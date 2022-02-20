Eleven months ago, Paintsville and Johnson Central’s boys met for a trip to Rupp Arena.
On Tuesday, either the Tigers or Golden Eagles will eliminate the other’s opportunity to so much as play at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
And Landon Slone says he saw it coming.
Paintsville’s 57-55 loss at Martin County on Feb. 11 ensured the Tigers, Golden Eagles and Cardinals would finish in a three-way tie for the 57th District Tournament top seed, necessitating a blind draw to break it.
“The funny thing about that, I told one of my assistant coaches — we were walking off the floor at Martin County, and we knew if we lost that game, we would have a draw the following Monday,” Slone said. “I told him, ‘Well, we’ll play Johnson Central in the first round.’ It never fails.”
Slone was right. Martin County won the blind draw for the top seed. That pits the crosstown duo against each other in an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Not exactly Tommy McKenzie’s idea of a good time, at least not until the 15th Region Tournament final.
“I’m a little biased toward the 57th District,” the Golden Eagles coach said. “I think it’s the toughest district in the region, and I think us and Paintsville are two of the five or six best teams in (the region). I really feel that way. ... And you hate that two of the better teams have to face off in the first round. That’s what I don’t like about it.”
One aspect McKenzie doesn’t mind so much is that he doesn’t anticipate any issues getting the Golden Eagles going.
“I don’t think it’s a game that we have to throw the massive pep rally and give the rah-rah speeches to get our guys up and ready for,” McKenzie said. “It’s Paintsville. That part of it takes care of itself. We can spend more of our time on execution, on basketball.”
The Tigers have simply focused on the fact that it’s an elimination game, Slone said, more so than their opponent or the recent history of the series.
“Somebody’s gonna be trying to end your season,” Slone said. “You’ve gotta survive and advance at this point, and if that’s not enough to fire you up, then you don’t need to be playing in it.”
It’s the first time in 20 years in the 15th Region that two teams have met in the district tournament semifinals the year after playing in the region final. (At that point it actually happened twice in a span of three years — Allen Central and South Floyd did it in 2002, and Pikeville and Pike County Central did in 2000.)
The same phenomenon has occurred three times during that span in the 16th Region, most recently when Elliott County and Morgan County hooked up in the 62nd District Tournament semifinals in 2016 a year after meeting in the region final.
Paintsville (18-7) and Johnson Central (15-9) split two regular-season meetings this year, each winning on the other’s floor. But the Tigers have claimed three straight postseason encounters, including the big one — the 2021 region final, 48-46 in overtime.
“It’s no secret they’ve had our number here in the postseason,” McKenzie said. “They’ve been nip-and-tuck games and I think we’re two evenly matched teams.”
One of which won’t play past Tuesday.
The Dime
• Russell’s girls carried a 20-game win streak against 16th Region opponents into their game with Ashland on Feb. 7, but it had grown precarious. The Red Devils’ previous four region victories had come by an average of 3.8 points. Then the Kittens ended that stretch with a 43-40 win.
Disappointing in the moment, certainly, for Russell, but its response: a 12-point overtime win at West Carter, a 26-point victory over resurgent Greenup County, a 23-point beating of Boyd County and a 14-point defeat of Menifee County.
“I hate to say that we needed to lose, but we needed a wake-up call,” Red Devils coach Mandy Layne said. “No loss is a good loss, but at the same time, I really felt like, yes, we needed the reset, we needed to fix some things that we knew had been an issue, and I really think that our practices and our approach to games has completely changed since last week.”
• Rowan County’s boys lost at Bath County on Jan. 21 to drop to 6-14. The next afternoon, the Vikings played a sleepy matinee in the Coach Lake Kelly Classic at Fleming County against a physical Scott program.
What ensued was a 57-55 double-overtime victory — and the start of the stretch for which Rowan County was waiting. That win in Flemingsburg was the first of an 8-2 sprint to the finish of the regular season.
“The one thing our kids have done is they’ve fought all year,” Vikings coach Shawn Thacker said. “Any time we’ve gotten behind, we ain’t had the hat handed to us a bunch.”
Rowan County only returned two players who so much as practiced at the varsity level on last year’s 16th Region Tournament runner-up, Thacker said.
“A lot of December, I couldn’t help them by calling plays, because we didn’t know any,” Thacker cracked.
But the Vikings gelled over the course of 30 games and the practices in between. The payoff was a 46-43 win at Russell on Thursday in Rowan County’s regular season finale.
“The outsiders, the people looking at what we’ve been able to do, it solidifies it,” Thacker said of beating the Red Devils. “It’ll open your eyes.”
• Ron Keeton typically likes to give Raceland’s girls about a week free of games between their regular season finale and their tournament opener, he said.
It didn’t work out that way this year — the Rams’ 68-49 win over Rose Hill Christian on Thursday was their third outing of the last week of the regular season, as well as their eighth game in a span of 11 days.
Two of them were makeup games, and ones Keeton was intent on getting in, he said — Wednesday’s trip to Menifee County to reciprocate the Wildcats playing in Raceland’s Christmas tournament, and that date with the Royals the next night.
Keeton felt that was as important for Rose Hill as his own team, he said, in light of the Royals’ perseverance to finish the season after former coach Nick Karle tried unsuccessfully to cancel it in December.
As for the Rams, they’re not as fresh as Keeton would prefer, but “they’ve given all we could ask from them,” he said. And if nothing else, the busy final two weeks simulated tournament opponents and atmospheres.
“If that doesn’t get you ready for postseason, I’m not sure what will,” Keeton said. “I’ve loved our fight each night and our willingness to believe every night we have a shot. ... Hopefully we can get some clean uniforms before Monday. I’m sure the detergent bottle is empty.”
• Les Trimble was Paintsville’s football team’s special teams coordinator in 2014, when the Tigers memorably executed a 78-point turnaround from a 62-8 loss at Pikeville in Week 2 to a 30-6 victory over the Panthers in the postseason.
Trimble’s Paintsville girls basketball team followed a similar thread Thursday. The Tigers’ 62-28 beating of Betsy Layne marked a 47-point swing from Paintsville’s 51-38 loss to the Bobcats on Dec. 3.
“We were a different team then,” Trimble said of the first meeting. “We were trying to man press a lot and it got our legs really bad.”
That manifested itself in 20.8% shooting that night, Trimble said. The Tigers very nearly doubled that, to 40.7%, on Thursday, led by Kylie Kinner’s seven 3-pointers en route to 28 points and 16 more points from Emilea Preece.
“We found the defensive things we like to do now,” Trimble said. “We zone a lot more and press in spots. We want to shoot a lot of 3s. Our players execute. We are a much-improved team since the first meeting.”
• Lawrence County’s girls’ 52-40 win at Morgan County on Friday night was the Bulldogs’ 23rd victory. That ties the school single-season record, coach Melinda Feltner said, and is the second-most wins in the 15th Region behind Pikeville’s 26.
• Bath County’s boys’ 69-49 defeat of Lewis County on Thursday was the Wildcats’ 25th win of the year. That sets the school record for single-season victories and is the most in the 16th Region — so far — by a margin of four over Ashland’s 21.
• Ironton’s girls only scored 31 points in a 20-point loss to Wheelersburg on Dec. 30, so the Fighting Tigers knew what loomed from the state’s top-ranked Pirates in the Division III sectional tournament final on Monday night.
Instead of getting run out of the gym, though, Ironton was tied with undefeated Wheelersburg after the first quarter and still within single digits at halftime.
“The girls played very hard and we executed the game plan we prepared,” Tigers coach Jeremy Williams said. “We did an excellent job playing fast and aggressive. I am so proud of the girls. They gave everything they had. It would have been very easy for them to go into a game like that and just go through the motions since we lost to (Wheelersburg) earlier in the year and they are ranked No. 1 in the state. But the girls have the utmost confidence in each other and we expected to win.”
Ironton didn’t — losing, as it turned out, by a nearly identical score to the teams’ first meeting, 53-32 — but Williams saw a building block for the Tigers, who return all but one player next season.
• Two northeastern Kentucky connections are members of the 10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s 2022 Hall of Fame class.
Tammy Bays Hughes, a 1988 Fleming County graduate, and Jessica Holt, a 1998 Mason County alumna, were tabbed as entrants by the veteran’s committee.
Bays Hughes scored 1,122 points for the Panthers, who at the time resided in the 10th Region.
Holt, a 1,083-point scorer for the Royals, went on to become Lewis County’s girls coach from 2006-10.
• George Rogers Clark coach Robbie Graham was voted the 10th Region’s girls co-Coach of the Year in media polling. Graham is a 1988 Fleming County alumnus.
Graham shared the accolade with Paris coach Aaron Speaks.
• Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner scored her 3,000th career point on Friday night against Morgan County. She also cleared 1,000 career rebounds earlier this season and is the Bulldogs’ all-time leading girls scorer.
Fleming County’s Jayden Argo pitched in his 1,000th career point on Monday night against Rose Hill Christian.
Georgetown College’s Madison Darnell has surpassed 1,000 career collegiate points. She is a Russell alumna.
30-Point Club
Rose Hill Christian’s Bellamee Sparks dropped 37 points on Raceland on Thursday night.
West Carter’s Allie Stone netted 33 points against East Carter on Monday.
Eli Johnson of Menifee County totaled 31 points on Tuesday at Powell County.
Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard produced 30 points versus Raceland on Wednesday.
