eight previous Boyd County Roundball Classics.
No packed house reminiscent of when then-Kentucky recruit Andrew Wiggins played for Huntington Prep before blue-clad hordes on back-to-back nights in the inaugural event in December 2012.
No two-day format, either, and no days of five or six games running from noon until deep into the night.
COVID-19 is to blame, and with the pandemic pushing the start of basketball in Kentucky into January, it seemed it might claim the 2020-21 version of the event altogether.
Pete Fraley and Randy Anderson had no intention of allowing that to happen.
The Boyd County Roundball Classic is one of a handful of events that typically signifies the start of basketball season in northeastern Kentucky. On Saturday, even scaled-down from its typical largesse, it was a welcome symbol of consistency at the end of what was a difficult week for area hoops, with about a dozen programs out of commission for various COVID-19-related reasons.
“I’ve thanked coach and thanked coach,” Boyd County boys coach Anderson said of Fraley, his girls counterpart and the school’s athletic director, “because he had enough persistence that, even through COVID, he just knows the importance of when you have an event to continue it, even if we had to condense it and go one day.”
None of the three varsity games contested Saturday in Summit — Lawrence County’s boys’ 82-71 win over Chesapeake, the Lions boys’ 72-67 victory against Montgomery County and Boyd County’s girls’ 81-58 defeat of Pikeville — were matchups original to this year’s docket.
“I don’t even know who was in it (originally) at this point,” Fraley deadpanned, “I’ve changed my schedule so much.”
The Indians were the seventh team Boyd County lined up as its boys opponent, Anderson said. The previous six canceled. The Bulldogs, led by former Boyd County assistant Chandler Thompson, were committed all along, but the Lions “went through probably four or five people” to find Lawrence County a foe, Anderson said.
“It always works that way,” Anderson said. “We didn’t know we were even gonna play until Thursday at 10 o’clock (a.m.)”
The Boyd County-Pikeville girls matchup set up on paper as a competitive capper. The Lady Lions aim to return to 16th Region title status after Russell stripped them of it last March, and the Lady Panthers are trying for a three-peat in the 15th Region.
Boyd County instead started Saturday night’s game on a 17-0 run and won going away. But even if that didn’t provide drama, it was a quality win for Boyd County — which is just happy to get on the floor, Roundball Classic or not.
“It was good to see people in the gym again,” Fraley said. “It’s, what, Jan. 23 and this was our fourth game. Who would have thought that?
“But then again, I’m just thankful we’re getting to play. Hopefully we can knock this COVID thing out and we’ll be fine and get to play some more and get through the season.”
Fraley credited sponsors John W. Clark Oil, AirTek Inc. and Giovanni’s Pizza for their part in putting on the event.
The Dime
• Russell’s girls underwent contact tracing last week. The Lady Devils had seven varsity members cleared to play, and Mandy Layne had an idea.
Russell coupled those players with call-ups from its freshman team, which practices separately from the varsity, to have enough to field a team.
Layne called the Lady Devils who can’t play now — which includes five of their top six, the coach said — to explain the situation and get their thoughts and came to a consensus.
“We might as well not have the whole team sit out. If they can play, then just let them play,” was how that conversation went, Layne said.
Russell expects to get its full roster back Thursday, if all goes well. In between, the Lady Devils lost at Martin County, 75-73, in overtime last Wednesday, and they have a 63rd District seeding game with Raceland scheduled for today and an encounter with Ashland on Wednesday.
Other than Aubrey Hill, the other five Lady Devils who played in Inez on Wednesday participated in an average of 11.4 games last season. So Russell views that game and the next two as an opportunity for those players to get significant minutes while they await the cavalry.
“There were tons of positives to come out of the game,” Layne said of the Martin County outing. “It allowed the kids to play in a close-game situation, and we’re gonna be able to learn from that. I thought we played against a good team, and I really liked the growth on both sides of the ball that we saw with our team.”
• Not only is Rowan County’s Mason Moore in the running for Mr. Basketball, at least as far as coach Shawn Thacker is concerned, he’s doing it from a new position.
Moore’s collegiate athletic future appears to be on the diamond — the Vikings senior has signed with Kentucky’s baseball program — but he has handled a transition to point guard swimmingly, his coach said.
The 6-foot-5 Moore was two assists away from a triple-double in Rowan County’s opener against Martin County and three dimes from a triple-double against Bourbon County five nights later.
Moore put up 31 points, 10 assists and five rebounds against Fleming County in three quarters on Friday night. He shepherded the Vikings to 91 points through three frames in an eventual 96-61 win.
“He’s being the straw that stirs the drink,” Thacker said. “He’s getting his, but he’s also getting his teammates theirs. ... When I say he’s a Mr. Basketball candidate, I truly, truly believe it.”
• Ashland’s Carley Cullop collected 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 75-53 win against Morgan County on Monday. That was the Kittens’ first triple-double since the Robinsons — not eighth-grade guard Khia, but her older sisters, Alexis and Mykasa — wore maroon and white, coach Bill Bradley said.
Seemed fitting, because Alexis was in the Anderson Gym stands to take in Ashland’s win and the 13 points her little sister scored in it, and because Mykasa’s current club, Louisville, ascended to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the first time in program history on the same day.
• Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner, meanwhile, is making triple-doubles look almost commonplace. She picked up her third in a span of four games on Friday night, putting up 27 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists (and six steals) in an 84-54 district seeding win over Prestonsburg.
• Ashland’s girls have won five of six, all in decisive fashion, since a season-opening loss to Boyd County. The other setback was a 48-41 loss at Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Lady Titans are ranked fourth in the Ohio Division IV AP poll.
The Kittens are scheduled to go to Russell on Wednesday and Boyd County on Thursday, which coach Bill Bradley calls “the top two (in the 16th Region) right now, no question about it.”
Ashland “saw where the bar is” in its first encounter with the Lady Lions, Bradley said, and hopes to challenge that duo.
“These girls know what they gotta do,” Bradley said. “The mistakes they made the first game or two, they’re not making anymore, and they’re still young, but each game we’re getting better and better and more confident.”
• Robertson County School and its predecessor, Deming, date back to 1927, according to its website. Ashland’s boys have been playing basketball since 1909, said local sports historian and man-in-the-know Mark Maynard.
Two schools whose history is prolific met for what’s believed to be the first time on the basketball floor on Monday. The Tomcats topped the Black Devils, 89-68, but — aside from a fan who was thrown out upon loudly and colorfully questioning a foul call — no one from Mount Olivet seemed to mind terribly.
“(Ashland) coach (Jason) Mays reached out to us, being a Class A school, and wanted us to come here and play him,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said. “Very few times do top 10 teams in the state call Robertson County and want a game, and there was a lot of respect shown there, and I told him I appreciated it.”
Mays said he wanted Ashland to play against Robertson County big man Justin Becker, who is averaging 26.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Becker displayed a long-range shooting touch, canning four of six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and 11 boards.
“In your (out-of-region) schedule, you want to play teams that have characteristics that you’re gonna possibly see in the state tournament,” Mays said.
• Three weeks into the season, Morgan County’s girls have four wins against 16th Region competition. That matches the total the Lady Cougars picked up all of last winter and is double what they did the year before that.
“For a program that has struggled to win the last few years, our kids are playing hard and finishing,” first-year Morgan County coach Derrik Young said. “And you can really see that the skill development stuff is coming through.”
The Lady Cougars are averaging 59.4 points per game. They scored 47.0 points per outing last year and 46.3 the year before that.
Young is confident Morgan County’s best days are ahead, too, with a rotation of one junior and five underclassmen behind sharpshooting senior Aspen Ferguson.
The Lady Cougars are 5-4 overall.
• Fleming County’s girls ended an eight-game losing streak to 61st District archrival Rowan County on Friday with a 58-40 victory over the Lady Vikings on Friday night.
It was also the Lady Panthers’ first victory in five outings this season. Coach Melanie Rogers said Fleming County increased its intensity and is workshopping some new defenses, including one it hadn’t even practiced before using it against the Lady Vikings.
“The girls responded well with what we asked them to do,” Rogers said. “Overall, their effort was much better and that’s all I ask is that they give me 110% on the floor, if they play one minute or 10 minutes.”
Rogers credited Krishani Jackson’s “fire” and the “defensive intensity” of Mallory Donahue and Sadie Price. Sidney Argo scored 26 points and Jackson added 12.
Rowan County was without Haven Ford and Hailey Rose, Rogers noted. Lady Vikings coach Matt Stokes added that his team was missing four of its top six players in that game.
• Fleming County’s boys scored 105 points in their belated first game under new coach Buddy Biggs on Tuesday night while holding Menifee County to 75.
The Panthers had not scored 105 points or more since the advent of comprehensive records on the KHSAA website in 1997. They have hit triple digits three times during that time, scoring 101 against Paris on Dec. 21, 2011, putting up 104 against Augusta on Jan. 12, 2010 and hanging 101 on Millersburg Military Institute on Feb. 2, 1999.
• The KHSAA announced dates for the Sweet Sixteen on Tuesday. The boys event is scheduled for March 31-April 3, with the girls state tournament to follow April 7-10.
The tournament is returning to the format of having the state semifinals and the championship game contested on the same day due to Easter Sunday taking place April 4, according to a KHSAA release.
The attendance limit is expected to be 15% of the capacity of the areas of Rupp Arena in use for the event, the release said.
30-Point Club
Fleming County’s Jayden Argo and Menifee County’s Eli Johnson each gained entry in the same game. Argo scored 34 points and Johnson pitched in 31 in the Panthers’ 105-75 win on Tuesday.
Johnson matched his 31 two nights later against Powell County.
Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard netted 35 points on Saturday against Chesapeake. Lewis County’s Kolby McCann scored 34 on Monday against Rose Hill Christian, and Mason Moore dropped 31 for Rowan County against Fleming County on Friday night.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.