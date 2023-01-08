Gage Hughes temporarily took a detour from the family business.
Hughes has always been athletically gifted —enough to go straight from Greenup County into the Kansas City Royals’ organization in 2018.
His mother, Beth, and her three sisters had a different sporting path, though. All four played Division I college basketball – Beth at Marshall, Amy at Connecticut and Xavier, Abby at Morehead State and Brooke at Pittsburgh.
Hughes has decided to try his hand at that path. He’s left professional baseball behind and is planning to play at Georgetown College.
The recruitment process was considerably different than Hughes remembers it as a highly sought after baseball player in high school.
“It was pretty much like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, come on,’ and I figured if I tried one more year of baseball or anything, it’d be too late,” Hughes said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. My whole family’s played basketball, and the cousins coming up, they’re all gonna play.
“I didn’t want to be the only one (who didn’t),” Hughes deadpanned.
Hughes’s grandfather, Mike Hughes, underwent a quadruple bypass in October, and a desire for Gage to be closer to who he once called his “person” in an interview with The Daily Independent was important, he said.
He’d also undergone a couple of surgeries in his time in professional baseball, most recently to his shoulder. Those didn’t sour him on the game, but contributed to the move, too.
“It was a great time,” Hughes said of his baseball career. “With the injuries and everything, I still had fun. I gave it all I could give, and it just didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, but I don’t regret any of it.”
Hughes was voted the top basketball player in northeastern Kentucky by area coaches in the preseason before his senior season and followed that with Associated Press All-State honorable mention notice.
He’s worked to get back into basketball shape after about four years away from it.
“It’s tough,” Hughes said. “Not much running in baseball. It’s definitely gonna be different, but it’s gonna be another challenge and I’m up for it.”
Hughes isn’t sure of his academic path, but he’s considering education, he said, with the intent of getting into coaching. That’s what Mike Hughes did, as well as Amy, his aunt, who is the girls coach at Portsmouth.
The Dime
•Another 63rd District product is making her name at Georgetown, too.
Madison Darnell is nearing the top of the Tigers women’s career rebounding list. She’s pulled down 894 caroms. That makes the Russell product third all-time in that department — 27 shy of tying Suzanne Pennington’s total from 1985-89.
Darnell also surpassed 1,000 career points early in the season.
• Ethan Faulkner, part of Elliott County’s club that captivated the state from 2007-09, was promoted to associate head coach of Youngstown State’s program shortly before the season began.
Faulkner is in his fourth season on the Penguins staff.
Youngstown State improved to 12-5 with a 105-74 whipping of IUPUI on Saturday.
• Ryan Bonner used the term “gauntlet” to describe Ashland’s boys’ schedule earlier in the year.
The slate continued Saturday night against another tough opponent in defending state quarterfinalist and All “A” state champion Pikeville. It also paid off in the Tomcats’ 84-66 victory — the first marquee win, at least against out-of-the-area competition, of that group this year.
“I told our guys in a meeting the other day, we’re walking a path that not a lot of people are willing to walk, and we will be better because of it,” Ashland’s interim coach said. “We just have to continue to stay together.”
Bonner said he saw team growth early in the week, which has been reflected in a comfortable victory at Johnson Central on Thursday and Saturday’s win.
“I see a lot more encouragement, a lot more positivity on the bench, a lot more high-fives and butt slaps,” Bonner said, chuckling. “I think the more we continue to emphasize being together, the further this team can go.”
• Lewis County’s boys were afraid they’d lost a top player before the season even began.
That has, fortunately, proven not to be the case, with Trey Gerike back in the lineup after a brief scare.
Gerike felt so poorly at the end of football season he missed the Lions’ playoff game Nov. 4, coach Scott Tackett said. He was diagnosed with mononucleosis but went ahead on Lewis County’s Blue/White Night.
Gerike had chest pains after the game, Tackett said, which he attributed to being out of basketball shape. When they continued the next morning, he went to receive medical care. As a follow-up two weeks later, he went for an EKG, which came back abnormal. Gerike was then referred to a cardiologist, whose concern was the possibilities of an abnormal valve in his heart restricting blood flow or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, in which heart muscle thickens and can affect pumping blood.
Doctors at another hospital weeks later, though, did more tests, which came back normal, Tackett said. So after wearing a heart monitor for a week and another clear scan, Gerike was released pending “re-conditioning.”
Gerike returned to the Lions’ lineup on Dec. 28 and has played since.
• Two northeastern Kentucky players claimed all-time leading scoring honors earlier this season.
Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner took over the top scoring spot in Bulldogs lore — boys or girls — on Dec. 6 in a 73-60 win at Letcher County Central. Feltner dropped in 43 points to pass Tim Dalton’s high-water mark of 3,209.
Jenna Hampton became Morgan County’s top career girls scoring leader on Dec. 30. She scored 33 points in a 72-59 Cougars win over Pendleton County in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Hampton surpassed Leslie Eagle’s 2,164-point mark set in 2009.
• Kentucky 2A section tournament play concluded Saturday with two northeastern Kentucky girls teams winning titles — Rowan County in Section 6 and Lawrence County in Section 8. They’ll meet in Owensboro on Friday night.
Those two schools have been in on the medium-sized programs’ tournament from the beginning. Boyd County, Greenup County and Fleming County joined the fray in basketball for the first time this winter — clear indication the event is continuing to grow in scope on both the area and state level.
• With Rose Hill Christian’s girls not competing this season, Royals bench boss Kevin Nibert has found a landing spot on the assistant coaching staff at Raceland.
• Pikeville’s boys may have more northeastern Kentucky connections than any other team not actually hailing from this area.
Junior guard Eli Johnson transferred to the Panthers before this season from Menifee County, and sophomore forward Mason Wells is the son of Rowan County alumnus and former UPike coach Kelly Wells.
Jordan Perry, a Morgan County graduate, is a Panthers assistant.
Perry was on the bench for Pikeville’s 84-66 loss at Ashland on Saturday night. His father, Matthew Perry, the former Morgan County coach, was at Summit Elementary earlier in the afternoon coaching the East Kentucky Lightning third-graders.
• Former Bath County athletic director and Wildcats boys assistant coach Scott Anderson coached for a championship on Saturday night.
Carroll County, in its first season under Anderson, played in the Eighth Region All “A” Classic final on Saturday night for the first time since 2006.
The Panthers fell to Owen County in the title game. At 7-10, though, they’re on pace to better last year’s 11-win mark.
• By the time you read this, I will no longer be the sports editor of The Daily Independent.
Please forgive a short detour into talking too much about myself. Here goes:
I am thankful for the opportunity to have covered sports in northeastern Kentucky for this newspaper for nine years — not because of moments interviewing the likes of Buster Douglas and Mats Wilander, or asking questions of David Bell, John Calipari and even two sitting governors, although that was fun.
Rather, the opportunity to chronicle the growth and changes within our sporting communities, and building connections therein, was most personally meaningful.
Case in point — the very first 16th Region Tournament boys basketball game I covered for what was then called The Independent was Greenup County’s 60-54 quarterfinal victory over Rowan County in 2014.
A Musketeers eighth-grader scored a game-high 22 points, including hitting all eight foul shots he tried in the fourth quarter.
That was Gage Hughes, who sported the same wide grin in an interview after that game as he did during another one for the lead item of this last Dime nine years later – only this time accompanied by a well-groomed adult’s beard instead of the mohawk he sported in middle school.
I owe a debt of gratitude to our readers, to each athlete, coach, official and administrator who has supplied me with information or put up with being interviewed, and to the many people who make it possible for this paper to show up on your doorstep (and online).
I am thankful for those who came both before and alongside me who created what I consider the best sports section in the state (long before I had anything to do with it).
“Culture,” wrote author Bill Marklein, “is how employees’ hearts and stomachs feel about Monday morning on Sunday night.”
To that end, I can easily count on one hand the number of days in nine years I dreaded coming to work here — how many people are blessed to say that? — and I am thankful for the people, past and present, in the circles I ran in at our newspaper who made it easy to want to show up each day.
I am taking another job (similar area, same industry), but my family and I still live here and I’ll still be around professionally, too. More on that later.
For now, thanks for everything.